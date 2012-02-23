Oscar Guide 2011: Best Actress

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
After last year’s banner field of nominees, which included five peak-form performances from actresses in a range of risky, stimulating projects, this year’s Best Actress category wasn’t ever likely to live up to those standards. True enough, it hasn’t, though the problem lies less with the ladies nominated than the vehicles surrounding them: “Good performance, shame about the movie,” has been the recurring critical chorus around this race.
That’s not to say it was a year short of challenging, substantial vehicles for women. But with many of them falling in the less illuminated corners of the arthouse, the Academy inevitably favored the softer, more middlebrow prestige vehicles, few of which had any worthwhile cinematic ambitions beyond showcasing their established stars for maximum vote-grabbiness. (It may or may not mean something to you that this is the category’s first all-American lineup in 20 years.) The exception, a relatively untested ingenue in a hard-edged genre piece, is both the only first-time nominee in the field and the only one unapproved by the Screen Actors’ Guild.
The nominees are…
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
The name most conspicuously missing from the list is also the one, for my money, would handily outclass the field if nominated: Tilda Swinton may have received nominations from SAG, BAFTA, the Golden Globes and the BFCA, not to mention wins from the National Board of Review and the European Film Awards, but all that wasn’t enough to overcome the fact that “We Need to Talk About Kevin” was too chilly, abrasive and, well, interesting for this crowd. Still, at least she got close: Olivia Colman (“Tyrannosaur”), Anna Paquin (“Margaret”) and Juliette Binoche (“Certified Copy”) gave performances of staggering reach and complexity in films worthy of such work, but never had so much as a prayer.
That the aforementioned performances were frozen out becomes more galling, I’m afraid to say, when you consider the work of our first nominee. Glenn Close labored for 30 years to get the Irish-set cross-dressing drama “Albert Nobbs” made after initially heading a stage production, taking producing, writing and even songwriting credits on the film. The Academy clearly responded to the encouraging narrative of a veteran actress developing her own headline vehicle long after Hollywood had resigned her to television — but sadly, “Albert Nobbs” is a bust and Close’s performance as a sexually naïve butler hiding her true gender from the world, underplayed to the point of catatonia, isn’t much better. Touted as a frontrunner on paper, Close’s chances nosedived once critics laid into the film at Telluride, but peer respect was enough to earn the actress her first nomination in 23 years, and her sixth overall — a stat that will see her join Thelma Ritter and Deborah Kerr as the most-nominated actresses never to have won.
If Close went from contender to also-ran once people saw her movie, Viola Davis has enjoyed the reverse trajectory. Not many people had her pegged as a threat before “The Help” was released in August, but once it screened, the hard-working character actress immediately ascended to frontrunner status, assisted by phenomenal box office for her film — the only Best Picture nominee in this race. Not even the film’s detractors (of which there are many) have a word against Davis’s measured, compassionate, quietly stirring performance as a put-upon servant belatedly asserting her personal worth, which carries the film thematically and emotionally despite comparatively limited screen time. The actress has been the very model of gracious intelligence on the campaign circuit — so much so that even her chief opponent and former co-star, Meryl Streep, has practically been campaigning for her. The promise of becoming only the second black actress to win this award helps her cause, as does her strong presence in a second Best Picture nominee, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”
The least typically Oscar-friendly performance in this lineup comes from the youngest of the nominees in the nastiest of the nominated films. That’s not to say the Academy was going way out on a limb in nominating Rooney Mara for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” even if SAG didn’t — thanks to the zillions of copies sold of Stieg Larsson’s pulpy Millennium thrillers and Noomi Rapace’s BAFTA-nominated turn in 2010’s Swedish-language screen adaptation, the character of antisocial punk-hacker Lisbeth Salander was firmly stitched into the mainstream cultural fabric before the relatively little-known American offered her stamp on it. Happily, Mara opted for reinterpretation, rather than idle appropriation, of a character treasured by many as a neo-feminist icon of sorts: both more vulnerable and sexually self-possessed than Rapace’s creation, and possessed of a dry wit, she shoulders David Fincher’s slightly self-admiring film with disarming swagger. It’s too coolly muted a performance to challenge for the win, but it’s a nifty calling card.
The possibility of a third Oscar for Meryl Streep has become a semi-annual sticking point in recent years. One the one hand it’s ludicrous to complain, as her more excitable fans do, that an actress with a record 17 nominations is “taken for granted” by the Academy; on the other, zero wins from 12 straight nods over 29 years is a run that demands to be broken at some point. And God knows “The Iron Lady” must have looked like the one to break it: a technically impressive, elaborately accented, decades-spanning inhabitation of a famous (or infamous) political figure in a December-scheduled prestige biopic shepherded by the Weinsteins. BAFTA and Golden Globe voters were wowed, as were the New York critics, so why does everyone’s default choice for The Greatest Living Actress once again find herself in the runner-up position? Most of the blame can be directed at the movie itself, which, however baity, is almost universally unloved. Whether an element of Streep fatigue is at play, however, is something we won’t know until she’s nominated for a movie even half as worthy as she is.
