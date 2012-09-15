Oscar Talk: Ep. 87 — Fall fests, ‘The Master,’ ‘Silver Linings,’ ‘Argo’ kick off the season

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
It’s been too long since we last got together. Technical difficulties conspired to keep us away during the Toronto Film Festival, while a bout of a flu-like-thing kept us away while in Telluride. Alas, it’s all for the better, as we come to you this weekend with a full, measured slate of material. Let’s see what’s on the docket…
Beginning with Telluride, we discuss films like “Argo,” “Hyde Park on Hudson” and “The Gatekeepers” (well, we get to the latter two eventually) that were looking for an early boost there before venturing out into the rest of the season.
Though I was not at the Toronto fest, Anne was. Nevertheless, screenings of “Anna Karenina,” “Looper” and “The Master” in New York give us plenty to talk about together, while Anne has plenty of thoughts on others like “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Cloud Atlas” that I haven’t seen yet.
Since we last met, the Academy has taken care of a little business, namely tapping Jeffrey Katzenberg, D.A. Pennebaker, George Stevens Jr. and Hal Needham as this year’s Honorary Oscar recipients. We discuss.
And finally, after a big drought, reader questions! We address queries concerning where blockbusters like “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” can expect to find themselves in the season this year, fringe performances that might be ones to watch and our festival regimens.
Finally you guys are back I missed the talk, are you back till the end of next year’s oscar season?
Agree with Anne. Silver Linings is incredible.
Kris, I was wandering if you had the chance to see Deep Blue Sea yet? Weisz might still have the best reviews for an actress so far this year, and I’m wandering if she might be able to revived by the critics?
I haven’t actually.
As much as I’d love that to happen, it’s not going to — particularly since she won’t have any help from the British awards, the film having been a 2011 release in the UK.
agree about Aaron Johnson. i too can’t take him seriously. he is not how i pictured Vronsky when i read the novel. i didn’t like him in any movie i’ve seen him.
Wow, sounds like there’s a LOT to look forward to this year. I never expected “Looper” to be any good, so that’s cool to hear and am now anticipating it. Good sci-fi is always satisfying. The premise also reminds me of “La Jetée.”
Remade as “12 Monkeys” with….Bruce Willis.
Haha you’re totally right. Can’t believe I didn’t make the Willis connection.
So, I know is unlikely, but what are the chances of Best Original Screenplay nom for Looper?
body: I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see it happen, particularly if “Promised Land” and “Django Unchained” don’t pan out.
Great to have you back! Even though I have enjoyed your thoughts and interviews on “Perks of Being a Wallflower” on this site, I would love to hear you and Anne talk about it next week if she’s seen it.
Am I overstating the case or is Jennifer Lawrence beginning to look like a frontrunner in a best actress race starving for one?
I just finished watching Side By Side, the documentary about film VS. digital and I’m wondering if it could play in the documentary category or even if it’s eligible.
I personally feel like it’s such timely movie about where we are in filmmaking today.
Can’t wait to check out Looper. So many f-bombs can’t be for nothing. Supposedly it opens quite soon here in my country, but I’m not sure if the premiere date I’m seeing everywhere is the real deal or not. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.
Glad to see the Oscar Talk is back! :) Are they going to be posted on saturdays from now on, or they’ll be back on fridays as before?
I think this may be the first time you intro’ed yourself in third person? Haha. Nice to have Oscar Talk back!!!
And there will be more! We figured leading off with something mentioning what we’ll discuss is best. ;)
Weird, I thought Adams had a nod in the bag and would likely pose a threat to win…. if Hathaway is an Oscar winner before Adams… oh god…
“if Hathaway is an Oscar winner before Adams… oh god…”
Laura, you are aware that Cuba Gooding jr. is an Oscar winner and Peter O’Toole isn’t, right? There are far greater travesties than Adams not winning an Oscar before Hathaway and it’s silly to looks at Oscars like a time-table like that. How about we root for Amy Adams to win for the right role (possibly a lead?) as opposed to rooting for her to win for the next role down the line.
