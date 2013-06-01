‘Orphan Black’ season finale recap: ‘Endless Forms Most Beautiful’

Watching the season finale of “Orphan Black,” I couldn’t stop thinking about intellectual property law. Really. So often we hear about how the law lags behind technology, how governments and WIPO busily holds meetings and issue reports while those who wish to do so take advantage of every loophole, staying one step ahead of those who can’t quite imagine what’s already happening. “Orphan Black” takes the issue to one (mostly) logical conclusion, but you can bet this mess won’t be resolved in any fictional courts next season.
What Cosima learns, of course, is that all of the clones are essentially trademarked, a bar code of sorts burned into their DNA bluntly proclaiming “This organism and derivative genetic material is restricted intellectual property.” At least they didn’t have to get back tattoos. In any case, it’s a game changer, and one that makes it abundantly clear that Dr. Leekie is just as scummy as we always suspected (sorry, Matt Frewer). Even though he promises all of the clones (except, of course, Helena) anything they want — security, a great job, freedom, you name it — it’s all a ruse to get the clones to sign away the few rights they might possibly have as human beings. I’d question whether the all-powerful entity that created the clones really has to worry about getting signatures, and I highly doubt they’ll come in handy in a court of law. It’s not like the players in this game have been all that law abiding up to this point, so being able to say, “Hey, we created these people! They’re, like, ours!” seems sort of like saying, “Hey, these mutant dinosaurs we created? The ones that ate some people? Those people signed release forms! They were fine with it!” Yeah, not gonna matter.
Still, Sarah realizes that Rachel (the Proclone, as Felix dubs her, and seemingly the human who begat the clones or the first clone, or something like that) wants something dear to poor Sarah — Kira. Given that none of the other clones have produced offspring (or at least, none that we know of), the little girl is a gold mine of genetic information ripe for the picking (and prodding and poking). When Sarah (thanks to Cosima) finally puts the pieces together, she tells Rachel “Up yours,” but I’m surprised she doesn’t wait to strike an attitude until she has Kira safely in her arms. It’s a dumb move, especially for Sarah, but of course it sets up the drama for next season when Sarah returns home to find both Kira and Mrs. S gone.
Kira being snapped up is only one of the big events in the finale, however — and really the only hugely predictable one. Amelia, the African woman who’s Sarah and Helena’s birth mother, is still in town and wants to meet the kids, but it doesn’t end well. Helena has to be tied up downstairs so as not to kill someone, and in the midst of all the family non-bonding, Sarah gets arrested by that nosey Det. Art Bell.
Not much comes of the journey back to the station, since a mysterious David Rosen appears to demand Sarah be released just as she’s about to blab to her former partner that she’s really a clone. Still, that isn’t going to delay him from at least starting to put two and two (and one, and possibly more) together. His curiosity further piqued by the fact that Sarah’s arrest results in big guns coming to her “rescue,” he and Det. Deangelis decide to pick the brain of a “known cohort” — Vic.
Didn’t you think that dumb thug Vic was gone forever? Unfortunately not. Now he’s going to NA meetings and bitching about how Sarah done him wrong. He’s more than happy to tell Bell and Deangelis that Sarah has a secret life in the burbs — but even the clueless detectives aren’t as clueless as Vic. They know immediately Alison isn’t Sarah — and that there’s a lot more going on than they can even begin to understand. Of course, it would help if they could get information from someone. You know, like Sarah.
But Sarah is busy meeting Rachel and pondering deals (and squeezing in a very, very quick meeting with Paul, who finally tells us what Afghanistan is all about — as an independent contractor, he killed six Marines. Mystery solved!). I wish we would have had more time with Paul in this episode, but given that he and Sarah disappear from the elevator together, I’m thinking we’ll see plenty of him next season.
The real reason Sarah had to be waylaid, of course, is to give Helena enough time to buy a brown wig (just a thought — did she have the thing on hand, or are wig stores in Canada open late?), pretend to be Sarah, and meet with Amelia. Poor Amelia. She wanted to meet privately with Sarah (why oh why couldn’t she have just slipped her the envelope at Mrs. S’ house?), and somehow doesn’t notice that she’s gotten Helena instead. Helena stabs Mom because Amelia separated her from Sarah and stuck her in a convent, and whereas Sarah wants answers, Helena just doesn’t care. Helena, who was a gentle little kitten with Kira, isn’t feeling so forgiving of the woman who bore her.
