‘Orphan Black’ recap: Bad news for Kira, clones and Fe on ‘Entangled Bank’

I was going to make some “Clone Wars” jokes, or maybe rehash some Cheech and Chong material, but given the way this week’s episode of “Orphan Black” ended I’m not much in the mood for humor, are you? It was an awful, sour note on which to end and one that didn’t entirely make sense, but one that I’m sure will reveal more strange layers once Sarah gets to the hospital.
One of the lingering questions (at least for Alison) is why Sarah has been able to have a children when, as far as we know, the other clones haven’t. When Kira gets to the hospital after her horrible accident, blood will be taken surely be taken and possibly doctors will find something baffling about the little girl. Of course, doctors will probably dismiss strange test results or jarring physical examinations if they’re anything like Detectives Bell and Deangelis. Although Bell himself has broached the clone idea, he’s clearly not eager to run with the idea. That’s good police work (there will be no rush to judgment on Bell’s watch) but more importantly gives the clones plenty of time to mess with their monitors and get into trouble.
Before we move on, I have to ask if anyone else found Kira’s behavior somewhat jarring. Yes, she was trusting and agreeable when Alison pretended to be Sarah, but for her to just waltz off with yet another clone in the middle of the night when her mom was already on the premises (and knowing that she’s been repeatedly lectured by Mrs. S to be cautious) seemed like a bit of a leap. I’m also pretty darn surprised that someone like Mrs. S hasn’t installed a high chain lock on her door given that Kira keeps trying to open it to strangers.
Given that “Orphan Black” has been otherwise meticulous when it comes to the little details, I’m thinking Kira (who can tell the difference between a clone and her own mother instantly) might be revealed to have talents we don’t expect. She certainly seemed to realize that Helena wouldn’t harm her even before Helena seemed clear on the idea. This kid is either really lucky or tapped in to something we don’t yet understand.
Kira may just be the lucky one. Everyone else, whether they be clone or monitor, is stumbling around in the dark trying to put together the puzzle with key pieces missing. For a control freak like Alison, this is truly a fate worse than a mismatched sock drawer. She’s divorcing Donnie, but the person who’s really driving her nuts is Aynsley. While Aynsley could be a nosy neighbor, it seems more likely that she’s a monitor, and Alison isn’t having it. Alison demands that Aynsley give her back her house keys, then decides to sleep with her husband Chad after sharing a joint with him in the ice skating rink parking lot. Of course it gets back to Aynsley, who proceeds to stop Alison’s car in the middle of the road to throw down. I am assuming that Canadian suburbs must be so quiet at night that it doesn’t seem like a big deal to not only stop your car in the middle of the road but to have a cat fight there as well, and I now want to cross the border.
Alison gets drunk and stumbles over to Felix’s place, where Sarah is already running out. Detective Bell is on the way (it can be very helpful to have sex with the guy who runs the morgue) and there really isn’t a good explanation for Beth to be hanging out with Sarah Manning’s foster brother. Sarah and Alison have nowhere to go, until Sarah realizes it’s time to tell Mrs. S the truth.
Of course, Sarah and Felix probably should have told Mrs. S the truth from the jump, as she has some experience with hiding from the feds and covering her tracks. Mrs. S actually seems to be quite impressed with Alison, and she even gives Sarah a nice little bit of information (well, nice for us at home — it does nothing for Sarah). Some of the children Mrs. S had to hid were “children in the black,” meaning undocumented. So, “Orphan Black”! Now we know. Anyway, another rumor was that the children were the subject of medical experiments, but again, rumor. Carlton, who’s currently in prison, might have answers or he might not. In any case, I’m guessing Sarah will be visiting Carlton very, very soon.
