Oscar Talk: Ep. 69 — Ratner, Murphy, Grazer, Crystal, Freeman, ‘Hugo,’ BUSY WEEK!

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
Are you ready for the most unorganized podcast of all time? This was perhaps the busiest Oscar week of the season. I forgot to ask for reader questions (sorry) and didn’t even get around to an actual rundown before recorded due to a big news item dropping right before we recorded. But hey, we can fly by the seat of our pants. Let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The Oscar telecast saw a lot of changes this week, starting with Brett Ratner’s resignation of the Oscarcast producing post, followed by host Eddie Murphy’s exit, then Brian Grazer getting tapped to produce and finally Billy Crystal coming on board to emcee. We talk about all the moving parts of this swiftly developing story.
There were a few other nuggets worth discussing, like “The Flowers of War” getting an Oscar-qualifying run. We discuss whether it has much of a chance at landing any attention.
AFI Fest has been on-going all week, starting with the “J. Edgar” premiere last week and wrapping up with the North American premiere of “The Adventures of Tintin” (which we’ll discuss next week) last night. We talk about this and that.
Morgan Freeman was tapped for the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award. We kind of talk about that.
Oh, and “Hugo,” which I saw this week after Anne caught it at the New York Film Festival. We disagree a bit on its Oscar potential. Plus lots more. We kind of just skimmed over a number of news nuggets.
Have a listen to the new podcast below with a Grazer and Crystal’s theme leading the way. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. And as always, remember to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.
“Theme from Superman (Main Title)” courtesy of John Williams and Warner Bros. Records.
“It’s a Tower Heist” courtesy of Nas, Rick Ross and Varese Sarabande.
RE Hugo’s box office. I’m worried about the end of the year this year. It seems like there are A LOT of $100 Million plus movies coming out in short succession, and most of them are kind of a hard sell (TinTin, Dragon Tattoo, War Horse, Hugo …) Is there enough money to go around?
I think/worry about that every year. But I think this is the worst yet. Studios need to start worrying about making their $$ back and less about Oscar prospects, methinks.
Hugo, The Muppets, and Arthur Christmas are all opening wide on the same weekend…three family focused potential hits competing against each other looks like such poor planning.
I don’t know Brett Ratner, but I’m fairly confident he isn’t homophobic. He works in Hollywood, for one thing. He was probably just trying (too hard) to be edgy and funny. I was glad to hear Anne suggest that the problem was more that he was being generally uncouth. I’m gay, and even I grow scared when I see the gay scolds squelching public discourse.
Can I just say that everyone is always talking about ‘the younger generation’ and ‘the younger audience’ (as you guys did in the podcast), but, speaking as a 24-year-old who probably falls into that audience of young, relatively affluent movie-goers that are willing to shed over lots of money to see movies and then watch a telecast celebrating the best of the year, I find the whole ‘let’s get young people to like this’ is about the dumbest thing they could do to get people like me to feel more interested in the Oscars.
Of course, Kris and Anne seem to get this. But I think what the people making the decisions at the Academy think is that the ‘younger generation’ is somehow qualitatively different from the people of the older generation. The only thing that makes me different from people who loved the Oscars in generations past is that I was born later. Really, when it comes right down to it, the Academy is a ‘conservative’ organization not in the political sense, but in the sense that it has a sense of tradition, decorum, exclusivity, taste, etc., and that’s the appeal of the Academy awards in a lot of ways. It can be a real frustration, too, when it comes to things like shying away from NC17 movies or uniformly failing to recognize women in certain categories, but as far as the telecast itself is concerned, cultivating the Academy’s stateliness and putting that face forward is infinitely more interesting and watchable than these crass, populist stunts they’ve tried to incorporate into the show in recent years for attracting (unsuccessfully) a ‘hipper’ demographic.
I don’t know what “shed over” means. I meant to type “hand over”.
Agreed. And I would argue that the Bill Condon/Hugh Jackman year worked so well because it was so classic old Hollywood in style and paid a lot of respect to the idea of legacy and tradition (the way the acting awards were presented).
Absolutely. I am 31. But at 21 I would have felt similarly. The whole ‘lets make the show younger/hipper’ thing is aggravating. It’s true, most of us want the telecast as described by Will ^
Agreed. I’m 22 and it irritates me to no end that “young and hip” was last years tagline yet NOTHING about the ceremony was young and hip (with an exception of a few nominees and Portman’s win). More than that, it’s the way the Academy defines “young and hip.” They think throwing James Franco and Anne Hathaway on stage is suppose to represent our generation? They aren’t even that likeable! The only way the Oscars are going to drastically up their ratings is if a film as big as ‘Avatar’… so lets say Harry Potter’ or something of that level, is nominated in all the big categories.
One of the best endings of Oscar Talk ever.
Yes, you guys do complain a lot. But thanks for acknowledging it and admitting you have a dream job… unlike most of us! ;)
Kris when’s your birthday? Mine is tomorrow with Jeffery Wells and Anne Hathaway (both her and I are ’82 babies).
I’ll answer for Kris, since he’s away: Tuesday. Happy birthday for tomorrow!
Mine’s next Saturday! Happy birthday everyone LOL!
Thanks Guy.
It’s good to hear that NYFC is scrambling to see all the movies. Is Dragon Tattoo even finished yet?
There’s an article about it in the new Entertainment Weekly. Fincher’s still tinkering with it, but it sounds like its very very close to being ready.
Kris, did the version of Hugo you saw have an original song? The soundtrack tracklist has a song called “Coeur Volant” (“Flying Heart”), co-written by Howard Shore and performed by French singer Isabelle Geffroy (aka ZAZ).
Which character on Entourage looks like he could fall asleep at any moment (PTA)?
Billy Walsh
The Billy Walsh character in the show is supposed to be loosely based on PTA.
I always heard he was a Vincent Gallo-Quentin Tarantino hybrid.
Guy and Kris- Sasha Stone made a comment on Feinberg & Friends that a lead performance can be nominated but can’t win if the movie that the said performance is in is not nominated for best picture… this was in reference to DiCaprio and J. Edgar. Now, J. Edgar has a very very slim chance of being nominated but DiCaprio has a much better chance of winning. Do you guys agree with Ms. Stone? Forest Whitaker, Charlize Theron, Jeff Bridges… these are some of the examples off the top of my head where lead performance won, while the film was not nominated… so, I have a hard time getting on board with Stone’s theory.
It certainly sounds like a dumb theory.
I think you answered your own question perfectly.
About the box office of Hugo–the book was a best selling children’s book so there may be an audience coming from that.
What about Arthur Christmas?
Rio is in my top 10 of the decade. I will never understand how it’s possible not to like that film.
It is also one of the best edited films I’ve seen in the long time.
The decade just started…