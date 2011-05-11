‘Orphan’ star joins ‘Hunger Games,’ Tributes all cast

OK, “Hunger Games” fans — the final tributes have been selected for the upcoming adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel. Cato and Clove, from District 2, will be played by Alexander Ludwig and Isabelle Fuhrman, respectively.
The film depicts a dystopian future, where each district sends two teens to take part in epic gladiatorial battles known as the Hunger Games.
The main protagonist, Katniss Everdeen, will be played by Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence (“Winter’s Bone,” “X-Men: First Class”). Other cast members include Stanley Tucci (“The Lovely Bones), Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”), Paula Malcomson (“Caprica”), Elizabeth Banks (“Zach and Miri Make a Porno”), Willow Shields (as Katniss’ sister, Primrose), Liam Hemsworth and, announced yesterday, Woody Harrelson as Katniss’ mentor Haymith Abernaty.
Ludwig co-starred in 2007’s fantasy film “The Seeker: The Dark is Rising,” and in 2009’s “The Race to Witch Mountain,” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Fuhrman was the creepy kid star of last year’s “Orphan,” and co-starred in the Sundance-screened “Salvation Boulevard.”
Here’s compete list of the tributes and the performers who will portray them:
District 1:
Marvel – Jack Quaid
Glimmer – Leven Rambin
District 2:
Cato – Alexander Ludwig
Clove – Isabelle Fuhrman
District 3:
Boy Tribute – Ian Nelson
Girl Tribute – Kalia Prescott
District 4:
Boy Tribute – Ethan Jamieson
Girl Tribute – Tama Macken
District 5:
Boy Tribute – Chris Mark
Girl Tribute – Jacqueline Emerson
District 6:
Boy Tribute – Ashton Moio
Girl Tribute – Kara Petersen
District 7:
Boy Tribute – Sam Ly
Girl Tribute – Leigha Hancock
District 8:
Boy Tribute – Samuel Tan
Girl Tribute – MacKenzie Lintz
District 9:
Boy Tribute – Imanol Yepez-Frias
Girl Tribute – Annie Thurman
District 10:
Boy Tribute – Jeremy Marinas
Girl Tribute – Dakota Hood
District 11:
Thresh – Dayo Okeniyi
Rue – Amandla Stenberg
District 12:
Katniss Everdeen – Jennifer Lawrence
Peeta Mellark – Josh Hutcherson
