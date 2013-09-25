‘Orphan Black’ season two is now in production

We knew it was going to happen after a knockout first season, but it’s still a cause to rejoice — start of production on the second season of ‘Orphan Black’ was announced today. Everybody’s back, too (well, not the people who got killed off last season, but still). Tatiana Maslany returns in the lead role of Sarah – an outsider and orphan whose life changes dramatically after discovering she is a clone. Reprising their roles are Jordan Gavaris as the lovable Felix, Dylan Bruce as ex-army officer Paul, and Maria Doyle Kennedy as Mrs. S. The series is shooting on location and in studio in Toronto through February 2014.

“Season one of ‘Orphan Black’ delivered an action packed, edge-of-your-seat thrill ride featuring a critically-acclaimed star turn by Tatiana Maslany,” says Perry Simon, General Manager, BBC America. “The rabid fan base known as the ‘Clone Club’ is growing every day as audiences discover this unique show and gear up for an exciting second season that takes us further down the rabbit hole.”

“We”re truly amazed at the incredible response we received from TV critics and fans alike since the beginning of this series,” commented David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Executive Producers and Co-Presidents, Temple Street Productions. “We”re delighted to have the opportunity with our supportive partners BBC AMERICA and Space to continue on this amazing journey and to answering some of the impending questions fans were left with from the end of last season.”

Season 2 hits the ground running with Sarah in a desperate race to find her missing daughter Kira (Skyler Wexler). Her scorched earth tactics spark a war with pro-clone, Rachel (Maslany), dividing and imperiling all the clones. As Sarah discovers more about her past, mysterious newcomers appear, but can they be trusted?

More than five million viewers have tuned into the first-season of ‘Orphan Black’ on BBC America. Maslany, who to date has portrayed seven different characters (Sarah, Beth, Katja, Alison, Cosima, Helena, and Rachel) gained critical accolades for her roles including a Critics” Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series as well as a Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Drama. No Emmy nod, but we’ll just have to wait, won’t we?

Also returning this season is Kevin Hanchard as veteran detective Art and Michael Mando (“The Killing”) as Vic, Sarah”s sporadically violent ex. Additional casting for the series will be announced in the coming weeks.

You’ll be watching, won’t you?