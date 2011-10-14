Oscar Talk: Ep 65 — ‘My Week with Marilyn’ and ‘Hugo’ premiere at New York fest

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

Anne is back from the New York Film Festival today, where she saw a handful of films, including two key premieres. That dominates the bulk of today’s podcast so let’s take a look at what’s on the docket today…

We kick of discussion this week by digging in on Simon Curtis’s “My Week with Marilyn,” which premiered at New York fest last weekend and screening simultaneously for press here in Los Angeles.

This, by the way, unexpectedly leads to a discussion on how films are viewed instantly by awards press. I argue strongly that awards are truly not in my mind while watching a movie and don’t really start to cross my mind until I reflect on the work.

Sticking with New York fest, Anne was also one of the lucky few to get that early peek at Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.” Did the master nail it? Is it an awards season player? We defer to Anne on that.

And that takes up a lot of time, so next up is reader questions. We address queries ranging from our personal favorite performances of the year, Carey Mulligan’s Oscar chances for “Shame” and Tilda Swinton’s now-yearly Oscar consideration.

Have a listen to the new podcast below with a Monroe standard leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.