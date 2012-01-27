Oscar Guide 2011: Best Supporting Actress

(The Oscar Guide will be your chaperone through the Academy’s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 26, with the Best Picture finale on Saturday, February 25.)
After seeming an excitingly scattered race for much of the season, Best Supporting Actress solidified with curious rapidity in the weeks leading up to the nominations. By the time ballots were in, only six names were seriously in contention for a slot — and as we predicted, a strong Best Picture vehicle wasn’t enough to get SAG-snubbed 20 year-old Shailene Woodley across the line.
What we have is a respectable if not terribly enterprising selection of performances, with one broad turn in a summer comedy smash crashing the polite prestige party, one seasoned British stage vet preventing a complete slate of first-time nominees, one pair of twin turns from the same film (for a fourth year running) and — strangely — two unrelated performances that both hinge on a scatalogical plot point. Shit happens.
The nominees are…
Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”)
Jessica Chastain (“The Help”)
Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”)
Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs”)
Octavia Spencer (“The Help”)
The list of worthy outsiders is a long one. Since last February, Vanessa Redgrave had been rightfully tipped for a nomination for her stonily brilliant work in “Coriolanus,” but somehow The Weinstein Company couldn’t draw eyeballs to the film. There was hope for Carey Mulligan to ride Michael Fassbender’s buzz to a nomination for a career-best turn in “Shame”; both were ignored. And we can only wonder what might have happened for the superb Jeannie Berlin if Team “Margaret” had got mobilized a month or two earlier. Spilt milk, and all that.
Unless you’re a particularly thorough student of recent French cinema — or just happen to be a rabid fan of “A Knight’s Tale” — chances are Bérénice Bejo is a new face to you. That works rather neatly in her favor in Best Picture frontrunner “The Artist,” where she plays overnight sensation Peppy Miller, a bubbly movie fan plucked from obscurity and groomed for stardom by leading man George Valentin, only for her celebrity to swiftly surpass his. Bejo, the wife of director Michel Hazanavicius, handles the silent film’s trickily stylized physical comedy and melodramatic with gangly appeal and aplomb. It’s really a leading role (and nominated as such by BAFTA), but the extra screen time bolsters her chances, as does the film’s general momentum. She’s the spoiler to watch in the race.
If Bejo is merely playing a suddenly ubiquitous It girl, Jessica Chastain really is one: it seems almost unthinkable that this time last year, I had yet to encounter the striking redhead on screen. 12 months and seven films later, Chastain has arrived in a way few American actresses have since Meryl Streep in the late 1970s. She’s reaped highbrow critical plaudits for arresting indie work in “Take Shelter” and Best Picture nominee “The Tree of Life,” but the Academy did the right thing in nominating her for “The Help,” her best role of 2011: as the dim but unexpectedly liberal bimbo Celia Foote, she’s the film’s sparky moral lynchpin, smartly locating tender personal and political nuances in the script’s rather simple-minded characterization. There’s a chance fans of her collected body of work last year will concentrate enough votes here to cause an upset, but the presence of a more favored co-star in the lineup is a setback.
Melissa McCarthy‘s is an unusual case: when zesty fem-com hit “Bridesmaids” was released back in May, there was much audience affection for her spirited sidekick turn as the bawdiest, horniest member of the wedding party, but no one suggested her as a possible Oscar contender. As the year progressed, however, things slotted neatly into place for the TV-rooted comic: the film became a pop phenomenon, she won a surprise Emmy for her sitcom “Mike & Molly,” her public profile skyrocketed and her place in the awards conversation cemented. It’s hard not to be happy for her, though I wish I was higher on the performance: McCarthy’s ribald comic schtick is often inspired, but doesn’t gel with the ensemble as smartly as some of her co-stars. The nomination is her reward — but it’s no minor one, given the career boost she’s already enjoyed.
