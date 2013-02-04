Oscar Guide 2013: Best Music – Original Song

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
FINALLY! The music branch smartened up about this category, changed its rules and put together five entirely respectable nominees. Two major Best Picture contenders with prominently placed songs managed to score, as did a haunting new tune for a documentary, the sultry and epic opening credits title song to a major franchise movie and the cute, somewhat tongue-in-cheek opening credits title song to a comedy about a potty-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear.
Old favorites such as Paul Williams (“Still Alive” from “Paul Williams: Still Alive”) and Dolly Parton (“From Here to the Moon and Back” from “Joyful Noise”) must be disappointed to miss the cut. Ditto for a big younger star like Keith Urban (“For You” from “Actor of Valor”). But perhaps the most obvious surprising omission is Ennio Morricone and Elisa for “Ancora Qui” from “Django Unchained”; who knows if there will be a chance to honor Morricone again? But this category has a heavy favorite, and justly so. An upset would be disconcerting to a lot of people, for a lot of reasons.
The nominees are…
“Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice” (Music and Lyric by J. Ralph)
“Suddenly” from “Les Misérables” (Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg; Lyric by Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boubil)
“Pi”s Lullaby” from “Life of Pi” (Music by Mychael Danna; Lyric by Bombay Jayashri)
“Skyfall” from “Skyfall” (Music and Lyric by Adele Atkins and Paul Epworth)
“Everybody Needs a Best Friend” from “Ted” (Music by Walter Murphy; Lyric by Seth MacFarlane)
I can”t get too excited about this category and am not losing any sleep over any omissions (like, say, Bruce Springsteen for “The Wrestler”). Even so, I for one for was sad to see Morricone miss for his song, which fit perfectly into Tarantino”s demented vision and was the best sort of homage to the great Italian composer, coming from the source himself. Also, while I didn”t think “Brave” was a great movie, I can”t deny that I thought both “Learn Me Right” and “Touch the Sky” fit in perfectly. I do love Celtic music.
J. Ralph“s nomination for “Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice” resulted in the film becoming a rare documentary to be nominated in a non-documentary category. Performed by Scarlett Johansson of all people, the song fits well into the film. But while I”d say the other three nominees have about equal chances of pulling an upset on the favorite, this very surprising nominee would become a truly shocking winner. It doesn”t have any of the factors going for it that its fellow nominees do.
Nominating Claude-Michel Schönberg, Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boubil for “Suddenly” from “Les Misérables” is a great tip of the hat to their amazing accomplishments. The song also fits well into the narrative as director Tom Hooper has crafted it. But I think it”s going the way of the newly contributed songs to “Chicago” and “Dreamgirls.” There”s a mammoth hit from a major star in the running that feels like a winner for so many reasons. Plus, when people look back on the film, is this really the song they”re most going to remember?
After years on the outside looking in, hard-working Canadian Mychael Danna placed for “Pi”s Lullaby” from “Life of Pi,” the song which plays over the movie”s opening credits. Interestingly, with his pair of nominations this year, he is the only contender to have more than one career nomination. (The percentage of new nominees in this category is the highest this year outside of the short categories.) Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri both wrote the lyrics and performed the song. It is well-placed and the Academy clearly liked this movie so they probably have as good a chance as the “Les Mis” group to upset. But I”m not banking on an upset.
“This is the end. Hold your breath and count to ten.” As soon as Adele“s voice hits the soundtrack in “Skyfall,” you know you”re in for a great opening credits song that will set the stage for the rest of the movie. Giving an Oscar to this big hit from the private superstar seems the perfect way to acknowledge the film. To be fair, no Bond song has ever won here, despite the franchise producing such classics as “A View to a Kill,” “Live and Let Die,” “Nobody Does it Better” and “For Your Eyes Only.” But no Bond film has ever received five nominations before, either. Nor has a 50th Anniversary Tribute made a win feel so…right. The fact that Adele won both the BFCA and Golden Globe (who didn”t love that speech?) and will be performing makes her triumphing seem very likely indeed.
Frankly, if there were an upset in this category on Oscar night, I might look to “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” from “Ted.” This is not a “joke” song like, say, “Blame Canada.” But I”m of the view that it is meant to be taken in a tongue-in-cheek way given the film”s overall tone. That could result in different sets of people voting for it. Norah Jones will undoubtedly appeal to many Oscar voters, as does the chance to cite host Seth MacFarlane, to say nothing of music industry veteran Walter Murphy. But who am I kidding? We know who is winning this category.
Will Win: “Skyfall” from “Skyfall”
Could Win: “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” from “Ted”
Should Win: “Skyfall” from “Skyfall”
Should Have Been Here: “Ancora Qui” from “Django Unchained”
Will your jaw drop if Adele doesn”t win? What will her fans do? Do you think she deserves it? Who could snatch it away?
No, my jaw wouldn’t drop. I do think that Adele is the frontrunner here, but considering that there are two Best Picture nominees in play here, I think a different outcome is quite possible – moreso than in many other categories. Somehow I get a Slumdog Millionaire vibe from Life of Pi, particularly the double nomination for Mychael Danna. Since I think his Score win is a relatively good bet, he might get a double win out of this. Besides, Pi’s Lullaby is a beautiful piece.
