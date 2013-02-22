Oscar Guide 2013: Best Picture

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale today, February 22.)
And here we are, the final category after two-and-a-half weeks of the 2013 Oscar Guide. I hope you’ve enjoyed the entries, which you can click back through in the dedicated section below this post. The Best Picture field proved, in its second year of featuring a slate that could include between five and 10 nominees, to be a full one. Nine films were nominated again, and they ran the gamut from foreign languages to political thrillers, big-scale musicals to epic fantasies, scruffy indies to prestige biopics and romantic comedies.
In the end, one film stood out and showed dominance at a time when it appeared to be at its weakest. Whether that perceived weakness was ultimately a source of sympathy is up for debate, but it asserted its dominance nevertheless. And in this, a year when the stats can absolutely go out the window given the shifting of the Academy’s calendar and its introduction of online balloting, “history” was going to be made. And so it shall, no matter what happens.
The nominees are…
“Amour” (Margaret Menegoz, Stefan Arndt, Veit Heiduschka and Michael Katz, Producers)
“Argo” (Grant Heslov, Ben Affleck and George Clooney, Producers)
“Beasts of the Southern Wild” (Dan Janvey, Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald, Producers)
“Django Unchained” (Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin and Pilar Savone, Producers)
“Les Misérables” (Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Debra Hayward and Cameron Mackintosh, Producers)
“Life of Pi” (Gil Netter, Ang Lee and David Womark, Producers)
“Lincoln” (Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, Producers)
“Silver Linings Playbook” (Donna Gigliotti, Bruce Cohen and Jonathan Gordon, Producers)
“Zero Dark Thirty” (Mark Boal, Kathryn Bigelow and Megan Ellison, Producers)
Just missing the line-up after showing strength in the precursor circuit were films like “Skyfall” and “Moonrise Kingdom.” Chalk their downfall up to any number of reasons, but I would suggest that the campaign for the former seemed a bit reserved, while the campaign for the latter perhaps waited too long to seize the day.
The biggest surprise for most (though as you know, we were calling it around these parts for months) was the fact that Michael Haneke’s rigorous “Amour” ended up finding the right amount of passion to secure a spot. Not only that, but it also showed up in Best Director, suggesting that maybe, just maybe, it could have been one of five nominees in a typical year. Perhaps, but its win is this nod (and whatever other Oscars it might pick up elsewhere, of course).
The odds-on favorite quickly became Ben Affleck’s “Argo,” and with PGA, DGA, WGA, SAG, BAFTA, BFCA and HFPA wins, it’s clear to see why. When Affleck was “snubbed” by the directors branch, it seemed all was lost. But quickly, the film turned the corner, and whether by sympathy or, more likely, genuine consensus approval, it has lined itself up to take the big prize. A miss at this stage would be an upset, and in a crazy year like this, you never know.
In many ways, a Best Picture nomination for “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is a testament to the film’s power to generate passion, absolutely. But it’s also a feather in the cap of Fox Searchlight Pictures, which is a studio that simply knows how to play this game. It even landed a surprising Best Director nomination, which could lead you to believe it has more of a shot in these major categories than most expect. Nevertheless, the fairytale year has been great, but isn’t likely to go much farther… is it?
I had my doubts that Quentin Tarantino’s brilliant “Django Unchained,” the best film of the Best Picture nominees this year in my opinion, would get there. But I hung it out on faith and it showed up at the end of the day. This blatant revisionist tale packed with cathartic violence is a tough sell to the Academy at large, however. It could be recognized in the original screenplay category, but it would be lucky to even have that. It has some support from the Brits, though, evidenced by BAFTA wins.
Early on it seemed to me that Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables” would be our Oscar winner. It has genuine passion in the Academy; members who love it LOVE it. But the lesson learned is that, while passion is great for nominations, it’s not necessarily helpful for the win, because a love it/hate it movie, which this one ended up being, is always going to have trouble in a preferential balloting system. Nevertheless, it won the most BAFTA prizes and could win its share on Oscar night.
Ang Lee’s visionary “Life of Pi” could land him an Oscar for Best Director. He is, after all, the star of the film in many ways. And it picked up 11 nominations, more than anyone saw coming, surely. It might even be seen as second to the formidable “Argo” in this category, but I wonder about that. It has skipped along with a subdued campaign all year long, which, with all the chatter, was a welcome scenario, frankly. But did it rally enough troops in the end?
