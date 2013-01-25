Oscar Talk: Ep. 103 — Sundance reflections, PGA and SAG Awards preview

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
We took another two weeks off due to the Sundance Film Festival (and a refreshing lack of awards season news). But we’re back now with some reflections on what went down in Park City and which films that played there could pop up in the circuit next year.
Tomorrow night the PGA Awards happen and, in my mind, will reflect the ultimate Best Picture winner. Anne disagrees with that notion, but nevertheless, we’re both separately picking the two films we’re predicting for the Oscar: “Argo” and “Lincoln.”
And then Sunday night we’ll see the SAG Awards and perhaps a boost of momentum for “Silver Linings Playbook.” We discuss those as well and the potential implications.
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
The fight sure is fierce this year. I think it could go any of four ways, but I agree with Kris that odds favor ‘Argo’ for the PGA, and thus the Oscar. I think ‘Argo’ plays well across the board, whereas you’ll find bigger detractors who feel ‘Lincoln’ is “Oscar bait”. That over-generalized statement is a stronger thorn in Spielberg’s film than any statement that’s been leveled against ‘Argo’. For a film that tackles a very politically provocative time in our history, there’s been little controversy sparked by Affleck’s film. I think he may take it when all is said and done.
I agree with you, but the one point I take issue with is the oscar bait charge. Not that you are the one charging that. Spielberg has wanted to make Lincoln for years. I think his desire to make the film has more to do with Lincoln the man and the events portrayed in the movie rather than some attempt to win oscars.
I have been listening to the show since the start and have never heard you two fight like that before. Sure it made for a great podcast but I hope Anne and Kris do not end up like Sasha and Jeff because they had a great podcast only to split up after a fight. Don’t stop podcasting Anne and Kris your podcast makes my friday.
It was hardly that bad. I wouldn’t worry.
To give an idea of where we’re at, Anne made a, “Jane, you ignorant slut,” joke after the podcast. We’re fine.
Yeah, they also have this same sort of ‘argument’ pretty much every year around this time, where Anne trots out historical rules and figures and Kris talks about what’s true in his gut, and then they spend some time explaining to one another that they’re talking about different things. I think it only seemed ‘heated’ this year cause, like Kris said, it’s just really difficult to know what the significant currents of this season are. Personally, I think it’s made for both the best oscar season in years and the best oscartalk season yet.
While I enjoyed The Artist and The King’s Speech, I wasn’t a huge fan. Still if Silver Linings Playbook wins, it will make those other two films look like masterpieces. I can understand the love for those other two. SLP….not so much. Shame Weinstein couldn’t pull those kinds of miracles for a brutally honest picture like Blue Valentine. At least he supported it though.
Totally agree about SLP in relation to Artist and Speech. No one I know here in LA understands its inflated acclaim and awards success. It’s a pretty good movie, but that’s it.
Totally agree. I like SLP fine, but, in my opinion, there are about 7 other films nominated that deserve Best Picture more than SLP does. And not by a little bit, but alot. The win would reeeeeeeeeek.
Great podcast as always, Kris.
Kris, you need to calm down girl.
:)
haha!!
Kris, you mention that Argo’s surprise sound nods show that the movie is well represented by AMPAS? Correct me if I’m wrong, but the AMPAS sound branch is about the same size as the directors branch, right? Do surprise sound nods outweigh the surprise director snub?
The best litmus test we have right now for the Oscar BP race is the nomination announcement. That’s because the nominations were also picked via preferential ballot. This is why with a preferential BP, the BP winner is almost always a nomination leader. The nominations list inherently shows us the top 5 consensus films according to each branch. Thus a nomination count of 12 for Lincoln is very significant compared to the nomination count of 7 for Argo (Life Of Pi, SLP and Les Mis all have more nods than Argo).
Your logic would work if you’re assuming each branch nominates “Best Picture” rather than “Best Work in This Field.” I think you’re extrapolating. And after all, Hugo had more nods than The Artist.
As for the sound branch, fair enough. Though I think it has more in common with the rest of the Academy than the directors branch.
Actually, indeed I do assume that each branch at least tries to get their Best Picture a nomination, which explains how The King’s Speech can get a sound nod and The Hurt Locker can get a score nod.
Also, Hugo had only 1 more nod than The Artist, which had 10. This follows from the observation that out of the 15 preferential BP winners in Oscar history, 14 either had the most nominations or one less.
I may not be able to figure out the reason for the correlation, but it’s there, and it’s linked by the preferential ballot, which is why I believe the nomination count is as much a BP predictor as the PGA winner. And it’s perhaps an even better predictor because the PGA winner isn’t even determined by AMPAS; the nomination count is.