As a personal note, I find it… interesting that Skyfall would be the one Bond theme to finally win. It’s a nice enough theme song, but the Bond series has had better, more original ones. (But that’s off topic really.)
Pi’s Lullaby hasn’t been nearly as pumped up as Jai-Ho was, though.
Jai-Ho was EVERYWHERE. Shudder.
True, Jai Ho also underscored a pivortal emotional moment in the film whereas Lullaby is “just” the somewhat subtle opening number here. So you’re right, it may not pack the same punch. Nevertheless, song seems to me to be one of the categories that sometimes has rather unpredicatable results, and it’s the best field in years. If Adele didn’t win, I wouldn’t be THAT surprised.
Will Win: “Skyfall”
Could Win: “Suddenly” from “Les Miserables”
Should Win: “Skyfall”
Should Be Here: “Learn Me Right” from “Brave”
Still bummed about Freedom missing out or Who Did That To You missing out. Or even Ancora Qui.
Or, you know, 100 Black Coffins.
Usually not a fan, I’m surprised that Taylor Swift/ The Civil Wars song from ‘The Hunger Games’ didn’t even make the short list. But yes, Adele FTW.
Was ineligible IIRC.
“Ancora Qui” is a very nice song, but from the Django catalog I would’ve loved to see “Who Did That To You”. Such a ‘gonna kick some dude’s ass!!” song from an unexpected source.
“Skyfall” is the winner, for sure. It’s just sooo epic!
If it had been last year, I think “Before My Time” coulda won. IMO, it’s the most beautiful and touching song I’ve heard in years. Very mellow and stunning to listen to. “Suddenly” just doesn’t stand out. It’s not on the “Listen” level, it’s more of a “I Move On” stage. “ENAF” is really cool and suave and should be a runner-up. I keep forgetting about “Pi’s Lullaby” TBH. It doesn’t stand out. It really take someone else’s spot. If it had been selected, “Who Were We” from Holy Motors should be the fifth nominee.
Pi’s Lullaby stood out for me immediately when it played over the movie’s opening credits. I guessed then it would be nominated, and I find it quite prettily seductive.
That said, I pick Skyfall as the “will/should” winner as well.
Oops, didn’t mean to imply you also pick Skyfall as the “should win”.
I love “Skyfall” and Adele but I got hooked up to “Before My Time” since day one. Those two are really my picks for winner.
“Pi’s Lullaby” is beautiful but just doesn’t work for me. “Anchora Qui” and “Who Were We” really stood more than that.
Will Win: “Skyfall” from “Skyfall”
Could Win: “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” from “Ted”
Should Win: “Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice”
Should Have Been Here: “Who Were We” from “Holy Motors” and any of the “Django Unchained” songs, especially “WDTTY”
Django’s soundtrack had a number of great songs (I especially loved the one sung by John Legend), but I think that might be why Morricone missed out…the Django songs cancelled one another out.
A respectable line-up overall, although in a perfect world I would have maybe slipped in a song from Brave (I too love Celtic music!) as well as “Big Machine” from Safety Not Guaranteed.
Will and Should Win: Skyfall!
Should have been Nominated: Holy Motors – ‘Who Were We’
You’ve mentioned the rules changes for Best Original Song from last year. What changed?
Adele’s wasn’t my favorite song from the long list, and there was at least five I would have given the oscar to before Skyfall. But none of them were nominated so out of this list it is definitively the best.
I would have liked better the Brave songs, as well as Cosonaut from Lawless or something from The Broklyn Brothers Beat The Best.
The moment I saw Django Unchained had four original songs, I thought “well, that’s a desperate attempt at getting an Oscar nom”. Lo and behold, all the songs were amazingly used in the film (except for 100 Black Coffins) and I really wished they were nominated.
Will win: Skyfall
Could win (but not really): Ted
Should win: Skyfall
Should be here: The Sambola!, Damsels in Distress
Should have been eligible, and then won this whole thing: Who Were We, Holy Motors
I’m still pretty disappointed none of the great original music from Brave, The Hunger Games or Django weren’t nominated.
I would have been stoked to see Mumford & Sons, The Arcade Fire and John Legend perform this year.
I actually dislike all of these aside from Skyfall. They’re all so forgettable. Django, Brave, Joyful Noise, and Guy’s favorite Damsels in Distress would have all made me happier as nominees. Not to mention Holy Motors, as mentioned by Guy above.
I’m a big “Skyfall” fan, but I have to say the song of the year that made me smile the most was Wreck-It Ralph’s (ineligible) “Sugar Rush.”
It was such a perfect tribute to Japanese video game pop theme songs.
I’ve been keeping an eye (ear) on London based producer Ludwig Amadeus for a while now and I’ve never heard anything quite like it. 2013 will be his breakthrough. You heard it here first :) [www.ludwigamadeus.com]