Most think that, if not Affleck’s “Argo,” then Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” surely has to be considered a strong contender to win Best Picture. But why? Because it netted 12 nominations? Okay, fair enough. But hey, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” had 13, so that’s not everything. It hasn’t fared well on the industry awards circuit at all save for notices for Daniel Day-Lewis and Tommy Lee Jones. Was it ever really the one to beat? If it were to surge to victory now, it would be a surprise, plain and simple.
I would keep my eye on “Silver Linings Playbook” in races for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, which means I would say it’s entirely likely that this is the film nipping at “Argo”‘s dust rather than films like “Life of Pi” and “Lincoln.” It is, along with “Argo,” one of the most universally loved films in the Academy and will have its champions for Best Picture, make no mistake. It’s also the kind of film that does well with a preferential ballot.
And finally, “Zero Dark Thirty,” the great beast that was toppled by Capitol Hill, liberals and conservatives alike, and maybe even some dirty tricks. Kathryn Bigelow’s film came out of the gate swinging as the undeniable critics choice, but soon gave way to “Argo” in that respect amid lies and nonsense directed at its depiction of torture. Maybe that kind of thing could have been handled more smoothly or preemptively by publicity, maybe not, but it suffered a gut shot in December and bled out slowly the rest of the season.
Will Win: “Argo”
Could Win: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should Win: “Django Unchained”
Should Have Been Here: “The Grey”
Is “Argo” going to continue its victory march right on through the Oscars or is it going to be stopped by something formidable? Have your say in the comments section below!
Ugh Django. I found it to be one of his worst written and weakest films.
I’d go with Amour. As I think that if we are to select a film that will be seen and admired years after the current year is over, Amour would definitely be the prime contender. A beautiful and rigorous new work by a legendary film-maker, Amour alone justifies the move to the new voting system if films of such high caliber can get nominated.
Will Win: “Argo”
Could Win: “Lincoln”
Should Win: “Amour”
Should Not Have Been Here: “Les Mis”
Should Have Been Here: “Tabu”
PS: This has been a most enjoyable feature guys. : )
“…I think that if we are to select a film that will be seen and admired years after the current year is over…”
I don’t know if voting on Oscars is meant to be some crystal ball gaze. :)
And thanks for the P.S.
I’ve watched all of the films, and Django indeed is the most entertaining, and the best written. Perhaps you were uncomfortable with blacks killing whites.
Nonetheless, Django was the best film by far, out of them all.
The other nominees are all politically driven.
Will win: “Argo”
Could win: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should win: “Zero Dark Thirty”
Should have been here: “The Master”
For all that, I think “Argo” will be a perfectly respectable winner. If/when it wins, it’ll mark the sixth time in seven years that I’ve been fine with the Academy’s top choice. I also turned 30 last week. Maybe I’m losing my edge.
Was the one year King’s Speech over Social Network?
Thanks, guys! Bhietanen: Yes, though The Social Network wasn’t my top pick that year.
It’s true; Guy’s top pick that year was 127 Hours.
Joke! I don’t actually remember your top pick. Was it The Fighter or Black Swan? I think both made your top 10.
The Fighter was #4 in my Top 10 and Black Swan was #5 — so really, neck-and-neck.
Will Win: Argo
Could Win: Lincoln
Should Win: Amour
Should Have Been There: The Master
My Top 10: (in no particular order)
Amour
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Django Unchained
Cloud Atlas
The Master
Moonrise Kingdom
Lincoln
Zero Dark Thirty
Life of Pi
Looper
By the way, is it possible to lobby the Academy for a Best Ensemble award? Seems to me it’s about time something like that showed up
A Best Ensemble award is a nice idea, but I just see it becoming one of those prizes that usually goes to the Best Picture winner, whether it deserves it or not.
I think 2 categories that should be added are best opening credits and best scene. I think the former may be added eventually (maybe 10-15 years), while I doubt the latter will ever happen (it too might become one of those prizes that just goes to Best Picture).
Grubi — I don’t necessarily agree with your suggestions for added categories. Nevertheless, I’m very curious about who you think should be the recipient(s) of a Best Scene award.
