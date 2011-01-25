Oscar nominee reactions: Natalie Portman, Jeremy Renner, Geoffrey Rush, James Franco

“I am honored to receive this nomination. Making ‘Blue Valentine’ was unlike any experience I’ve ever had before, or may ever have again. I share this recognition with Ryan and Derek who always brought out the best in me. Thank you to the Academy and to The Weinstein Company for their support of this film.”

Michelle Williams, “Blue Valentine”

Best Actress

—

“I am so honored and grateful to the Academy for this recognition. It is a wonderful culmination of the ten-year journey with Darren to make this film. Making “Black Swan” is already the most meaningful experience of my career, and the passion shown for the film has completed the process of communication between artists and audience. I am so thankful for the support we have received and I share this honor with the entire cast and crew of the film, especially Darren Aronofsky.”



Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Best Actress

—-

“It is with great honor and humility that I receive my Oscar nomination. I have been included with a group of top-notch actors who I respect and admire. I am humbled to be in their presence. I also would like to acknowledge the power of ensemble acting. The kind of acting that happened in this movie does not exist in a bubble. Any honor that I receive must be shared with Julianne Moore, Annette Bening, Josh Hutcherson, Mia Wasikowska, the rest of the cast, and of course the inimitable Lisa Cholodenko. Thank you to the Academy. This nomination is a win for Marriage Equality and that is the most I could hope for.”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are All Right”

Best Supporting Actor



—-

“I”m very grateful and humbled by the nominations for The Social Network. I”m incredibly proud of the work of my wildly talented collaborators in front of and behind the camera – all of whom gave the best of themselves and their talents in service to a film about a ground-breaking American innovation. This directing nomination represents the sum of the work of all of us, and I want to acknowledge the vast contributions to this film of all of my good friends and creative partners. The success of our movie belongs to many people, and this nomination is theirs to share.”

-David Fincher, “The Social Network”

Best Director

—-

“It feels great to be nominated and it is such an honor to be in the company of my fellow nominees. I’m especially proud of Danny Boyle and the whole team behind 127 Hours for their recognition by the Academy. Danny is such a wonderful entertainer and collaborator and to see the film nominated for Best Picture, Score, Screenplay, Song and Editing is thrilling.”

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Best Actor

—-

“I was building Lego with my son and lost track of the time. Then the phone started ringing and I realized it must be good news. I’m incredibly touched and humbled. I grew up watching the awards and never thought this would be my reality. I’m thrilled for Natalie who trained tirelessly for a year and then trusted me with her soul and spirit. And I’m so thankful the academy recognized my long time collaborators Matty, Andy and Scott. They are such focused and committed artists and their work inspired me every day.”



Darren Aronofsky, director, “Black Swan”

Best Director



—-

“4 nominations and 4 kids. I am damn proud!”

Annette Bening, “The Kids Are All Right”

Best Actress

—-

“I’m elated to the point of euphoria. I feel like I’m in a walking dream. I’m so relieved that all those millions of Australians that wanted me to get this nomination aren’t disappointed. Happy Australia Day.”

Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”

Best Supporting Actress



—-

‘I am truly honored for this nomination. And deeply thankful to the Academy members for their trust and support. Also to all of those who showed their support to my work in ‘Biutiful.’ I express my heartfelt gratitude. I am very happy for Alejandro and everyone who has made possible the special movie we made together. It’s really a huge honor to have been nominated in a non-English speaking performance and in the name of all my colleagues in Spain and mine I want to show my gratitude to the Academy for support and a recognition in this nomination for the movie ‘Biutiful.”

Javier Bardem, actor, “Biutiful”

Best Actor

—-

“I’m deeply grateful to the Academy for recognizing TSN with eight nominations. It”s a recognition for every single one of the many many people who had a hand in bringing this film to life – both in front of and behind the cameras. I’m so incredibly proud to be a producer on this film. The mirror it holds up in terms of underscoring the universal, timeless human need for love, friendship and acceptance is a testament to Aaron Sorkin’s brilliant script and David Fincher’s masterful direction. Every producer in his career wants to be a part of a film like this one. Making the film, and being a part of it continues to be an incredible gift.”

Michael DeLuca, “The Social Network”

Best Picture

—

“Of course I am thrilled to receive an Oscar nomination. As my 3yr old daughter said “Yay!” I couldn’t put it any better myself”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Best Supporting Actress

—

“What honor it is to be nominated for an Academy Award! I’m actually on my way to the Van Nuys immigration and naturalization office for a biometrics (fingerprinting) appointment. I’m looking at the Oscar nom as a good sign! Maybe they’ll let me stick around and become a citizen now!”

– writer/director Dean DeBlois, “How to Train Your Dragon.”

“To be nominated in the animated feature film category is is an unbelievable thrill and honor. I honestly couldn’t sleep last night in anticipation of the announcement. When I was a kid I watched the Oscars with my grandmother – we never missed a broadcast. I could never have imagined that as kid growing up in Colorado I would have a chance to be a part of this amazing thing. DreamWorks gave us a place where we were free to create and pushed us to never ever stop short of the best we could do.”

– Chris Sanders, writer/director, “How to Train Your Dragon”

Outstanding Animated Feature

—

“We made Restrepo with equipment we could carry on our backs in the mountains of Afghanistan, and it never crossed our minds that we might receive an Academy nomination for our work. We are beyond thrilled, but we feel that this recognition mostly speaks to the courage and dedication of the men of Battle Company who fought and died in the Korengal Valley. The nation is at war, and we wanted to bring that war into the living rooms of people across the United States in the most emotional and politically neutral way possible. It is a huge honor for us to play even a small role in the urgent national conversation about this war.”