I guess we should also take a moment to say farewell to Olivier Duvall, aka Kevin from Washington. While I’m surprised Paul didn’t play his trump card – Kevin’s “unsavory sex warrants” a lot sooner, it turns out that it didn’t matter anyway. Though Dr. Leekie seemed to buy Paul’s tale (as fed to Olivier) of one clone, not two, obviously that wasn’t the case. Instead, he has one of his minions kill Kevin. First he loses his tail, then he’s coughing up white foam face down and butt up on a hospital bed/massage chair. Dr. Leekie is no one to mess with, clearly. Even as he plays a slap-and-tickled dance with poor Delphine, practically pushing the poor girl into Cosima’s arms, even she doesn’t seem entirely convinced that he’s trying to protect the clones. Paul is surely Leekie’s next target, and I’m worried for him.
Poor Paul likely won’t get much support from Sarah, who will be consumed with Kira’s fate. Things are getting messy for her as well as the rest of the clones (and let’s not forget poor, funny Felix, who seems to be the police’s best target for unraveling the clone issue), but here’s hoping we aren’t left in the dark for too much longer. Dr. Leekie, neolution, clones — the show has stirred up lots of questions, and with the season finale looming, we need at least a few answers, don’t we?
What do you think will happen to Kira? Do you think Paul should be worried about Dr. Leekie? Do you think Alison will get divorced?
Love the show!! BUT 2 annoyances: Beth’s fingerprints would have been on file with the PD – didn’t anyone look at them, and why did they add footstep sounds when the characters OBVIOUSLY had soft soled shoes?
Good catches! I was thinking about Beth’s fingerprints, too. Should have been pretty easy to find Beth’s fingerprints on file. Of course, I thought that when “her” fingerprints came up they would have been sent back for analysis anyway, because the assumption would be it was a screw up.
I believe cops and other civil servants are in a different database than the crimal one so Beth’s fingerprints won’t pop up automatically. You have to check another database for cops. Stockbrokers and lawyers are in another database, the fingerprints for kids that are taken incase they go missing are in other.
In any event it is possible that Bell and Deangelis thought Beth would’ve got into the police records for her fingerprints just like they suspect she supressed the original fingerprint results for the Jane Doe. That is why they had her handle a nice fingerprint prone glossy photograph of Sara Manning to get fingerprints they *KNOW* are from Beth.
As for the soft sole shoes what scene was that?
This show is brilliant… and yes it does leave a lot of questions which I am sure we will discover the answers to. Wonder why the daughter is so special, seems to have almost a mental connection with the clones.
I love the show they need to have a day with nothing but this show on can’t wait to see the next episode
Alice and @shette:
I don’t think Kira is that special outside of being the child of a clone. Of course it is a question if she is Sarah’s genetically since the other clones *seem* to be incapable of baring children. If she is not Sarah’s child genetically was she a type of surrogate mother and shares no DNA with the child?
If you are a “Battlestar Galactica” fan we saw a child be able to distingush between her mother and some idtentical person before: In “Battlestar Galactica” (2003-2009 version) Hera, a little girl even younger than Kira (sound alike names, coincidence by the show runners?) was able to tell her mother Athena Agathon from her identical Cylon model Eight sister Sharon Valerii despite to humans they-and the other hundreds of No.8 models-looked exactly alike. Indeed this plot line of Helena abducting Kiera is similar to the plot in BSG of Sharon stealing Hera for herself because she desperately wanted a child (because like the clones of “Orphan Black”, the humaniod Cylons of BSG were barren, including the No. 8s, save one, Athena who conceived Hera in a state of love), just like Helena did Kira. Sharon eventually saw the error of her ways and gave back Hera, just like Helena did with Kira. Athena killed Sharon for that (and other things); I am sure Sarah will try to kill Helena.
I do wonder if the “Orphan Black” showrunners were BSG fans.
Anyway I don’t think it is such a mental connection than about a curiosity about these women looking so much like mommy.
Of course I would like to know if a small child be able to tell her mother her mother’s twin sister? I’d like to think so. Sometimes kids see things we adults have been conditioned not to see anymore.
