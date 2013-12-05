‘Orphan Black’ creators hint at what’s to come in April

Fans of “Orphan Black” still have to wait until April 19 for season two, but show creators John Fawcett and Graeme Manson are releasing some tantalizing hints of what’s to come just to torture us a little.

In an exclusive photo on EW.com, we see our heroine Sarah Manning pressing a gun into the face of “Proclone” Rachel Duncan — and in the subsequent interview on the site Manson and Fawcett offered some explanation as to what this Sarah and Rachel face-off might mean. “Probably that if Rachel launched the first volley in this war, this is one of Sarah’s steps in this war.”

Fawcett went further, explaining that the “launching framework” for the season is the war between Sarah and Rachel, who are at odds over

We’ll also be learning more about Rachel, who will “open a window” into the conspiracy that created the clones in the first place.

The struggle between Rachel and Sarah isn’t the only “big thing” that will be tackled in season two. Fawcett says another “very pressing bit of drama that is not just straight ahead” will be unraveling the mystery of Cosima’s illness, which had the clone ominously coughing up blood last season.

Of course, a show about clones (especially a show which tends to bump off said clones — R.I.P., Helena) always needs a new supply, and good news! Fawcett said it’s “safe to assume” that more clones are in the shadows waiting to emerge, though how and when they do that will be “unexpected.” We expect nothing less from “Orphan Black.”

Are you excited for season two?