‘Orphan Black’ recap: Is Helena really a threat on ‘Unconscious Selection’?

One of the best things about “Orphan Black” (and there are many, many good things about this savvy little series) is how meticulous the writers and producers have been about all the little details. As so many of you have commented, when there is a mistake on this show, it’s like spotting a Scaly-sided Merganser hanging out by the public pool. It happens, but not all that often, and it really goes to show how carefully constructed this show is. Granted, it has to be. If it wasn’t, do you really think any of us would be this excited about clones, a subject that could easily be pure ’70s retro kitsch?
Luckily, there’s nothing of the sort to be found, and tonight’s episode is no exception. We pick up where we left off, with Kira clinging to life, Sarah losing her mind that her little girl might die and even Helena feeling awfully bad about the whole thing. I kept staring at the clock waiting for someone in the emergency room to announce that Kira had two hearts or a microchip in her liver or something. But when someone finally delivers the line “Doctor, you need to see this,” at the three minute mark, there isn’t any notable follow-up. This would imply Kira’s just a lucky little kid who bled a lot and had no serious injuries, but I doubt it. I think this moment, which passed in a blink, will pay off by the season finale (or if not then, will come up in season two). It was too much of a set-up for it not to be on a show as precise as this one.
Ultimately, all is well, Kira goes home, and everyone gets to return to the big, sloppy mess that being a clone has become. Poor Sarah and Alison’s worlds are unraveling faster than a sweater tossed into a bag of cats. While Beth’s old partner Detective Art Bell is very close to figuring out just enough to ruin everythin (and, at the end of the episode, realizes Beth is dead and Sarah has taken her place), Dr. Leekie seems to know even more. He knows who Sarah is, and he wants Paul to arrange a meeting.
This is annoying to Sarah simply because she’s in such a rush to find Helena and rip her heart out with her dirty fingernails. She blames Helena for Kira walking into traffic, which is understandable but a bit unfair. Helena did get Kira to run off with her, but she certainly didn’t push the kid in front of a moving car. In this episode, it’s hard not to feel compassion for Helena. When she returns to Tomas, he sticks her in a cage like a feral animal, furious with her for not killing Sarah. Unfortunately, Helena tells Tomas about Kira, but Tomas might not be a problem long enough to do anything with this tantalizing information anyway.
Sarah agrees to meet Dr. Leekie, and he admits he (like everyone else in this gigantic puzzle of rapidly moving parts) only knows the part he plays. As he tells Sarah, “I oversee data collection and quantify your well being. I look after you.” Sarah isn’t all that impressed, as Dr. Leekie doesn’t seem all that benign. Still, he makes an offer she finds hard to refuse. He wants Sarah to find Helena and return her to him to be “reprogrammed.”
He also gives Sarah a little more information about the big picture, at least as far as he can see it. Tomas is a “prolethean,” a religious extremist who stands against science and, yes, clones. Maggie Chen, the woman Beth killed, was also part of the movement. Maggie and Tomas managed to snag Helena from a convent to brainwash her and turn her into a clone killer.
Though Sarah wouldn’t care all that much if Dr. Leekie wanted to kill Helena, he assures her he won’t — and more importantly, if Sarah brings him Helena, he’ll get rid of all the monitors to allow the clones to live as they choose.
I highly doubt this, and it turns out Paul and Sarah don’t seem overly convinced, either. But when Helena gets a hold of a phone, drags it into her cage, and calls Sarah, the opportunity is impossible to ignore. In short order, Sarah rescues Helena, sticks Tomas into the cage, and is on her way (at least, that’s the assumption, because the show just cut to the end result, I guess figuring we’d seen enough of Sarah kicking ass this season). Before Sarah can take the crazy blonde to Leekie, though, Mrs. S calls and asks her to come over, with Helena, pronto.
Mrs. S, who seemed so crotchety and unkind in the beginning of the season, has blossomed into a great ally for Sarah. Not only does she promise to protect Kira by brandishing a shotgun and snarling, “One of the great things about this country? Hunting’s not just for the rich,” she’s helping Sarah find out crucial information about her past.
How crucial? Oh, the reason Mrs. S wants Sarah to come over with Helena is because she needs to meet someone. And who could be more important than Leekie? How about Sarah’s birth mom, Amelia, a kind black South African woman? Yeah, that happens. Given that Sarah doesn’t react or even blink just reminds you of how many twists and turns have already been thrown at her since the beginning of the season.
Amelia tells Sarah about how she decided to hide her when she realized the couple who hired her to be a surrogate was up to no good. So, Amelia put one twin in an orphanage and the other at a convent. Sarah is not only a twin, her twin is Helena. Head, consider yourself spun.
Cosima doesn’t have much to do in this episode other than rail at Delphine for snitching to Dr. Leekie and explaining to Sarah that the clones are not, in fact, bioidentical. I hope that she can manage to patch things up with poor Delphine, not only because I think the suddenly bi-curious woman does have feelings for Cosima, but if Cosima is too much of a bitch (snarking about her inexperience in bed was not nice), she may tattle to Dr. Leekie about Kira after all.