Sarah does manage to get that envelope (which includes a photo of Mrs. S circa 1977 wearing a lab coat, which implies Mrs. S is worse than a monitor and involved with Clonegate at a high level, though I don’t trust that idea, either) from Amelia before she breathes her last. She then finds the strength to pump a bullet into Helena after Crazypants chokes her with a chain. I have to admit that I’m really sad to see Helena go. She was nuts but in an interesting and sometimes oddly charming way. Still, there wasn’t much more for Helena to do, especially now that we’re moving on to bigger Big Bad. Plus I’m sure Tatiana Maslany is happy to be rid of that wig.
But, I have to agree with Patton Oswalt, who last night tweeted “I can’t believe my favorite is Alison the Soccer Mom & not Helena the Un-Killable Psycho.” Helena turned out to be pretty killable after all, but as the weeks have gone by I’ve found myself rooting more and more for the tightly wound Alison. In season two, I expect tighter winding, then rapid unraveling. While Sarah put a pretty well-deserved bullet into Helena, Alison takes a path that’s just as bloody but so much harder to rationalize.
When Alison spots the “sold” sign in Aynsley’s front yard, she just can’t leave well enough alone. She has to storm in, pick a fight, then watch as Aynsley has the temerity to shove one of Alison’s home-made Christmas angels down the garbage disposal. As angry as Alison was, I never expected her to simply stand by and do nothing to help her former bestie as her scarf, caught in the garbage disposal, strangles her. Alison, rapidly blinking, just heads home, where dorky Donnie showers her with love and affection. Really, Alison’s life is back on track, right? She signs the agreement with Rachel (as she doesn’t know what Cosima and Sarah do), she thinks her “monitor” is dead head-down in the kitchen sink, and her little suburban life is safe. Oh, Alison.
What Alison doesn’t know is that her first suspicion — that Donnie was her monitor — was dead on. He goes for a “jog” as an excuse to meet with Dr. Leekie to assure him he’s back in Alison’s good graces. I’m sure Alison will somehow find this out, which means that she’ll realize Aynsley wasn’t her monitor but was just a friend, an innocent woman she allowed to die a horrible death. I’m not sure how Alison will deal with this, but I suspect the answer is not well at all. Add in the fact that she’s still being monitored and has now agreed to twice-yearly physical exams, things aren’t looking good for her.
But Alison, for the time being, still has her kids, which Sarah can’t claim. She also has her health, which Cosima definitely doesn’t. When Delphine goes to Cosima and offers to help her crack her genetic code, it could be a prelude to Cosima showing her exactly what she doesn’t know about lesbian sex, but Cosima has other problems on her mind. She’s been coughing up clots of blood, and when she embraces Delphine, it’s in a desperate, raw state of need. I’m worried about Cosima, and wondering what the heck has been going on at the lab.
This episode was so full of so much I almost didn’t notice how little we saw of Felix, who popped up here and there (and stuck to his story at the police station despite Angelesis’ attempts to make him crack). But that’s okay. I’m sure there’s plenty of room for our favorite rentboy in season two.
What did you think of the season finale? Do you think Mrs. S is in on Clonegate or is on the run from Rachel and Dr. Leekie herself? What do you think will happen to Kira?
Season finale? There’s only been 10 episodes? You suck!
I am such a nerd. I really wanted to read those contracts…seriously, I wanna see the language and what specific rights were being signed away. Ooo makes me wanna rewatch that Star Trek TNG episode, “Measure of a Man,” Data as property or sentient being.
Funny you should mention ST:TNG, because whenever I see Dr. Leekie, I wonder if he’s actually a time traveller from the 22nd century…
I want to read those contracts too! I don’t think they would hold up in court if the clones are regarded as human. The only way they would work is if the clones were ruled non human. BUT the sticking point is can a non human enter into a contract? Like if a chimpanzee had human intelligence, like say on “The Planet of the Apes” and is sent back in time to our time could he/she sign a contract? Call it nerd stuff but I find these puzzles intriguing. :-)
Of course I have read in real life that if there are any human clones some would regard them as something less than human. So religious types would also say they had no souls and such nonsense.
Even if they weren’t human I would give them full human rights anyway-both the clones and super Ape. :-)
@Basedonthenovel:
I remember him from even earlier: He was on ABC’s “Max Headroom” as Max Headroom back in the mid 1980s (ironically when the clones were supposedly born) LOL!
I hate that I have to wait almost a year for S2! I was disappointed that Sarah called Rachel instead of Art. I think that not trusting him is her biggest mistake.
Maslany was magnificent. She has been the whole season. All the awards to her, please!
I want more episodes NOW! *throws tantrum*
@Tooms:
I think Sarah didn’t call Art Bell because of her past of what she is. Let’s face it, as good as we know Sarah is, she was a criminal. She stole Beth’s handbag to get into her life and steal her life’s savings, instead of the normal thing to do and try to find out if Beth was a long lost twin sister and why she “T’offed” herself, so her first instinct is to avoid the coppers at all cost, especially with the charges against her.