I am well aware… but let’s not kid ourselves- Gooding has not been back 3-4 times, let alone been in 3-4 good films. Adams has consistently been great in all films. I feel like Hathaway has just found her groove… Rachel Getting Married and TDKR being the 2 great performances she has given. Anyway, Hathaway’s performance is still sight unseen so maybe she will blow me away…
Anne, like so many other critics, are making The Master way more complicated than it actually is.
Did this episode get an “Explicit” rating on iTunes? : )
Regarding Looper – Let me be the first to say –
Regarding Looper – Let me be the first to say – I was a little bit dissapointed. The screenplay is extraordinary (and yes – a nomination seems very likely and deserving) – but the pacing of the film s-o s-l-o-w. quite a few eye-popping scenes (acompanied by delicious dialogue) are spread over many other stand-still and even boring scenes. I mean, c’mon – when the film arrives at Emily Blunt’s ranch – it just gets stuck there for way too long. Gordon Levitt and Willis are seperated at this stage, and the editing back and forth is lame. and the kid is a walking cliche of every horror flic there is (with the mean look on his face). However – Jeff Daniels deserves a supporting nod.
I thought it dragged late in the second act, yes, but it’s so good at bringing new information at just the right times that it didn’t bother me much.
Any chance Looper will find some best picture love? And I see Anna Kendrick has joined the contenders for best actress… I know word on Pitch Perfect is good, but is it that good?
Hey Kris,
I’m not upset or anything that you discussed the spoilerish stuff about The Master, but many of your listeners live in cities where films like The Master don’t get the limited release opening date that NY, LA, Austin, etc does. I live in Orlando, and I’m not sure that we’ll even have it by Friday. So… when you say something is already out, that’s only true for people who live in major markets, and many of your listeners don’t live in those cities. Again, I’m not upset or anything. It’s just something I thought you may wish to keep in mind.
Fair enough.
Sooooooooooo happy you guys are back.
From the podcast, I’m unclear whether or not you liked The Master, Kris?
Glad to hear you loved Looper. Shame regardless of how good Looper could be, it probably won’t be recognized by the Academy for it’s genre trappings cause apparently film isn’t about the imaginative, but mundane according to the Academy. Same thing hurt Drive. Art house, but still too much of a genre picture to appeal to their tastes. I feel like to capture their attention genre flick wise, you gotta go big. You have to have a large expansive flick like LOTR, Avatar, and to some extent Inception. Though from what I understand of Looper, there are large consequences depending on character’s actions. It seems to blend sci-f with noir and westerns in subtle, but interesting ways. Seems to be a flick that cleverly nods Terminator, Twelve Monkeys, Blade Runner, Witness, etc. A film for films fans? Sure, but not sure if the Academy will dig it. Doesn’t help that Johnson isn’t quite as prolific as someone like Nolan. People think the Academy hates Nolan, but it’s pretty clear in that room there’s a lot of passion for him from craftsmen to actors. Johnson? Not yet, but this is a guy who could really shake up Hollywood. Probably help if he took on some established franchise and revitalized it bringing tons of box office success to Hollywood. Gotta give Hollywood credit though for supporting an R-rated original picture not based off any property and letting Johnson follow through with his vision in a time where films feel like they have a community of hack screenwriters.
Hopefully this will be more satisfying than the disappointing Dark Knight Rises. I want one fun, but possibly thought provoking and smart studio picture this year to at least remind me of why I go to the movies. At least Avengers was everything I wanted it to be. Made me feel like a kid again. Sure it ain’t deep, but just because TDKR tries for something more profound, doesn’t mean it was successful. I’ll give Nolan credit for trying, but I wish he was a little more successful.
Surprised not more talk about On The Road coming off TiFF. I see reviews are mixed. Going into this one I was a big skeptic bc I’m a big fan of the scroll and Kstew and Hudlund didn’t look like they could carry it. But I had faith in Walter. Looks picturesque but hard to turn that one into a successful movie. All that silly kstew childish drama seemed to distract from the actual movie but I’m surprised it’s not showing up on more award lists seeing as kstew PR were really pushing media. Thoughts.
Also, where’s Arbritage on your list dude? I did see that one and it was superb. Come on.
Guys. The spoilers. Come on.