12 years ago, Janet McTeer bucked the odds to earn an unlikely Best Actress nod for microscopic indie “Tumbleweeds”: Hollywood didn’t really come calling for the tall, RADA-trained British thesp, and she’s been mostly working in theater and television ever since. “Albert Nobbs,” in which she plays brusque, bolshy, cross-dressing house painter Hubert Page, represents a rare opportunity for the actress to let loose on the big screen, and she seizes it with both hands — and one of the most jaw-dropping bosom unveilings in the history of cinema. Where co-star Glenn Close’s Oscar chances nosedived with the Irish period piece’s tepid reception, McTeer has actively benefited from the film being the teensiest bit awful: being the earthy life force of an otherwise inert vehicle is often a sound route to Oscar attention, and so it is here. She won’t win, but here’s hoping a second nom nets her better opportunities to strut her stuff.
For playing the stroppiest character with the tangiest individual narrative in the generous female ensemble of “The Help” — there are dramatic opportunities aplenty for her co-stars, but only she gets to say, “Eat my shit,” and mean it — Octavia Spencer has been the default favorite in this category since August. While I kept expecting someone to overtake her in the intervening months, the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Awards proved that no one is tiring of the long-toiling character actress’s onscreen ‘tude and offscreen charm, and I see little reason why SAG and the Academy won’t follow suit. A second viewing of the film revealed nervy dramatic subtleties to her work beyond the irresistible shit-pie punchline, and she benefits from having fellow nominees Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain as scene partners throughout. If the year’s highest-grossing Best Picture nominee is rewarded in only one place, it’ll be here.
Will win: Octavia Spencer (“The Help”)
Could win: Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”)
Should win: Jessica Chastain (“The Help”)
Should have been here: Vanessa Redgrave (“Coriolanus”)
Keep track of our current rankings in the Best Supporting Actress via its Contenders page here.
Who do you think deserves the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress? Have your say in the comments section below.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alertsfrom In Contention!
Spencer is powering through.
Chastain and Bejo are the only real threats.
I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge what should have been the supporting actress line-up –
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain.
This made me wonder if those critics awards who gave Jessica Chastain and Brad Pitt those acting prizes for all of their movies released this year was it because they had only them nominated like this.
lol @ Chris, although, seriously, it makes you wonder if Chastain could have indeed scooped up two or, heck, three slots if the acting branch actually allowed multiple nods in the category; it is, after all, PERFORMANCE by an Actress in a Supporting Role. I was also kind of hoping for a nod for Bryce Dallas Howard here. If Chastain made me fall in love with Celia, then, holy hell, did Howard make me fall in hate with Hilly.
Will: Spencer
Could: Bejo
Should: Chastain
Should have been there: Rose Byrne
I’ve yet to see Shame or Margaret (perhaps I’d be saying Mulligan or Berlin).
Bejo should win. She’s absolutely fabulous.
Should have been here? I prefer Chastain in “Take Shelter” to her performance in “The Help.” I would also have nominated Elle Fanning, so wonderful in “Super 8.” And yes, Shailene Woodley.
Will: Spencer
Could: Chastain
Should: McTeer
Missing: Mulligan (Shame)
Chastain and Spencer were both at the top of the ensemble of “The Help” for me, and my problems with the film aside, I’m happy to see both nominated. I liked Spencer better, so I’m rooting for her, but I’m not sold that she’ll walk with this category. Having Chastain around isn’t doing her any favors.
This is why I think Bejo is going to sweep in at the end to take the statue away from her. I just see the actors branch rallying behind “The Artist” and rewarding both its nominated stars. I think that she has a real presence in “The Artist” and would like to see more of her. While she doesn’t overcome some of the films many weak points as impressively as Dujardin, I still think she does her best.
McCarthy is a brilliant comedic force in “Bridesmaids”, and while I’m still shocked that she’s an oscar nominee for it, I can’t say that it doesn’t make me happy the academy looked past their usual snobbiness to recognize her. I agree with Guy that Byrne deserved consideration every bit as much, but I’ll take McCarthy’s nomination just fine.
McTeer’s performance in “Nobbs” is really awful, worse than Close’s actually. But it’s mostly not her fault that the script is dull as anything and her unbelievability as a man is embarrassing and distracting. Still, her fault or not, this isn’t a good performance and shouldn’t be here.