Just as an afterthought, here’s where Argo and Lincoln missed and hit according to your pre-nomination predictions (your alternates in brackets).
Argo hit: sound branch
Argo miss: art director branch, director branch, (cinematographer branch)
Lincoln hit: sound branch, (film editor branch)
Lincoln miss: (makeup branch)
Based on your own predictions, I’d say the surprise AMPAS nominations go in favor of Lincoln over Argo, no?
Just trying to figure out where the supposed Argo love is coming from (if not from HFPA and BFCA).
That doesn’t explain the King’s Speech sound nod. The way they recorded sound was unique on that film and I certainly talked to sound people who mentioned it. I was nevertheless surprised it got a nomination, but in any case, every branch nominates Best Picture and then separately for their discipline. So they have their chance to make a Best Picture pick.
Again, I think you’re just extrapolating. I like the Hurt Locker score. *shrug* I don’t think those nods “explain” anything.
The Argo love isn’t “supposed.” It’s out there. We’ll see if it pans out for the film.
Kris, are you sure you’re not in the same boat as the people picking Argo because of the GGs and the BFCA, as Anne said? Like even if just one foot is on the boat? I’m only asking because in the podcast, you said you’ve been predicting Argo since the end of the year (which I do remember), but your last Gurus submission on Oscar nomination morning had 1. Lincoln, 2. SLP, 3. Life Of Pi and 4. Argo, which is exactly what Anne had then and even up to now.
By the way, exactly like Anne, I’ve had 1. Lincoln, 2. SLP, 3. Life Of Pi and 4. Argo on my prediction list ever since the nominations were announced, and neither the GGs nor the BFCA (nor any sudden “urge” to reward Argo, apparently) have changed it.
We were asked day-of for Gurus picks and I just went with Lincoln because of the initial shock. I switched gears a day or so later.
Hoffman would be the most deserving in that category… if he was a supporting actor. Jones for the win.
Argo is such a mediocre film – just a cheap thriller at the end of the day without anything to say at all, neither great film-making to give it auteurish color.
I can’t imagine the academy stumbling over itself to award such a film. The BFCA and GGs are frauds, a bunch of weird idiosyncratic star whoring journalists heavily conflicted between predicting the Oscars and picking their own favorites. Wins from them are absolutely insignificant.
You’re well on the record about this.
Loved the arguing this week! I love when Anne taps on her desk.
Argo might have the most critics’ best picture prizes, but is that fact even worth mentioning when almost all of them are from groups that no one cares about? From the older/more prestigious groups – NY, LA, NSFC, NBR, Boston, Chicago, Kansas – it won nothing else than best screenplay from LA and Kansas.
I do think that Argo is Lincoln’s main competition for the Oscar. It’s just that the “most critics’ prizes” argument that Kris used against Anne doesn’t mean much in this case.
“…when almost all of them are from groups that no one cares about?”
Such an unfortunate thing to say. They collect to make the critical assessment. Apologies for them that they don’t live in major cities.
Okay, you didn’t like my wording, but one point you were trying to make was that part of Argo’s momentum comes from all the critics’ awards. But how many people actually know anything about, say, the Denver, Nevada or Oklahoma film critics? Wouldn’t even one best picture prize from one of the established groups given Argo more momentum than several of the others combined?
I don’t think I was speaking to momentum. I was speaking to consensus.
I disagree on Spielberg. He deserves a third directing Oscar like Capra and Wyler given his tremendous body of work. He belong is that category, He has made lots of great films like Jaws, The Color Purple, ET, Raiders Of the Lost Ark, Schindlers List, Minority Report, Munich, Saving Private Ryan and now Lincoln. I don’t think that he can reach John Ford’s record of four though.
The last repeat winner was Clint Eastwood back in 2004 for Million Dollar baby. Before that it was Spielberg himself in 1998. Repeat winners do not happen often. It will probably happen this year.
agreed, well said
Whether he deserves it or not isn’t really the issue. Scorsese should probably have 3 or 4 oscars by now. I happen to agree with you, but others don’t.
I love how open this race is … right now.
Argo – has an actor nom, writing, editing, sounds, but no director. Theres also the “if were not a director, we love Affleck” surge. Argo looks to do very well with British voters (if Affleck was even nommed as an actor at BAFTA). And I also see Argo as a #1 or #2 type on a lot of preferential ballots.
