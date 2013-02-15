Oscar Guide 2013: Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay

(Welcome to the Oscar Guide, your chaperone through the Academy”s 24 categories awarding excellence in film. A new installment will hit every weekday in the run-up to the Oscars on February 24, with the Best Picture finale on Friday, February 22.)
After three straight years of original screenplay-based films ruling the roost, the Best Picture race this year resumes its relationship with the Best Adapted Screenplay category, as the three arguable frontrunners for the top prize are locked in closer combat here. As it stands, the presentation of this award will be a key moment, potentially telling us a lot about how the rest of the evening is going to go. If “Argo” wins, you can probably ease into your seat; if it”s something else, we might still have a race.
The Academy wasn”t given a surfeit of options in this category, especially with such prestige adaptations as “Anna Karenina” and “On the Road” proving to be either fast faders or non-starters. The field they ended up with, then, was an obvious one, comprising five of the six adaptations in the Best Picture race. (The sixth, the sung-through “Les Miserables,” was never going to feature for its writing.) It”s a shame that the widely beloved WGA nominee “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” couldn”t make the cut, but with one higher-profile, Guild-ineligible indie favorite lying in wait as a replacement, these were always the likeliest five.
The nominees are…
“Argo” (Chris Terrio)
“Beasts of the Southern Wild” (Lucy Alibar and Benh Zeitlin)
“Life of Pi” (David Magee)
“Lincoln” (Tony Kushner)
“Silver Linings Playbook” (David O. Russell)
It’s not the most adventurous group the often-innovative writers’ branch has ever fielded in this category — the films are all American, for starters, and only “Beasts” really comes from the fringes — but it represents a fair spread of styles and approaches. Two are based on novels, with the other three coming a magazine article, a stage play and a non-fiction bestseller, respectively. It’s unusual, too, that two of the nominees incorporate elements of magical realism. While some are mourning the popular “Perks,” it’s hard to claim anyone was egregiously slighted here: as wild as it would be to have such clever adaptations as “21 Jump Street” or “The Loneliest Planet” here, that’d be asking the Academy to be something they’re not.
Last year, “The Artist” broke a six-year streak in which the Best Picture winner also took home a screenplay prize – and some might argue that, given the film”s almost complete lack of dialogue, it was a special case. The simple fact remains that if “Argo” takes Best Picture, as almost everyone at this point assumes it will, the odds favor first-time nominee Chris Terrio also taking the gold. It”s a tidy piece of writing, after all, with plenty of zesty dialogue and at least one catchphrase that has, if only temporarily, entered the pop-culture lexicon. That”ll be enough for the “Argo” contingent, who also haven”t been given a wealth of major categories in which to recognize their favorite film of the year. Terrio didn”t win many precursors early in the season, but his upset victory at the Scripters was telling; I say he takes the WGA award this weekend, and then the Oscar.
It”s a testament to the work of director Benh Zeitlin and co-writer Lucy Alibar that many are surprised to learn that the rovingly cinematic “Beasts of the Southern Wild” is based on a stage play, Alibar”s own “Juicy and Delicious.” There”s much to be said for a script that allows ample breathing space for the director”s visual storytelling, but there”s some richly literate, even poetic, writing to be found in this heady blend of bayou magical realism and 21st-century survival story, with its occasional stream-of-consciousness verbiage channelling the likes of Toni Morrison. Still, the buzz around Zeitlin has centered mainly on his flamboyant direction, for which he”s already a long shot; ineligible at the WGA awards this weekend, this energetic underdog is likely still bringing up the rear.
2012 brought us a couple of literary adaptations of novels widely tagged with that pointless adjective “unfilmable” – practically everything”s filmable, after all, whether it”s filmed well or not – but where “Cloud Atlas” largely struggled to surmount that scepticism, Ang Lee”s tricky balance of alternative realities in “Life of Pi” was widely given a pass. Personally, I think whatever success the film achieves comes despite, rather than because of, the slightly clunky script by former nominee David Magee (“Finding Neverland”): I know I”m not the only one for whom the flat contemporary framing device, in particular, is a sticking point. While general goodwill for the film, as well as respect for Magee”s ambition in taking on this beast – so to speak – pulled him through with the WGA and the Academy, I think many voters will likely view the film primarily as a director”s piece.