Tim Hetherington and Sebastian Junger, “Restrepo”

Outstanding Documentary

—

“I am truly overwhelmed with gratitude by this recognition by the Academy this morning. I’m smiling from ear to ear knowing that lightning can strike twice and it feels electrifying. I’m thrilled to be amongst these tremendously talented artists. A big congratulations to all the nominees!”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Best Support Actor

—

“Ten seems like an awful lot. We don’t want to take anyone else’s.”



Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Best Picture, Best Director, Adapted Screenplay

—-

“On behalf of everyone associated with ‘The Fighter,’ we are deeply honored by The Academy’s recognition of our film. This has been a labor of love for us and an incredible, rewarding journey that continues with this nomination.”

David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, “The Fighter”

Best Picture

—-

“It has been such an incredible journey with ‘The Fighter’ and one that I am grateful to share with David O. Russell, Christian, Melissa, Amy, my fellow producers and the Ward and Eklund families, who are the heart and soul of the film. Thank you to the Academy for this tremendous honor.”

Mark Wahlberg, producer, “The Fighter”

Best Picture

—-

“As an Australian, I’m as excited to be recognized and honored by the Academy as my character must have been when his London speech therapy business flourished when the future King Of England happened to pop by one day. This story has struck such a rich resonant chord with audiences of all ages, which is very exciting — to have your work honored by your industry peers is even better.”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

best supporting actor

—–

“I tried to sleep through it. I tried to but I kept waiing up. When I heard my name. I honestly just started crying. I never really reacted to anything before. I had an immediate reaction to call Lisa [Cholodenko]. We just spoke together and cried and talked about this long journey on this movie.”

Stuart Blumberg, screenwriter, “The Kids Are All Right”

Original Screenplay

—-

“It’s an incredible honor to be nominated by the Academy. When we began making the first ‘Toy Story,’ nearly 16 years ago, we never could have imagined the journey on which these films, and these characters, would take us. For ‘Toy Story 3’ to be recognized by the Academy as not only one of the best animated films of the year, but also as one of the ten best pictures of the year, is both humbling and overwhelming. I’m speechless; I feel like I’ve been blasted to infinity and beyond.”

Lee Unkrich, Director of “Toy Story 3”

Animated Feature

—-



“We are ecstatic at the Academy’s generous and humbling recognition of ‘Toy Story 3.’ For everyone that worked so passionately to bring these beloved toys back to life – from our artists to the actors – it’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized along side these other amazing films today in both the Best Picture and Best Animated Feature categories.”

Darla K. Anderson, Producer of “Toy Story 3”

Best Picture

—-

“I’ve spent my whole life being inspired and moved by the work of the screenwriters of the Academy, so to be recognized by the Writers Branch this morning is deeply gratifying and profoundly humbling. While I wish I could hog all the credit for myself, I would have gone nowhere and done nothing without the collective brilliance of the entire creative community at Pixar, who have always maintained that ‘story comes first’ and who are crazy enough to actually believe it.”



Michael Arndt, Screenwriter of “Toy Story 3”

Adapted Screenplay

—-

“It is a great honor to have my work noticed again by the Academy and I am very grateful. Thank you. Writing the music for The King’s Speech has been a delight and I thank our brilliant director, Tom Hooper, for offering us and the audience such an inspiring and beautiful film. I also wish to congratulate all the other talents nominates for our movie”

Alexandre Desplat, composer, ‘The King’s Speech”

Original Score

—-

“I”m thrilled to bits.”

Mike Leigh, director and screenwriter, “Another Year”

Original Screenplay

—-

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the twelve Oscar nominations for ‘The King’s Speech’. I am so grateful to the Academy. I am incredibly proud of my extraordinary cast and crew. This is a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Tom Hooper, director, “The King’s Speech”

Best Director

—-

“Currently celebrating with my colleagues three feet above the ground. Not used to this much joy, or this much champagne at this hour.”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

Best Actor

—-

“It’s incredible to think that this morning’s Oscar nominations go back seven years to the fateful day Stuart Blumberg and I crossed paths in a Los Angeles coffee shop and agreed to write ‘Kids’ together. If luck is preparation meeting opportunity, then that was the opportunity, hands down I’m thrilled that I’ll be at the Kodak Theatre next month with Stuart, Mark Ruffalo, Annette Bening, Jeff Levy-Hinte, and my other producers who worked so hard to get this film made. I only regret that Julianne Moore didn’t get the acting nomination she so richly deserved. But the Picture nomination is as much hers as ours. We couldn’t have made this film without her heart, smarts and loyalty, not to mention her outstanding performance.”

Lisa Cholodenko, director and co-screenwriter, “The Kids Are All Right”

Original Screenplay

—-

“I am, of course, very honored and totally delighted that Inside Job has been nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary feature. It was an amazing experience to make the film, to work with such amazingly gifted and committed people, and to see the film”s reception by the world. I hope that the nomination will enable the issues raised by the film to receive wider discussion, all the more so because the effects of the financial crisis are still with us, and I also hope that the great people who worked on the film are able to make more movies.”

Charles Ferguson, director, “Inside Job”

Documentary Feature

