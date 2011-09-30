Oscar Talk: Ep. 63 — Digging into the supporting categories

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

With the early fall tests behind us, we stand on the precipice of October. The New York film fest is just around the corner with London fest not far behind. We’re very much off to the races, but also very much in our bubble right now, seeing a number of films that Academy members and even industry sorts haven’t gotten around to yet. So that’s the echo chamber for you. A few more weeks of that and finally the few voices will turn into a more rousing chorus. Now, let’s see what’s on the docket today…

Opening today are “50/50” and “Take Shelter,” two films we heartily endorse and have talked about at length before. We give both another once over before urging you to go check them out this weekend.

It’s about time we start diving into some Oscar categories on the podcast. So we start today by first chewing on the Best Supporting Actor category…

…before moving on to the supporting ladies.

We touch on the box office performance of films like “Drive,” “Warrior” and “Moneyball.”

Finally, reader questions, which we’ve been skimping on a bit lately. We address a few of them through the podcast and a few more at the end.

Have a listen to the new podcast below with a little of Chris Cornell’s “The Keeper,” from “Machine Gun Preacher” (expanding wider this weekend) leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.