I don’t think it is that suprising at all that Kira would go with Helena. This woman has the face of her mother and yes she had the good experience of Allison pretending to be her mother before. If that was a nice experience, why not go out with this other woman who could be as nice as Alison?
Unfortunately, in real life children as young as her do go off with perfect strangers if they are nice and plesant looking even when they don’t look a thing like their parents, so if anything given the circumstances it is perfectly understandable what Kira did despite the caution given to her about opening doors to strangers. As far as her seven year old mind is concerned, a person who looks like her mother isn’t a stranger.
As for Kira getting hit by a car at the end, I agree it doesn’t support the story in any way that make sense in terms that something was leading up to that, but I think it is one of those random things that happen in life. Helena was facinated by Kira and took her away then she let her go back to her mother but totally unintended in that it is unwise to let a seven year old walk home by herself and Sarah tragically distracted Kira. Not that it was Sarah’s fault of course but just what happened (interestingly a similar scene happened in “Bates Motel” a couple of episodes prior with Norman’s would be pet dog. The dog didn’t have a chance. Hopefully Kira has one). This falls into the “____ happens” category, just like in real life.
The doctors won’t dismiss the results of any test if Kira’s test somehow come back incompatible with Sarah. They have to have accurate info to treat her. If Kira is indeed not Kira’s bio child, they will ask Sarah if she is adopted. She did at the very least give birth to her but yes there is the possibility that Sarah was really a surrogate mother, but unlike real life surrogates, Sarah has no genetic tie to Kira.
I woulnd’t be too hard on Detectives Bell and Deanglis. After all why should cloning jump to mind in that situation? They did consider that this Sarah Manning, the “Jane Doe” and “Beth” are triplets separated at birth but Art never considered cloning. The clone answer is obvious to us because we know far, far mre than they do but it is beyond their experience. It is like the old saw amoung doctors diagnosing diseases: Look for horses not for zebras. That is look for the run of the mill things first not look at anything exotic from the get go. Illegal Cloning is too exoctic to come to mind, so triplets separated at birth and raised in different homes is the obvious “horse” answer.
As for Beth’s fingerprints not coming up in the system it is possible that police and other civil servants’s fingerprints will be in a separate database than the accused criminals so they won’t pop up immediately without deliberately going into that database. However, Art and Deanglis may not trust the database because they may think Beth planted false prints in the database, so they had her handle a photograph of herself to get fresh prints they *know* are from “Beth”
However, identical twins having the same fingerprints genetically, that is wrong. DNA has nothing to do with the developemnt of fingerprints. They are formed during the gestation period in the womb from presure of the amniotic fluid the fetus floats around in and that is a random process. So either the show runners got the science wrong or they will give the answer as to why the clones have the same fingerprints later, like them engineered to have the same fingerprints somehow, but not through DNA.
Felix and Sarah thinking that Cosima got the science wrong when they said the clones are identical, she didn’t. In real life with identical twins, if they are orphaned as babies and sent to different adoptive homes in different countries or even just a few miles away, or even in they are raised in the same house the twins as they grow up will no longer be identical in every way even though their DNA is exactly the same. The substances in the enviorment affect you. The air quality they breathe; the chemicals they are exposed to, the exercise they subject themselves to and especially diet. It has been known that identical twins that eat different foods their growth rates are affected so you can have one twin slightly taller than the other, so yes it is totally true that scientist can tell medically one identical twin from the other if they look beyond DNA testing but Sarah and Felix don’t get that yet.
On two notes: I don’t believe Aynsely is Allison’s monitor. I think the show has given enough big hints that it is Donnie that is the monitor especially with him talking on the phone to a mysterious person while burning documents in a remote area. And during the fight between Alison and Aynsely plenty of neighbors stopped to watch the altercation both verbally and when the actual fight broke out, that Alison won. :-) connect that with Helena being able to subdue Oliver/Kevin so easily it is possible that they are genectically enhanced.