Lincoln – well, it has everything (all the branches). I just wonder if has hard driving passion. I’m sure Spielberg has his devoted followers inside the Academy and if Oprah and her peeps inside the Academy make some noise, it may very well win. To me, Lincoln is another #1, #2 type movie on ballots.
Life of Pi – no acting nom, but love for Ang Lee, love for the ambition of the movie, writing nom, editing nom, 11 noms(!) This will also get lots of love from British voters. I see lots of passion #1 votes. But I just wonder if it’ll be enough. Or, maybe it’s the obvious choice within the Academy and may outright win the big one.
SLP – it also has everything (director, actingx4, writing, editing). What it doesn’t have is heft, really. Oh, yeah, and no DGA. But Harvey is Harvey and I can’t quite figure out if he’ll get 1, 2, 3, or 4 wins from this lot of 8 noms. That said, do we know the ratio of how Harvey typically does with wins? God knows he can get movies NOMINATED, but how’s his his record with wins?
ZD30 – Sorry, good film, but no SAG Ensemble, no Best Director. I don’t feel the heat anywhere, maybe outside of Chastain or the editors.
Les Miserables – Another passion vote. Lots of #1s, but it might also have quite a few 8s and 9s if voters choose to even go down that far. It actually would benefit from voters only going 5 deep. No Director, writing, or editing nod. Actors love it. A lot of Brits love it. The craft branches respect it. But I feel like Les Mis is just too divisive..
Amour – just saw it yesterday. Sublime performances. Though, I admired the film less so. In any case, the Academy LOVES it. I just don’t see a Best Picture win. And a note on Riva. Campaigns and Harvey aside, I think that if voters vote with their heart … I can see a scenario where Rivas just takes it on merit. To me, it’s one of those performances where “it’s a no-brainer win”. But sometimes the no-brainer doesn’t materialize. We’ll see.
Django and Beasts – loved Django, but I don’t see it happening. I Liked Beasts. But I wonder if Zeitlin can get a win somewhere.
Thesae be my thoughts for now.
I wish I could agree with Anne, because Lincoln is my favorite of the bunch, but I agree with Kris. I’m surprised Anne’s thinking is so conventional on this. I sort of respect that, that she’s considering the numbers and the history, but some years defy convention and I think this is one of them. I think having Affleck and Bigelow missing out on the Best Director nod proves that, considering how acclaimed both those films are. That’s also why their missed nods, especially Affleck’s, don’t tell me anything.
The one thing I’ll agree with Anne on is SLP is coming on strong.
The biggest vulnerability Lincoln has is the perception that Spielberg has been given enough awards, made enough money, his legacy is secure, all that. I just sense a resistance to award Lincoln the big awards. Had Spielberg never won, I think Lincoln would be a shoo in for most of the major awards.
This is probably an awkward comparison, but Argo’s popularity with the LA crowd and voters reminds me of Crash. Let me say, I think Argo is a much better film than Crash–I didn’t like Crash. I know the films are not alike in many ways, but both are at least somewhat based in LA. Both have ensembles that shine–the actor branch loves that.
On top of that, I just get the sense everyone wants to crown Affleck the new Clooney or whatever. So my long-winded post is basically just an underline of what Kris said. ha!
Great point about LA liking Argo/Affleck.
However, about Spielberg already being honored with Oscars. His last win was 14 years ago.
Ang Lee has already won and recently.
Affleck is an Oscar winner for Good Will Hunting.
O.Russell has yet to be honored, but I don’t see him as formidable as Picture, Actress, or Supp. Actor chances with his film.
I hear what you’re saying. It’s been 14 years, but it’s Spielberg. Maybe I’m completely overestimating it, but I still think there is a strong sense that he’s the most famous director on the planet and one of the most honored and doesn’t need any other honors. At least not yet. When I saw Affleck win director at the GG’s and the BFCA and those industry audiences erupted in cheers and ovations as Spielberg sat there at his table, I just sensed that Argo/Affleck winning is the story the industry wants to tell this year. It’s the narrative that makes them feel good, welcoming Affleck to the big boy film maker’s club. The director’s branch of the academy thought otherwise, but they weren’t the ones cheering and clapping in those audiences where there are more votes.
My one drag with Argo (and it’s a big one) is that right now it’s seems to be in contention for Best Picture…and that’s it. All the other “frontrunners” (Lincoln, SLP, Life of Pi) are all favored to walk away with at least one other award on Oscar night. Argo isn’t…it’s got a bunch of noms, but isn’t really considered the frontrunner for any of those.