I’m not sure if your asking me who personally, should receive the best scene award or what I think the best scene this year would be. If you’re asking the former, I honestly haven’t thought about it. I suppose that would be a major problem with adding that category. I’d probably say some combination of the director, cinematographer, and editor, but I’m not sure.
If you are asking me what movie should this year would receive the award, that would be easy: Zero Dark Thirty for the raid on Osama Bin Laden.
Will win: “Argo”
Could win: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should win: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should have been here: “Skyfall”
Is it bad that I’m rooting harder for Skyfall to win best Cinematography than any other award? This turned into a great year at the movies (not quite at the level of 2010, but a nice bounce back from 2011) and we are going to have a less predictable than usual Oscar race. The buzz about Silver Linings Playbook stealing the night reminds me a little of the buzz about Homeland stealing Mad Men’s crowd at last years Emmy’s. It makes total sense (based on nominations and fanfare), but I won’t believe it until I actually see it.
Will Win: “Argo” (though I wouldn’t be shocked to se it lose)
Could Win: “Lincoln” (“Silver Linings” could be a steal too)
Should Win: “Lincoln”
Should Have Been Here: “The Master”
Interesting note, Guy, and I may have said this when you posted your top 10. My top 10 couldn’t have skewed any more mainstream and your top 10 couldn’t have skewed any more art-house, yet we both still had “The Master” at #2, go figure!
I just want to say thank you Kris, Guy, Greg and Gerard for not just the effort put into this feature, but for all the hard work down the stretch of this incredible Oscar season. I always admire your level headedness in the face of a situation where it’s hard to do so. Thank you guys!
is it me? or did you guys forgot the Costume Design award?
I re-watched Django yesterday and personally I think the film is proof that Tarantino needs someone to tell him when enough is enough. I think the first hour is brilliant and probablye one of the best films of the year, but it loses steam in the second hour that it can’t recover in the third (yes, his dialogue is still fantastic and his character creations nearly perfect, but he needs to cut some of the fat). My favorite of these is Beasts of the Southern Wild (which I’ve also seen three times) which I think would be a brilliant winner. It’s a shame about Zero Dark Thirty, because even though I really like Argo, it feels rather inconsequential and tame compared to Bigelow’s film (which is a tougher sit, but a more rewarding experience). My favorite of the year was Moonrise Kingdom, which I’m a little bummed it wasn’t nominated, but I still think it’s a very strong line-up, one where I think every one of these films has its merits and all of them will probably end up in my DVD collection.
I think Django was an atrocious movies? Critics just feel cool liking Tarantino’s “irreverence”. Like fathers listening to music their sons like.
Will Win: “Argo” (since the Academy does seem to be marching to its own drummer this year, at least in the nominations, I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t, though)
Could Win: “Lincoln”
Should Win: “Les Miserables” (yeah, I’ll stick up for this; it’s flawed, but it evoked the most emotional response from me this year)
Should Have Been Here: “Moonrise Kingdom” (my #1)
I’m fine with “Argo” winning. It’s a bit bland compared to several of the other contenders, but it’s not going to embarass the Academy years later (particularly since I expect Affleck will keep up his career momentum and go down as a pretty significant director). This is a very strong slate of nominees.
Will Win: Lincoln
Could Win: Argo
Should Win: Lincoln
Should Have Been Here: Skyfall/Moonrise Kingdom/The Master
Regardless if its Lincoln or Argo that wins, history will be made.
This will be one of the rare Oscar ceremonies where nearly every category will mean something in determining who wins Best Picture.
Director, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Score, Editing, Costume, Production Design, Sound categories. Lincoln has 11 chances leading up to Best Picture, Argo just 6. And 5 of those are head to head matches. It’s going to be a fun night!
Should have been here: Anna Karenina.
I think the prospect of an “Argo” win must be a nice one for the show’s producers, too, since it’ll put Affleck and Clooney onstage. Most of the time, once the winner for BP is announced, the producers who give the speech are people nobody in the audience has ever heard of.
The only exception tends to be when the director is also one of the producers, which happens not infrequently, but even then, the director has probably already given a speech earlier, since the BP winner tends to also take Best Director.
Here they’ve got two producers who are major movie stars, and won’t have had an opportunity to speak earlier (and Grant Heslov).