Earlier in the season, a lot of pundits thought Tony Kushner had this one licked for “Lincoln.” After all, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright taking on a bestselling volume by a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian about America”s favorite president… well, it boasts a certain cache. Many early precursors agreed, as Kushner swept up prizes from the New York Critics” Circle, the National Society of Film Critics, the BFCA Critics” Choice Awards – but his winning streak has slowed recently, as the Globes, Scripters and BAFTA all went elsewhere. The WGA award this weekend is crucial: Kushner”s script is a feat of great verbal density and academic exactitude – virtues that have led detractors to label it dry or talky – and his fellow scribes are likeliest to appreciate it. If he doesn”t win there, the former nominee (for another Spielberg film, “Munich”) is in trouble.
Indeed, I”m beginning to think the likelier threat to the Best Picture favorite here might be David O. Russell”s adaptation of the Matthew Quick novel “Silver Linings Playbook.” Russell may be on his second directing nod, but has never before been nominated as a writer. (He was deservedly WGA-nominated in 1999 for “Three Kings.”) Last Sunday, he pulled off the upset of the night at the BAFTAs in this category, his most significant win since taking the National Board of Review prize at the start of the season – especially surprising given that the Brits hadn”t nominated the boisterous dramedy for Best Film or Director. The Academy, on the other hand, already made their admiration for the film clear in the nominations phase, while the highly verbal blend of pathos and offbeat humor in Russell”s script can be a winning formula – Alexander Payne has two of these, after all.
Will win: “Argo” (Chris Terrio)
Could win: “Silver Linings Playbook” (David O. Russell)
Should win: “Silver Linings Playbook” (David O. Russell)
Should have been here: “21 Jump Street” (Michael Bacall and Jonah Hill)
Do you think “Argo” is all go in the Best Adapted Screenplay category? Can Kushner regain his early momentum, or will Russell repeat his BAFTA coup? Tell us in the comments section!
Truly believe that the awards will be spread out as much as possible and this is an easy choice to get “Lincoln” a win.
Will win: Lincoln
Should be there: Anna Karenina
Will Win: Lincoln
Could win: SLP
Should win: Lincoln
Should have been here: the perks of being a wallflower
Will win: “Argo” (Chris Terrio)
Could win: “Silver Linings Playbook” (David O. Russell)
Should win: “Silver Linings Playbook” (David O. Russell)
Should not have been been here: “Argo” (Chris Terrio)
Should have been here: “A Royal Affair” (Rasmus Heisterberg, Nikolaj Arcel)
Holy shit, I can’t believe I found another person, a credible one no less, that believes 21 Jump Street should have been there! Good call. And Argo has even the slightest shot of winning Best Picture (which I think it will), then it needs to win this category. [goo.gl]
Will win: I don’t know, but I think that whoever wins this award will win Best Picture. Probably Argo, but I’m this close to predicting a Silver Linings sweep.
Should win: Beasts, which managed to have dialogue that was simultaneously childlike and profound, and which perfectly captured the film’s themes in the simplest, most efficient way.
Should have been here: Being Flynn, Cloud Atlas, The Sessions.
The movie it’s not in my top 5 of the year, but if Lincoln doesn’t win here in the WGA and the Oscars, it’s a shameless travesty.
Hyperboles like this help no one. Nothing is objectively better than anything else (I agree with Guy and think SLP should win), so who cares?
Are people so stupid that one needs to write “in my opinion” after every single post?
“In your opinion” or not, calling anything related to movie awards as a “shameless travesty” is somewhat overreacting.
Hear, hear for “21 Jump Street”! I actually agree with Guy’s analysis almost entirely, even if I’d personally vote for Kushner.
Yet another major category where it’s not going to be a foregone conclusion. Argo-Lincoln-SLP: Any of those three could win.
My gut is sort of leaning towards SLP for whatever reason. It’s totally the type of movie that wins screenplay and maybe an acting award and that’s it.
The Lincoln script, so self-aware and smug in its sense of greatness, continues to be the most overrated script this season. With Kushner I haven’t seen such unrelenting praise for a screenwriter in ages.
The script is undoubtedly detailed and well researched. But that does not make for engaging dialogue on screen.