Another element that makes “Orphan Black” fun is that yes, the show does have a sense of humor, and as usual, it involves Felix. When Alison asks to crash at his pad (and scours his filthy apartment unasked), she convinces him to come with her to pick up her things — and the duo walks right into an intervention. As Donnie whines about being hit with a golf club and Aynsley moans about how Alison has betrayed their friendship, Alison stomps upstairs to hide in the bathroom alone — at least until Felix talks with her. As she reaches for her pill bottle, he reacts — only to says, “Sharesies?” Alison and Felix are an odd couple who are weirdly, wonderfully charming together, even more so than Sarah and Felix, and I hope we see more of them together in the future as long as it doesn’t suddenly become sitcom cuteness in the midst of it all.
Because, with Helena screaming in the trunk of Sarah’s car, Detective Bell demanding Sarah’s arrest, and Alison possibly being forced into surburban hell or, eek, some kind of counseling, there’s a lot of not-cute stuff in the pipeline for the season finale.
What do you think is going to happen to Sarah? Is Felix in trouble? And what do you think Amelia’s end game might be?
Reading tvmedia praising this and the actress , I think it is high time for that tv media to educate themselves what:
-a character is
-a type/caricature is.
and writing for an actress is.
This series has an actress who plays types/caricatures. no depth, just the writing and different looks that brings that across.
In Europe there are a number od countries that have shows who do that, some fiction. other copy famous people,
So clone A does this, clone B that, clone C that, and we have the looks and settings to tell wich clone it is.
No playing that role for long scenes, or during a long stretch. No need to keep watch of development at all.
It is called doing types, or clones.
Media hops at the Emmy train.
Then there was Fringe, where we had Anna Torv playing characters with depth, multi-layered , versions slightly different through events,
Olivia pilot , Olivia season 1, Olivia season 4, and 2 Olivias at once in season 4, we had AltLivia in 2 versions, and Olivia and Altlivia in older versions, we had Olivia and AltLivia pretending to be each other in season 3.
And Anna had little room to move.
(I remember her wishing taht they were more different in background)
All these Olivias created by Anna, subtle differences, hardly any backstory, and instant recognizable,
season 4 both blondes Olivia, same hair, same look, same language, but everyone saw wich Olivia was which at the end.
On top she played Nick Lane, 50-noir Olivia and Bellivia, and as Bellivia she also switched in and out Bell to Olivia in a flash.
And for Bell she had 3 days to prepare., in the midst of filming episodes.
So Question:
Why was Anna Torv never given that amount of credit and Emmy love of the critics???????
Is it BBC America or politics behind the scenes?
At least she’s better at faking an American accent than Anna Torv.
Sorry, I never really understood the love for Anna Torv, and she did get plenty. (Bellivia made me cringe every time.)
I think Tatiana Maslany is fantastic and deserves all the praise she gets.
Are you seriously comparing that boring chick from Fringe to Tatiana’s amazing talent? No, you can’t be serious!
Torv could only hope to one day be a fraction as talented as Tatiana Maslany.
She doesn’t “fake” the “American” accent. She’s Canadian, all of her other accents are fake and spot on too. She has a lot of depth, this show is amazing, heart wrenching, suspenseful and funny. It is great tv. Fringe was horrible, I’m glad it is gone.
Politics behind the scenes? Hardly. BBC America has barely pushed this show to the media — and the network certainly doesn’t have the money or pull that Fox does. Even a low-rated show on Fox (like the now-defunct “Fringe”) gets more network love and media push than a BBC America show.
As to your implication that the media is a bunch of stooges who blindly follow the pack, @Question, I started watching “Orphan Black” because it’s on after “Doctor Who,” so I got wrapped up in the show as any fan would. I think it’s a well-written show with a solid and talented lead actress. The storylines are creative. If you don’t like it and just want to beat a drum for “Fringe,” I’m not sure why you’re commenting here.
If there were any “politics” at play, it was keeping “Fringe” on the air much longer than ratings warranted due to a devoted fan base. Most network shows don’t get that kind of advantage.
Oh dear – I think this ‘Question’ person is our crazy Anna Torv obsessed stalker who had very similar posts around Fringe….this will be interesting.
Some Canadians cannot fake an American accent.
Unfortunately it is unlikely that Anna Torv or Tatiana Maslany will get any “Emmy love” because of the prejudice against science fiction/fantasy shows TPTB that control the Emmy Awards have. Peter Dinklage’s Emmy win last year not withstanding.
Actresses-or actors-that perform roles in sci fi are generally ignored. It is as shame since I have seen many brilliant performances on sci fi.
In this case there are other actress like Maslany and Torv that have parts that require multiple versions of the same character but I think never was mentioned for an Emmy. That is why you never saw Grace Park mentioned for an Emmy for her roles as multiple 8 models on “Battlestar Galactica”, especially for the Sharon Valerii and Athena Agathon ones. The same for Tricia Helfer for her multiple Sixes;
While I don’t think she is quite Emmy material I doubt you will see Nina Dobrev mentioned for her multiple versions of the Elena doppelgangers development on “The Vampire Diaries”.