Indeed, it would be a dream announcement. However, they had Heslov give the speech at the Globes, which I thought was a cool little thumb in the nose of the HFPA. Will they do the same at the Oscars, or will Affleck give the speech this time?
I expect it’ll be Affleck doing most of it, since, unlike at the HFPA, he won’t have already won Best Director, and it’s really his movie. I wouldn’t be surprised if Heslov got a word in, but Clooney demurred and remained the silent partner.
It’s funny. Grant Heslov has had 4 Oscar nominations in the last few years for writing and producing, but whenever his name gets mentioned, the first thing that always pops into my head is that he played the geeky CIA agent in True Lies.
Will Win: Argo
Could Win: Lincoln
Should Win: Zero Dark Thirty
Should Have Been Here: Moonrise Kingdom
Kudos to the In Contention staff once again for a great season. Already looking forward to next year! (Cue groans and people throwing small objects.)
Will win: Argo
Could win: No one really but maybe SLP
Should win: Lincoln by a hair over ZDT.
See you all next year!
And since I can’t think of a better place to ask…
Kris, are you and everyone else doing a most-anticipated list like last year? The one that combined the picks for you, Guy, Gerard, and Roth? I enjoyed that. I know it’s almost March, but really, were any of you significantly anticipating anything in January or February?
I’ve already seen a couple of my most-anticipated: Stoker, Before Midnight, The Grandmaster.
My #1 right now is probably Under the Skin.
Will win: Argo
Could win: Lincoln, Silver Linings Playbook, Life of Pi
Should win: Life of Pi or Silver Linings Playbook
Should have been here: Skyfall (I agree about the campaign being a bit reserved – though I also like that they didn’t over-egg the pudding)
And, to echo others’ comments, thank you all for this most enjoyable run of pieces – the great home stretch of a terrifically exciting Oscar season. It’s always a pleasure to read what you write.
The Grey got robbed. It could have gotten at least in some tech categories(editing, cinematography, sound mixing). Wish the Academy would remember there are films throughout the year….not just the last 6 months.
“Django Unchained” is literally the last film that should win Best Picture this year.
Something can’t “literally” be something if it is an opinion.
Will: Argo
Should: Django Unchained
Should’ve been here: Skyfall, Moonrise Kingdom should have taken Les Mis’z spot and the 10th spot. Pretty damn fine lineup for the first time in these years of 9/10 nominees.
(Who didn’t guess Kris would go with The Grey?)
Very close to the end, I should wait until monday when you guys post the wrap up, but thanks yet again for a nice season of posts….
Will win: “Argo”
Could win: “Lincoln”
Should win: “Zero Dark Thirty”
Should have been here: “Skyfall” and “The Master”
Will win: Argo.
Could win: Life of Pi
Should win: Argo.
Should have been here: Moonrise Kingdom, Le Tableau.
Dunno if someone out there has made this comparison, but Argo’s award narrative is pretty similar to its own movie narrative as well — much like Ben Affleck’s Tony Mendez was told “no” just in the thick of it and all seemed lost for a while, he still managed to rush down through the airport/guild awards by playing it cool despite the odds. Will his plane lift off, though?
… Ok, I’ll lay off the corniness for a bit.
Another great year of the Oscar Guide – thanks for all of your hard work guys!
I think this is one of the overall best “Best Picture” lineups in an extremely long time and I either liked or loved every film nominated. So I will be fine when Argo inevitably wins although it is definitely not my favorite from the pack. I just hope that this is a sign that the Academy is turning a corner and will keep making outside-the-box choices like Django Unchained, Amour, and Beasts of the Southern Wild in every ceremony from now on…
Top Ten Films of the Year:
1. The Master
2. Beasts of the Southern Wild
3. Moonrise Kingdom
4. Lincoln
5. Zero Dark Thirty
6. Les Miserables
7. The Perks of Being a Wallflower
8. Holy Motors
9. Take This Waltz
10. Looper
Will Win: “Argo”
Could Win: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should Win: “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Should Have Been Here: “The Master”
Given how weird Best Director was, what do you all suppose would have made the cut if it was still just five?