But now with Kira gone Art is the only one who can help.
And yes Maslany deserves all the awards there are, but again the prejudice against sci fi may prevent it.
Two things I forgot to mention:
Did anyone catch the reference to “London Calling” Helena made regarding Sarah’s choice of music?
I would like to know under what circumstances did Paul kill five marines in Afghanistan. On the face of it I don’t condone it but were they committing or about to commit war crimes (mind you I am not a total anti war person. As unpopular as it turned out to be I believe we did the right thing in Iraq. At least the people there have something of a democratic government, even if a lot of them don’t like us anymore. I believed we had to get rid of the Taliban and Osama bin Laden and yes I believe in the drone strikes to kill terrorist, but at the same time things like that does happen some times and I do acknowledge it and condemn it). If they were about to shoot down a bunch of kids that could rehabilitate him.
@Hunter Paul said the Marines he killed were a friendly fire incident that was covered up.
Hunter, the “London Calling” reference was not to the choice of music, it was just a comment that Helena stole Sarah’s “London Calling” t-shirt to fool Amelia.
As someone who is not a big fan of season ending cliff hangers, this episode felt like a big stall. Too many scenes where characters are about to talk to each other and tell each other whats going on, but instead strange circumstances prevent that from happening. Dispite all the info revealed in this episode, all the stalling makes me want to watch season 2 less.
I am NOT a lawyer but I don’t think in real life the contracts would hold up in court. I believe fully that the clones are human, full stop, however they got here and I don’t think a person can essentially sign a contract to put themselves into slavery for life or even indenture for a set period of years, especially if the experiments are illegal in the first place as you point out (or maybe they weren’t in 1984 and earlier?). If they weren’t human, that is not genetically related to homosapiens but artificial (another “Battlestar Galactica” allusion) beings, then it is possible, but will the courts hand over obviously intelligent sapient feeling beings? No, I don’t see it even if there is a patent on their DNA or anything derived from it, namely Kira, especially Kira, who is at least half natural human. For all this to happen it has to be in secret because–I hope-the public won’t go for it; but I’ve been disappointed before.
From the beginning I had my light suspicions about Mrs. “S”. They were almost allayed regarding her being monitor, but something was nagging at me. Well, she did have something to do with Sarah and the clones back in 1977. That said, I don’t think she is with the Neolutions. From the look of the house there was a titanic struggle and she defended Kira all she could, but apparently didn’t get to use her gun. It is possible the Proliethians took her, but if so then Kira and Mrs. “S” are very likely dead, so let’s hope it was the Neolutions who were executing Rachel’s plan “B”.
I do wonder if Rachel is a clone herself or the natural human the genetic material to make the clones come from. That would make her the original.
Or maybe she isn’t the original DNA source. Another thing knocking around in the back of my mind: It is possible that Mrs. “S” *is* Sarah and Helena’s natural mother in terms that half of the genetic material used to make the clones are hers? She does look like Sarah a bit. Brown hair, palish skin… The other professor in that 1977 picture that young Professor “S”. was talking to, could that be Sarah’s “real” father?
Mostly I think she was well aware about the Clones, but is she working for/with the Neolutionist, no. Anyway she seemed to have put up a fight. I wonder if Felix was with her? I don’t think one woman against a few Neolution thugs would make that big a mess.
I am said to see Helena go; if she is gone that is. It sure seems like that. But with Kira in mind maybe just maybe Helena would heal. Someone gave me the thought that Beth threw herself in front of a train to ensure that she will be killed because maybe the Clones are much tougher to kill than a normal human being. Kira while not a clone is the daughter of one so she obviously has some traits past down from Sarah, who is Helena’s natural twin sister. So don’t be surprised that in the first episode of season two we see a shot of Helena’s corpse take a sharp intake of breath and she arises! Maybe not though. On the real world level I am sure it is very taxing for Maslany to play four clones (five counting Beth in old home videos with Paul) essentially at one time. Five at a time would be a real pain so maybe Helena character is dead permanently to make room for the Rachel character.
Regarding Helena’s wig: She did have one before when she impersonated Sarah impersonating Beth maybe she went home-to the ship-and got it (I wonder if Tomas is still in the cage alive?) But if she got it someplace else, I have a feeling a proprietor of a certain wig store if it was open is now lying dead behind the counter of said store if Helena paid him a visit. More likely she broke in and stole one.