Silver linings playbook is the most satisfying and best movie of the year and I really wish it would sweep.
Argo was always my pick but after BAFTA, the Academy could do the same and throw O Russell a win in this category. Argo would still win picture and editing. Affleck is Argo afterall and he’ll win for producing. This will give O Russell his win.
Will Win: “Lincoln”
Could Win: “The Silver Linings Playbook”
Should Win: “Lincoln” (best script of the group by a mile, though in any other year i’d probably say the same thing for “Silver Linings”)
Shouldn’t Be Here: “Beasts of the Southern Wild”. Folksy, poetic musings aside, as a piece of drama, this script is very lousy.
Should Be Here: “The Perks of Being A Wallflower”
I’m really glad Argo is the favorite here. Here’s what I realized recently: If you add the professional predictions all over the internet, the favorite for Adapted Screenplay is Lincoln. Argo is a clear favorite in Best Picture and Editing. BUT if Argo really took home the Oscar for Best Picture and only a second one for Editing, it would be the only movie in at least two decades, that has won Best Picture but only one other Oscar. So it MUST also win Screenplay (at least).
It MUST do no such thing. The statistical “rules” of the Oscars are going to be rewritten no matter what wins Best Picture. Why wouldn’t this extend to other categories as well? While all of these quirks this year make predictions a headscratcher for me, it’s also the reason why this year is finally an intriguing one again after a very long time. I could see the Oscars spreading the wealth much like the BAFTAs, which would mean that SLP might take Screenplay – and who knows, maybe even Director – but Picture still going to Argo…
What Matthias said. Also, it’s a lot more than two decades since a Best Picture winner won only one other award — you have to go all the way back to The Greatest Show on Earth in 1952. But that’s all it is — a stat.
Will Win: Lincoln (I can’t buy into Argo winning here)
Should Win: Argo or Silver Linings
Should’ve been here: totally agree with 21 Jump Street
I’d give this prize to ‘Beasts’ walking away. While I thoroughly enjoyed every film nominated in this category, and appreciate the writers who made them possible, I just feel like every word spoken in ‘Beasts’ mattered. No word or phrase was wasted. Each packed a powerful wallop and had me glued. I think Zeitlin’s direction is phenomenal, but so was his writing contribution here, and “Beasts” succeeded (in my opinion) because both were superior.
Hm I keep vacillating between Lincoln and Argo on this one though I’ve recently started leaning towards Argo’s win. But you’re right, Silver Linings Playbook could take this one especially if Best Actress goes to Riva I don’t think they’d let Weinstein go home empty-handed.
Will win: Lincoln
Could win: Argo
Should win: Lincoln
Should have been here: Beyond the Hills
I’m surprised that Fox, Spielberg, Weinstein, etc. are not promoting this story:
[news.moviefone.ca]
Ken Taylor (The real-life Canadian hero portrayed in the popcorn thriller “Argo”) is quoted “saying that the film’s Oscar-nominated screenwriter “had no idea what he’s talking about.” It is noted, which will be shown in a soon to be released documentary, amongst other things, that “in the real events, Taylor got the escape underway by cabling Jimmy Carter. The Canadians spied for the CIA throughout the whole event, including scouting out the airport and coaching the Americans on how to sound like Canadians. The wife of Ambassador Taylor went and purchased their plane tickets. They split up and left as three separate groups The Iranians didn’t have a sniff that the US people were leaving at that time. There were no wild eyed Iranian’s in jeeps racing a taxiing jet.” And on it goes. The hostage crisis was once considered Taylor’s enduring legacy; now it’s apparently the legacy of a bunch hacks in Hollywood with the midas touch.
Don’t get me wrong. I liked Argo, but it belonged in the other screenplay category. That said, i still think it will win, cementing its untruths as facts, unfortunately.
Should win: Lincoln
Should be here: On the Road
“The Artist” didn’t win best original screenplay. It was just nominated.
Read this sentence again:
“Last year, ‘The Artist’ broke a six-year streak in which the Best Picture winner also took home a screenplay prize”
OK sorry. Was lost in translation ;)
Whoa. Guy prefers SLP to the other nominees! That’s a shock bigger than any this category could provide on Oscar night.
Not if you regularly read this site and know quite well he’s a fan.