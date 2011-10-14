Oscar Talk: Ep 65 — ‘My Week with Marilyn’ and ‘Hugo’ premiere at New York fest

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
Anne is back from the New York Film Festival today, where she saw a handful of films, including two key premieres. That dominates the bulk of today’s podcast so let’s take a look at what’s on the docket today…
We kick of discussion this week by digging in on Simon Curtis’s “My Week with Marilyn,” which premiered at New York fest last weekend and screening simultaneously for press here in Los Angeles.
This, by the way, unexpectedly leads to a discussion on how films are viewed instantly by awards press. I argue strongly that awards are truly not in my mind while watching a movie and don’t really start to cross my mind until I reflect on the work.
Sticking with New York fest, Anne was also one of the lucky few to get that early peek at Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo.” Did the master nail it? Is it an awards season player? We defer to Anne on that.
And that takes up a lot of time, so next up is reader questions. We address queries ranging from our personal favorite performances of the year, Carey Mulligan’s Oscar chances for “Shame” and Tilda Swinton’s now-yearly Oscar consideration.
Swinton’s yearly Oscar consideration is turning into a yearly Oscar snubbing. :(
That’s why I asked the question. I get what Anne is saying, but I don’t necessarily agree that Tilda has been ‘accepted into the club’ as much as the stars aligned and she gave a great performance in an Academy friendly movie. I feel like when when people start talking up Tilda Swinton’s performance in an incredibly un-Academy movie as a viable contender to get a nomination, it’s just setting up for failure. I’m just happy she’s used her Oscar to get unique films made and get a wider audience into the theater for them.
Thanks for addressing my Carey Mulligan question! :)
I guess I wondered if Fassbender buzz would spill over into – if they’ve seen the film, Mulligan may then have a shot, etc..
Anne doesn’t seem too high on her performance anyway.
Very good podcast from the both of you.
I just love your music/song choices so much!
Tilda is in her 50s now — the Academy with Best Actress prefers them in their 20s and 30s — only 13 women have won it in their 40s — only one woman has won it in her 50s, Shirley Booth — 5 wins by 4 actresses in their 60s — two for Katharine Hepburn — Hepburn is also the only woman in her 70s to win Best Actress — also the only person to win 4 acting Oscars — Jessica Tandy at 80 — my point is the older you get the least likely except under extreme special circumstances can an older actress take home the prize.
If Swinton is to be nominated again and win it’ll be in Supporting — the Academy may end up giving her 3 just to compensate.
Thank’s for answering my “Artist” question. I think Anne was correct in pointing out that major nominations will give it needed mainstream exposure, but I still have massive doubts about whether or not a mainstream audience will respond to it. Cinephiles understand the conventions of silent movies, whereas I wonder if mainstream audiences will be as enthusiastic. While a film doesn’t need to be a breakthrough smash along the lines of “Slumdog” or “King’s Speech” to win BP, I don’t think can be something they don’t care about.
This is probably a stupid ques. but what is the song leading into the discussion?
I’m Through with Love. From Some Like it Hot.
Re: Carey Mulligan. Isn’t the actors’ branch nominating the actors? I think most actors respect Mulligan and won’t ignore her. Unlike Anne, I thought she was terrific in Shame and so different than her performance in Drive.
Meanwhile a week after seeing My Week with Marilyn I am still thinking about Williams’ performance so it will be a shame if she is overlooked.
I think The Artist is going to do well at the box office, though not necessarily huge. It’s a comedy romance, will get great reviews, and will have good word of mouth.
Right? ^ (regarding Carey Mulligan).
I respect that Anne didn’t think her performance was all that special.
But this situation feels like a CLASSIC example of the actor’s branch checking a movie out (in this case, Shame), possibly nomming Fassbender (who has all the buzz), and carrying Mulligan along for the ride when they actually see the performance and – maybe – fall for him and her as hard as the reviews have (sans Anne and a minor few).
Does that make sense?
It makes sense if you assume Fassbender is in. I don’t think he is. I think it’s a steep uphill climb for him.
You’re right. I’m getting ahead of myself. I guess it was just milling around in my mind this week; hence the question for Oscar Talk. :)
What did you think of her performance Kris?
Good but inherently limited.
Buzz on Tintin has been pretty good so far, can’t wait to hear what Guy has to say. I hope this is eligible for animation, I would just love it if both of Spielberg’s movies win a best picture prize.
I would not love it all if Spielberg won the best picture prize and the best animated film prize.
Ugh, I hated “Werckmeister Harmonies.”