Such is the prejudice against sci fi and fantasy shows. Hopefully though Dinklage’s win could open some minds, but I doubt it will be soon.
Regardless, Maslany sure deserves it.
I dealt with insane Anna Torv fans on my blog for years. They are THE biggest lunatic fan group on the Internet. Period. They crap on EVERY ACTOR who may take away from their nutty attempts to focus attention on Anna Torv.
Who, mind you, I thought did an excellent job in season 3 of FRINGE. And then went on a talent break for the next two years.
This actor is light years better than Anna Torv on every level.
Helena broke my heart in tiny little pieces, when she hugged Sarah and said “I love you”. She’s such a feral, fragile little murderous psycho, but you know what? I’m going to trust Kira’s instincts, she’s not bad, just brainwashed and abused. I hope they can help her.
I’m not sure if I missed it. Did they explain if Sarah and Helena are twins or did they implant two embryos in that lady?
The fact Dr. Leekie didn’t know about Sarah but had been tracking Helena implies (IMO) that their creators thought there was only one clone born, so she should be a natural twin.
So do they share the same DNA-marker or was Sarah born without any?
Helena, as nuts as she is, is truly fascinating as a character and, in her way, sweet. We now have a better idea of why she’s so attached to Sarah, too. I think we’ll probably know a little more about the twin issue next week — I’d assume they’re actually twins, but with this show, I’m loathe to assume anything.
@Tooms:
Sarah and Helena share the same exact DNA since they are identical twins naturally. They probably do have the same “barcode” but that could be different since we don’t know yet if that splits off into two like the other genetic material.
Sarah and Helena are natural twins, albeit their birth mother is a surrogate.
I forget while watching that the clones are played by the same actress. TM brings totally diffrent mannerisms, speech and body language to each character so they are distinct to me.
I want a Felix of my own. Stat!
Can’t wait to hook all my friends on ths show. I’m a little worried however that they may plot themselves into a corner, like Battlestar Galactica did towards the end. Just because twists are happening so fast and so many people already know.
I get you re: Felix! I’m a little worried about the show plotting itself into a corner too, but I’m optimistic. I keep hoping all show creators have learned their lesson from the mess that was “Lost.”
I do agree that the emergency room doctors and nurses not saying anthing about that thing in Kira’s stomach (?) is a set up and the reason I don’t trust the doctor. He knows something.
I think we disagree on a lot here though:
We know how Helena feels so I do feel sorry for her and with that inside information that Sarah didn’t have I do think it was “unfair”, but I also don’t blame Sarah’s reaction at all. Yes Helena didn’t push Kira in front of the car but that would’ve have happened if she didn’t take her in the first place. I would’ve hoped that Sarah controlled her temper enough to listen to her explanation but I can’t fault her at all for how she feels or almost did. She must thank God she didn’t given what Mrs. S told her later.
Actually Leekie said it was to “deprogram” Helena but in this context it probably doesn’t make a difference.
Actually Sarah did react in surprised to the race of her birth mother but it was subtle and perfectly understandable.
The clones are bioidentical that is they do have the same DNA; it is just that they had a bar code of sorts implanted in them to tell them apart.
BTW in real life you can tell natural twins apart biochemically even though they have the same DNA because of how they are raised in an environment, especially if they are raised separately, because of different diets and what they literally absorb from the environment like the municipal water supply they drink from. Even visually you can tell if one looks close enough, especially when they are raised in separate environments. One twin ends up taller than the other for example due to a different diet.
I think Cosima isn’t being a bitch. Delphine betrayed her while like you I hope she is eventually more forgiving I like with Sarah don’t blame her for her feelings.
Other things:
I make a lot of “Battlestar Galactica” analogies I make another Sarah is Athena Agaton, and Helena is Sharon Valerii, Kira is of course Hera. Of course Sharon deliberately kidnapped Hera but she returned her. Athena blew her away anyway.
But there are also “Dark Angel” parallels too. Sarah is Max, Dr. Leekie is Lydecker and the Neolutionist are Manticore. And of course we have the equivalent of “Dark Angel”’s bar code. :-)
Oh and regarding tour end questions: Sarah is in trouble if the previews are any indication; Felix could be in trouble to for possible aiding and abetting; I don’t think Amelia has an end game.
Additionally: I don’t blame how Mrs. Sadler was so skeptical of Sarah raising her daughter. Remember, Sarah apparently left her for a year so I would be very skeptical of a mother who did that if she didn’t have a very good reason.
I do agree that the Intervention and Alison cleaning-to the best it was possible-Felix’s apartment were hilarious! I wonder if the showrunners were being deliberately ironic for having Felix be the slob? If any one remembers “The Odd Couple” you know what I am alluding to (and the allegations that Felix Ungar was really gay?).