The second actress in this year’s lineup nominated for playing an iconic real-life figure, Michelle Williams seemed perfectly poised, at the start of the season, to run the table. Playing Marilyn Monroe, against type and rather well at that, is a grabby enough stunt as it is, even before you factor in that Williams is coming straight off her second nomination last year, and once more has the Weinsteins in her corner. The actress, the role and the timing seemed so neatly aligned that it didn’t much seem to matter that neither critics nor audiences cared all that much about “My Week With Marilyn” — but after a healthy showing in the December critics’ awards and a Golden Globe win (in the comedy category, dubiously enough), Williams’ campaign promptly eased off the gas and settled for also-ran status. Did the publicity-shy actress simply not have the stamina? Did the Weinsteins make a tactical decision to go full-tilt for Streep instead? Williams will be one to watch on her fourth go-round, at any rate.
Will win: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Could win: Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Should win: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Should have been here: Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
I don’t quite agree with the analysis: Meryl Streep should and will win! I’ve got my fingers crossed for her! And don’t you think that the one who totally deserved a nomination was Tilda Swinton for “We need to talk about Kevin”? Undoubtedly, the best performance of the year.
I clearly express my admiration for Swinton’s performance in the article, and considering the possibilities, I truly wish she’d been nominated. But it’s not quite the best of the year, for my money.
Tilda Swinton, three years in a row. Just incredible that this performance, in particular, was not nominated. I just don’t think they watched it. No other explanation.
I must say I disagree, Viola Davis and Rooney Mara gave superior performances than Meryl, and they were in far better films (though this shouldn’t matter here).
For the third year in a row, Tilda Swinton gives the year’s best performance. Adding her performance in THE DEEP END, the best of 2001, she’s been robed four times in the last decade of at least a nomination.
At least she’s won once already.
Echo the Tilda love. Even though she was incredible and definitely nomination-worthy in I Am Love, I’m not that perturbed that she missed last year because I share Guy’s sentiments that last year’s crop of best actresses were some of the strongest ever. The fact that she’s missed for Julia and We Need to Talk About Kevin is simply criminal–both are easily the standout performances of their respective years, in my opinion.
I think Noomi Rapace should have been nominated. She was incredible. I don’t get the Mara love. I really wasn’t impressed by her performance. Much more taken aback by her physical transformation.
Laura: I respectfully disagree. Rapace played the Salander character purely on a surface level, she played the character as a concept and not as an actual human being. I don’t begrudge her that, as the Swedish originals are mediocre, made-for-tv quality films and Salander is very much a concept in the books as well. But Mara’s performance, with the help of a brilliant director, managed to find the human element in the character. They brought her down to a more plausible human level and they never tried to play her as some cool feminist avenging badass biker chick that the Swedish versions treated her like (It always looked like a costume with Rapace) and managed to make her look pathetic and vulnerable, as she clearly would be.
Hmmm, that’s really interesting. I appreciate your take on both performances. For me, Rapace nailed the character. I didn’t think it was a surface level embodiment at all. I thought she made Lisbeth an enigma more compelling than the actual mystery that drives the plot. She did a terrific, and quite believable, job of conveying Lisbeth’s emotions beneath her stoic surface…. even the subtlest quiver… I was won over. I didn’t get that from Mara’s performance. As for the “cool feminist avenging badass biker chick” that you say the Swedish version made Lisbeth out to be, I have to disagree. I think Rapace’s Salander came off as less a feminist superhero than a victim who strikes back. When she’s under attack, she’s simultaneously terrified as she is enraged. Maybe I’m in Dragon Tattoo fatigue and I need to re-watch Fincher’s version, but for now I guess I’m in the minority who quite simply did not find Mara’s performance to be Oscar worthy.
Davis is far and away the best performance in this category.
Not a strong slate of MOVIES here at all. You only have to compare the movie Michelle Williams was nominated for last year to the one she’s nominated for this year. That about says it all.
Yep. Or, you know, compare Albert Nobbs to the movies that brought Glenn Close her other two Best Actress nominations.
I’m still having a difficult time coming to grips with the fact that “Albert Nobbs”, a truly atrocious piece of “filmmaking”, is nominated for as many oscars (all three that are throughly undeserved) as “Tinker, Tailor”.
Don’t get into the numbers game — it’ll drive you mad. Just think of all the terrific 2011 films that have fewer nominations than “W.E.”
ugh, that to. But obviously, I don’t think we’re going to look back in 15 odd years and say that “Albert Nobbs” is as good a film as “Tinker, Tailor” because of that. “Tinker, Tailor” is destined to be a classic and “Albert Nobbs” is destined to become, well, it’ll be in the same boat, shall we say, as “W.E.” ;)
This is one of the races in which I feel very uninvested. I’ll be happy for either Streep or Davis. I’m a fan of and admire both. Other nominees like the ones Guy mentions would have made it more interesting for me. But, again, congrats to the ultimate winner!
Guy, you didn’t even enjoy the part in “Albert Nobbs” where Glenn Close and Janet McTeer hit the town in a pair of frocks? Because that was when the movie/performance entertained me (though probably not in the way meant to garner major awards consideration). I swear, they should have played “Sisters are Doin’ It For Themselves” during that scene because…why not? The movie was already a mess by then.