I agree Dylan. I wasn’t a fan of McTeer either. She was not believable as a man at all. And I’m also team Byrne as Bridesmaids MVP.
I thought McTeer was the best thing about Albert Nobbs, which is like saying she was the best thing about a huge, steaming pile of shit.
“She wasn’t believable as a man.” SO. WHAT. I mean, this is the laziest and most irrelevant criticism ever. So stupid.
How is that irrelevant? The running theme of this film is about women being forced into false roles in order to survive and the fact that we are to believe that Nobbs fools everyone except Hubert is complete bogus.
I just got back from ‘Albert Nobbs’ 20 minutes ago. And I found McTeer to be the best thing about the movie. The movie itself … not awful, not good, just very strange for me. Glenn Close was okay. Seriously, okay. Nothing exceptional.
JLPATT: How is her being unconvincing as a man not a relevant criticism? I’m not saying that it’s her fault that she’s unconvincing, but that doesn’t make it a good performance. And I found it distracting that we’re supposed to buy that everybody around her (and Close) believes that they are men when they are so obviously women.
It’s called suspension of disbelief. Kind of what we do when we watch movies. Was Dustin Hoffman even remotely convincing as a man in “Tootsie?” What about Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in “Some Like it Hot?” It’s a movie. We’re asked to go along with it. It’s really not a big deal.
LOL! Obviously that should read “Was Dustin Hoffman even remotely convincing as a WOMAN in ‘Tootsie?'”
Actually, yes. I did buy that the people around Hoffman were convinced that he was a woman in “Tootsie”, because he nailed the mannerisms (another quality McTeer’s performance lacked) and the makeup was pretty convincing. Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis weren’t aiming to be convincing as women in “Some Like it Hot”, because the movie doesn’t aim to take itself seriously in that vein. It was a comedy, and they were letting the audience in on the joke. “Nobbs” doesn’t have the same intentions, as it’s a drama where we are asked to buy these woman being so convincing as men that those around them don’t even realize they aren’t men. Certain films allow you to suspend your disbelief, and others require you to believe in what’s happing and need to be credible in that respect. Suspension of disbelief isn’t a term you can just throw at anything and make it stick.
Will win: Octavia Spencer
Should win: Jessica Chastain (more so for The Tree of Life)
Should have been nominated because she gives the best supporting performance of the year in a film that features the best lead performance of the year that was snubbed all around and I’m still recovering from: Carey Mulligan, Shame
I’m so glad “Shame” was snubbed. :)
I agree with “Should have been nominated because she gives the best supporting performance of the year in a film that features the best lead performance of the year that was snubbed all around and I’m still recovering from,” except replace Mulligan with Chastain in Take Shelter
JLPlatt- What exactly is your issue with Shame? No love for the Fassmember? Hehe ;)
@RRL- Chastain is great in Take Shelter, absolutely. But I saw Shame again and Mulligan really stood out to me on second viewing. That character could have easily come off as annoying and over the top but she finds the perfect balance. The scene where she says “Get off me you f****** weirdo” is on point. I loved it.
It’s a hollow, limp movie that has nothing to say. Fassbender is indeed impressive, but he can’t overcome the horribly undercooked script and empty styling of McQueen’s direction.
Hmmm interesting. I found a bit of insight. I’ll admit it’s not the most revelatory film on the topic, but the way David deals with his addiction and watching his descent is pretty fascinating. I don’t disagree with your criticism though.
Of the nominees, Chastain. The scene where she realizes that she is being shunned really touched me in a way I didn’t expect the 2nd viewing I had of the film.
Of the year, Sarina Farhadi and Sareh Bayat of A Separation, Jeannie Berlin of Margaret and Kathy Burke, of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy did some fine work this year. I was also fond of Marion Cotillard (Midnight in Paris), Sandra Bullock (Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close) and Judy Greer (The Descendants), but nevertheless, despite their lack of nods, these performances stand out on their own and will be remembered for years to come, at least by us cinephiles.