I feel the momentum shifting in favor of Argo (like you, Kris), but at the end of the day I just can’t see the Academy letting Argo walk away with just one award for Best Picture. So either we’re underestimating it in the other categories (which may be the case), or we’re overestimating it’s Best Pic chances.
In any case, I’m LOVING how open this race still is.
That’s just it, too. Trying to put myself into the mind of a voter is driving me batty.
If I loved Argo so much so as to vote for it for BP, but then vote for, say, Spielberg, Daniel Day Lewis, Tony Kushner ….. or Ang Lee, Pi for Cimematography, Pi for Visual Effects, Pi for Score …. or SLP for Lawrence, SLP for DeNiro, etc etc..
Would most voters vote for other films for multiple categories and then just vote one time for Argo for best picture?
It seems that history suggests that when one movie wins BP, there are at least 3 or more wins in it’s sails.
Couldn’t it be considered the frontrunner for Best Editing? I don’t know what else would be.
true. forgot that.
“Would most voters vote for other films for multiple categories and then just vote one time for Argo for best picture?”
My feeling on this, yes. Again, this year is weird. Affleck missed out on a director’s nomination and the industry/media reacted with shock and have generally treated it like it’s been a regrettable omission. I think the momentum was swinging to Argo at that point and Affleck would have won Best Director, too, but I don’t think the Academy is suddenly going to say, well, we can’t vote Argo because the director’s branch “dropped the ball” and didn’t nominate Affleck. If anything, I think it gave Argo a slight underdog status v. the big
“oscar favorite” Lincoln that rings as silly, but nevertheless.
As for editing, I think that will go Argo’s way, too.
Of course, I reserve the right to change my mind should the PGA not honor Argo tonight. haha!
Good points, Houston
I’ll def concede that Editing is probably Argo’s strongest shot at an award outside of Best Pic, but that one is just as up-in-the-air as Best Pic is. I can see it easily going to Lincoln or SLP (say what you will about the film itself, SLP is TIGHTLY edited). And Zero Dark Thirty is also a very strong possibility. The ACE awards might clear things up a bit, but we’ll see. Regardless, it still remains that the other Best Pic contenders have a much stronger shot at walking away with multiple awards.
Why isn’t Lincoln as generally liked as much as Argo?
It get the ZDT has controversies. But what’s wrong with Lincoln that even the critics are lining up for Argo. That’s what I do not get.
Why no mention of Globe-winning Waltz as a contender for Supporting Actor? Sure he doesn’t have a SAG nod, but this is a rare year, right?
I’ve been predicting DeNiro for a while, less of a “good job for finally not being awful” thing, and more that these actors voting for this race has either worked with him or grew up being inspired by his work as the “next great American actor.”
My thoughts on Supp. Actor:
It’s all so dang close.
TLJ – won the most critic awards, and I believe he gives a real strong performance in a strong movie. A win makes sense to me, but who the heck knows.
PSH – so loved by the Academy. But they didn’t – at large – love The Master, whereas every other nominee is from a Best Picture-nommed film. I feel like that could be a factor.
DeNiro – My bet right now. SLP love + Harvey + DeNiro not slumming.
Waltz – he won so recently, wasn’t nommed by SAG, and it’s just a feeling that I have. Golden Globes obviously loved Django A LOT, so the win makes a little more sense.
Arkin – Unless Argo is mammoth, I don’t quite see it happening right now.
Agree. I didn’t see it at first, but more and more I think DeNiro has a great shot.
Supporting Actor is a nightmare, because all but Arkin honestly have the potential to take it (JJ1 outlined the race pretty well). And I think we’re underestimating Waltz…yes, he missed with SAG, but I think that had more to do with vote-splitting (I’m sure there were people voting for DiCaprio instead of Waltz, and hell maybe even some voting for Samuel L. Jackson, but nobody was voting for 2 or 3 of them).
That being said, I agree with the majority here…for some reason, I’m feeling DeNiro for the win. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Waltz upset.
Re: acting support for Argo, couldn’t we argue that a nomination for Arkin in such a throwaway role shows support for the film?
Interesting that Anne has “Lincoln” for Best Picture but Ang Lee for Best Director. Of course, in a year like this, I suppose anything is possible, but I’m inclined to believe that if there’s a split, it will be because “Argo” wins Best Picture. I don’t see a split happening otherwise. If “Lincoln” can get enough votes to win Best Picture when that category is probably more competitive than the Best Director one, I don’t see how Spielberg would fall short for Best Director. If “Argo” doesn’t win Best Picture, I think Picture and Director will match.
And there it is.
:)