Curious, Guy, I know you mentioned before that you were a fan of “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” Were it up to you, would Olsen be on the ballot? What do you think went wrong with that campaign?
I don’t think the campaign went wrong, really — Searchlight got Olsen out there, after all. For whatever reason, however, people just didn’t respond in sufficient numbers to a somewhat slippery movie, and the critics’ awards didn’t chime in to assist.
Anyway, yes, Olsen was on my personal Best Actress ballot, along with Binoche, Colman, Paquin and Zoe Heran. I wrote about it in more detail here:
[www.hitfix.com]
This category is by far the worst for snubs I wouldn’t have a single one of these performances in my 5 of the year even though I love all the actresses.
I think Kirsten Dunst, Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton, Aspero Oduye (Pariah)and Anna Paquin are the best 5 performances of the year.
What a burden it must be to be perfect, Deena. Care to add something to the conversation?
I have to kind of agree with you Xavier. I’s probably my least favorite category this year because I can’t rationalize any of the nominations. Williams’ is the only one I’m rooting for and it’s less for MWWM and more for her not winning last year when I thought she gave the best female performance of the year. I like your alternatives although I would have traded Paquin for Elizabeth Olsen. Either way, you nailed it- 5 of the best performances of the year… ALL of which were snubbed. Le sigh.
I’ve already voiced my distain for this particular category, but what really irks me is that I’ve heard a lot of pundit’s remark “Wow, what an incredible slate of female performances”. Yuck!
I would really be rooting for Swinton here if she was nominated, but since Streep and Davis both give good speech, we the audience will win no matter what.
I don’t understand this category. Only Rooney deserves to be here. Tilda Swanson, Juliette Binoche, Charlize Theron, Kirsten Dunst and Elizabeth Olsen are each one better than the nominees (except Williams because I haven’t seen “My Week With Marilyn”). “Albert Nobbs” and “The Iron Lady” are mediocre at best and Viola’s performance in “The Help” is not a leading one.
I thought Swinton was fantastic, but she just missed with me (6th). Theron and Binoche were brilliant and deserved nods, as well.
I am surprised not to see more mentions of Charlize Theron, she was rather great in Toung Adult and more deserving than many of the current nominees. But the most robbed and should have won (or atleast some sort of recognition) goes to Elizabeth Olsen and Matha Marcy May Marlene; the movie was brilliant, but I suppose it sits in the group with Drive and Take Shelter and Margaret as unfortunate snubs that were never likely to get the recognition deserved.
I wish I liked “Certified Copy” more than I did. For some reason that film just never resonated with me at all, although I definitely appreciated it and could recognize the quality of the filmmaking and acting. Also, I wish “Margaret” would hurry up and be released on dvd/VOD so I can finally see that film. I seriously cannot believe it still hasn’t been released yet!!!
‘Certified Copy’ did not resonate with me as much as I’d have liked it to, either. But I thought Binoche was incredible.
I didn’t like Certified Copy, either. But I need to see it again.
glad I’m not alone on Certified Copy. I definitely thought Juliette Binoche did a great job, but if I didn’t really care for the film it was hard for me to really pull for that performance. Plus I saw it back in 2010 so I barely remember anything about the film.
She’s not in my 5, but I thought she was every bit as good as the best critiques she received. I don’t like how some circles (critics/public) write her off. I think she’s quite talented.
Agreed. Also, has anyone seen her in ‘Last Night’ – that was an incredibly mature, touching performance.
Dooby, I thought she was quite good in Last Night as well. The film wasn’t great, but she brought depth to her character which was in stark contrast to Eva “I can’t act to save my life” Mendes. I think she will be fantastic in Anna Karenina and her elongated jaw will win many many Oscars!
Mara’s the only one whose performance is backed by a really standout film. Davis and Williams are the best things about decent movies (well, I’m also very partial to Chastain in the former). Streep and Close are stuck in duds.
All the same, I’m fine with Davis winning. Great performance, and I think she’ll get the most mileage out of a win.
I am most certainly a very biased person (as we all are), favoring my personal favorites, so it’s hard for me to TRULY cheer for any but Streep’s performance. Such an interesting role, Thatcher, and the film had such potential, but it was helmed by the wrong director, which sent it spiraling downward. Meryl is the ONLY ONLY thing that makes it worthwhile, IMO. But, like I said, I’m biased.
I know she’s not overlooked, but I would just REALLY love for the Academy to acknowledge with a MORE than deserved trip to the podium rather than with another Meryl nomination. it’s a struggle with me, where she and the academy are concerned, because of COURSE I would rather have her win for her absolute best performances (and in many a year, she has deserved to win (see Adaptation 2002)), but I just really want to see her UP there!
All that said, knowing that the oscar will most likely go to Viola doesn’t upset me. She’s a brilliant actress in her own right with a SMART and piercing talent.
One final note: Tilda Swinton is just plain brilliant. The only thing that comforts me about her lack of a nomination is that she HERSELF just doesn’t give a CRAP. And she has a statuette already.
