Oscar Talk: Ep. 103 — Sundance reflections, PGA and SAG Awards preview

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

We took another two weeks off due to the Sundance Film Festival (and a refreshing lack of awards season news). But we’re back now with some reflections on what went down in Park City and which films that played there could pop up in the circuit next year.

Tomorrow night the PGA Awards happen and, in my mind, will reflect the ultimate Best Picture winner. Anne disagrees with that notion, but nevertheless, we’re both separately picking the two films we’re predicting for the Oscar: “Argo” and “Lincoln.”

And then Sunday night we’ll see the SAG Awards and perhaps a boost of momentum for “Silver Linings Playbook.” We discuss those as well and the potential implications.

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.