I would imagine Life of Pi, Lincoln, and Silver Lining’s would be there. Argo probably still makes the five. I know you all love Amour, but that feels like a classic, Haneke gets the Director nod but no picture nod movie.
After that, I can’t decide if Beasts would have been a surprise Best Picture nominee or if Picture and Director would have only lined up with three of them.
If only three, i’d think Les Miz probably would have been another Picture nominee with no director nod. And there would have been a whole thing about how the torture controversy cost Zero Dark Thirty from getting nominated in the top slots.
Will Win: “Argo”
Could Win: “Silver Linings Playbook”
Should Win: “Zero Dark Thirty”
Should Have Been Here: “Skyfall” if we’re being realistic, “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” we’re being fanciful.
And my ten favorite films that I saw in 2012 (thus eliminating Amour, The Master, and several others) regardless of their nomination status:
1) Zero Dark Thirty
2) The Perks of Being A Wallflower
3) Beasts of the Southern Wild
4) The Dark Knight Rises
5) Django Unchained
6) Lincoln
7) Skyfall
8) The Avengers
9) Looper
10) The Grey
Honorable mentions go to Argo (a perfectly acceptable winner), Moonrise Kingdom, and The Cabin in the Woods.
Echoing the many other who have already said this, thank you to Kris, Guy, and the rest of the In Contention team for their hard work in putting this feature together. It’s been a pleasure to read!
I agree about your comments regarding the Moonrise Kingdom and Skyfall. The former specially had everything to be nominated for BP and a couple of tech noms even if just bothered to try. Ugh.
As for ZDT, I think Bigelow waited too long to reply, just waiting the politicians bash the movie without response.
Will win: Argo
Can win: Lincoln
Should win: Amour
Should have been there: Moonrise Kingdom, Holy Motors
yeah, Focus features really dropped the ball with “Moonrise”.
I would love a silver linings sweep because it is the most emotionally satisfying and best movie of the year and would solidify the oscars as an awards show that doesn’t follow every other group, which is exactly what they are after in the first place — in there constant threat to move the oscars earlier.
Will: “Argo”
Could: “Lincoln”
Should: “Django”
Should Have Been: “The Master”
Django Unchained is the best film of the century so far. It should win best picture, without a doubt, but the clueless acadmey won’t even come close to giving it the praise it deserves.
What was brilliant and revisionist about Django? Is a revenge fantasy revisionist? The term revisionist is usually applied to things which reveal something bew about History, not too a ridiculous reimagining with a by the numbers story and juvenile self importance.
And I loved Life of Pi, great adaptation of an overrated book. But what was “visionary” about it?
Critics just love to throw certain words around without any justification.
Will Win: Argo
Could Win: Life of Pi
Should Win: Amour
Should Have Been Here: Looper
PD: Happy to see you mentioning the great film The Grey :)
My top 10 of the year:
1. Looper
2. Monsieur Lazhar
3. Amour
4. Django Unchained
5. The Dark Knight Rises
6. Beasts of the Southern Wild
7. Life of Pi
8. Argo
9. The Secret World of Arriety
10. No
10. The Grey
Will win: Argo
Could win: Silver Linings Playbook
Should win: Django Unchained or Beasts of the Southern Wild (Django is the better film, but a Beasts win would make me happiest)
Should be here: Cloud Atlas
Should reasonably be here: Moonrise Kingdom
Will win: Argo
Should win: Zero Dark Thirty
Shoulda been here: The Master
Kris and Guy, thanks much for another great year. You guys make the season for Hannah and I every year. Here’s to an even better 2013!
I’ve seen all of the nominations, and Django is absolutely the best. Sad to say, but Hollywood is driven by both politics and senior citizens that can’t relate to the rest of the world, given their nostalgia.
Zero Dark Thirty centered on torture, and that’s all.
Argo, although inaccurate, was entertaining.
Life of Pi was amazing! Visually stunning and well written.
Django was a freakin’ BEAST! A must SEE! I honestly believe that the only reason this didn’t receive more acclimation was because of it’s subject matter. It offends many people!
Django is honestly the best movie of the year.
The perks is not nominee for the Oscars? And then you have cliche and uncreative movies that are nominated? The Oscars are an influence award for movies with big budgets, it is not about choosing the best fil anymore. I haven’t seen the Oscars for some years, though I look at the nominees.