I’d really like to throw my support behind this comment… the first part of it. Chastain’s entire performance was just awesome in The Help, but the scene outside the house when she brought the women a pie was probably the most genuinely moving moment of the film. The rest of the film deals with kind of stereotypical “liberal humanist” pity tropes: aw, let’s all feel sorry for the cancer lady who had to choose between embarrassing herself in front of her DAR friends or demeaning her cherished slave, er, maid… how sad.
Chastain’s handling of the one character that seemed to fight battles that hadn’t been written specifically to play to all of our inner bleeding-hearts was spectacular, and wisconsinkel is right to point out the moment that was her greatest.
Bejo was dreadful. So self-aware.
When you make such extreme hyperbolic statements, you’re going to need to do more explaining than “so self-aware” – something that doesn’t make any sense as a criticism in this situation.
After seeing The Help I became a Jessica Chastain fan. I want her to win her first Oscar in the lead catgeory.
Winning in Supporting doesn’t bode well for a future second win in the Lead category. Sure Lange and Streep have — I just don’t think they’ll be the case anymore–maybe with Blanchett and Jolie?
Of the 84 Best Actresses, there have only been 13 women who have been nominated for the award after having first won a supporting Oscar.* Four of these are Streep, Lange, Blanchett and Jolie, as you noted. Another two, Maggie Smith and Ingrid Bergman, had already won at least one Best Actress statue before winning in supporting, so they’re out of the discussion.
That leaves only seven actresses. Judi Dench and Vanessa Redgrave are the two who are the best examples of the “curse” of a supporting win. Both of them have multiple subsequent nominations as lead actress with no statue to show for it. The other five (Shelley Winters, Goldie Hawn, Anjelica Huston, Geena Davis and Juliette Binoche) have thus far only managed to get a single nod as lead actress after winning in supporting. that goes for Blanchett and Jolie as well.
However, I think that the real reason winning in supporting first could be considered a roadblock to winning in lead is because in most cases the actress never even gets that later nomination in lead. But I wouldn’t worry about Chastain’s chances.
*Teresa Wright won for supporting the same year she was nominated for lead, so that doesn’t count as a post-win nomination.
That first sentence should start: “Of the 84 Best Actresses and 75 Best Supporting Actresses…”
Is there a reason that a supporting Oscar is somehow considered a lesser award than a lead Oscar? Honestly, I’ve never understood that at all. What does it matter which Oscar someone wins? They still win an Oscar!
Watch for a McCarthy surprise at SAG to make this contest interesting. Those pesky tv actors could pull through for her.
Ha, I didn’t realize until last night that Berenice Bejo was in A Knight’s Tale when I saw a photo of her with Shannyn Sossamon.
I think Spencer’s got this one locked up.
Ready for a shocker? It may be here. If McCarthy takes home the SAG, mark my words, she’s taking the Oscar.
It would definitely shock me if she won the SAG.
I cannot see the Academy going for that at all. The nomination was a bridge fairly far already.
I honestly had no idea MacTeer had already been nominated… I saw a trailer that said “Academy Award nominee” above her name and I assumed they’d put it in there since this year’s noms were announced.
Go check out Tumbleweeds. She’s wonderful in it.
^ absolutely.
“Tumbleweeds”, correct me if I’m wrong, was directed by Gavin O’Connor of “Warrior”.
Indeed.
I don’t see Chastain winning. Spencer has already won two major prizes for the film, and if they’re going to vote The Help in this category, it will be for her, not Chastain. The only one who could beat Spencer, in my view, is Bejo, which would be the result of an Artist sweep. Even though it’s really a case of category fraud (but then again, when have they ever cared about that?).
Mulligan’s performance was one of the best of the year, regardless of category, but I’d like to see Spencer win. The Help is really a good little movie, and Spencer struck a great range between wit and sadness.
Will Win: Octavia Spencer “The Help”
Could Win: Berenice Bejo “The Artist’
Should Win: Octavia Spencer “The Help”
Should Be Here: Jessica Chastain “Take Shelter” (she’s very good in “The Help”, but better in “Take Shelter”)