If and when Alison finds out that she let an innocent woman die who was her best friend, she will loose it, probably becoming as crazy as Helena was. As a point of law is there any statue under American or Canadian law about letting someone die when one could prevent it? I don’t think so. To my non lawyer mind, It is not murder, it is not manslaughter, it wasn’t negligent homicide, she just watched.
I know I keep making “Battlestar Galactica” (and now “Dark Angel”) comparisons but I find it compelling. I will make one more: Anyone recognize Sarah’s “lawyer”/Rachel’s assistant David Rosen? ;-)
Well, nine months until we get another 10 episodes. I think Kira is going to grow a lot. :-) This show and FXs’ “The Americans” are the two best shows to debut during the 2012-2013 season IMHO!
re:”I don’t think a person can essentially sign a contract to put themselves into slavery for life”
Yup, I thought the season has been great up until the nonsense where they tried to act as if the supposed patent changes something and makes them “property”. People who graduated high school (or the equivalent in France and the UK) should grasp that humans aren’t property, slavery was outlawed long ago. It is necessary to suspend disbelief in TV shows and ignore most scientific and legal mistakes, and I had no problem with it in this show up until then. It is a bit much when they try to make it a major plot point and act as if e.g the scientist clone and others are imbeciles who would have been duped by whatever National Enquirer level paranoid nonsense about corporate machinations the writers fell for.
They should quickly bury the point as having been a momentary bit of emotional irrational panic, and get better advisers on the show. The actress is amazing and the show is great otherwise (regardless of whatever other minor fact errors I just tune out), it bugged me that they threw that in. There are enough potential story twists, and real moral, legal, and scientific issues to deal with that they don’t need to make up things out of thin air or buy into paranoid nonsense.
@Realityengineer:
I think the writers are going to go with the plot line that the clones aren’t really human so they can be property. It is the whole “what is to be human?” philosophical musing. If their DNA is all synthetic, not just the id tag imbedded into it, then it is a real question if they are real”. I regard them as human even if they are completely artificial (as I did the humanoid Cylons in BSG), but that is going to be the whole legal issue within the plot of the show.
As for the paranoid stuff, while I consider myself a conservative, I don’t blind myself to corporate misconduct. I don’t either governmental oppression or that of business. Besides, to have a show like this either business or government has to be the baddie. I mean who else is going to do illegal cloning or other “ethically challenged” things, Labor Unions?
Oh and no problem about the double post. I do like the posting engine they have here, but one problem is that there is no feedback when you post successfully, especially if you are the first poster in a thread.
The reason the “patent” thing matters has nothing to do with it’s validity in a court of law.
The issue is that they’re viewed as property by an organization that is pretending it wants to enter into a free and fair contract with them. That Neolution views them as property guarantees that the contracts won’t be honoured; because, from the perspective of Neolution, they’re contracts made between a person and a non-person (property).
While watching the finale…I was annoyed with the whole patent thing. But I think you hit the nail on the head. It’s just used there to show us that the company are a bunch of liars. While it would never hold up legally…no one on this show is ever going to court. It was just there to show us that regardless of WHAT they say…the company does view Kira as THEIR property.
Just finished binge-watching the show – 2 hrs the first night, then 4 hrs on the second and third nights – good thing for me the series is only 10 episodes.
The overall story holds up well when watching this way. I was continually amazed at how many characters Tatiana plays: Sarah, Beth, Olga, Helena, Cosima, Alison, Sarah as Beth, Sarah as Alison, Alison as Sarah, Helena as Sarah, and Rachel. Even if they had different hair styles, the body language still tells us who’s who and you can even tell when one’s portraying another.
A couple of things that we have to take as givens didn’t entirely ring true to me (some of which were discussed earlier here), like how Art could spend 2 years with Beth and not realize that it’s Sarah now, or Paul’s not being able to recognize Sarah as Beth more quickly, or his turn to be her protector.
We still also don’t know the whole story behind why Beth shot Chen, and why she needed Art’s help covering it up, and why Beth killed herself. More for next year, I suppose.
Any idea why this page doesn’t show up when I do a site search for “Orphan Black”? I had to come here via a link on Alan’s page.
Patents have to be filed publicly, so it is a red herring as none of these would have been filed publicaly.
Also, they are not ‘contracts.’ Recall, Dr. Leaky said it was more like a treaty, an agreement about how to act towards each other, and Rachel called it ‘sovereignty association,’ whatever that might prove to be.
I have to say, I liked Helena, and I keep hoping she’ll be brought back somehow in Season Two.
“Amelia, the African woman..”, Mrs S, clearly said she was South African. I’m deeply disappointed by this generalisation. I feel its show’s fault though, by giving her the stereotyped African accent when we all clearly don’t speak like that.