Oscar Talk: Ep. 90 — The Academy settles on an Oscar host

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is a weekly kudocast, your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is weekly, every Friday throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
This week the New York Film Festival rages on and the Academy made a pretty significant announcement, among other bits and bobs that bubble up. So let’s see what’s on the docket today…
The biggest news of the week was the Academy’s announcement that Seth MacFarlane will be hosting the 85th annual Oscars. We discuss the pluses and minuses of the somewhat surprising pick.
Also, it’s time to dig in on another category, and this week, it’s Best Actress. A survey of Movie City News’s Gurus o’ Gold collective shows that, beyond a handful of agreed-upon bets, things are a bit all over the place. We run through the players.
One of those contenders, young Quevenzhane Wallis, won’t be in the hunt for SAG recognition as the guild has disqualified the film from contention. We briefly touch on that and whether the film, as well as fellow indies like “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” can come back around in the season.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding perceived frontrunners at this early stage, Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.” IF YOU HAVE A QUESTION FOR US, please write in to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
Haha, for a second there at the beginning I thought Wooderson had joined you for the podcast.
Ha!
I disafree completely with Anne’s dismisal of Paranorman. Is the best animated film of the year IMO and the one of the outright best films of the year.
Frankenweenie, I thought, was a dud.
I’m just hoping a non-american animated film wins, because honestly those traditionally animated foreign films are way, way, way better than anything Hollywood animation churns out in a year.
At least the Animated Feature category actually feels competitive for once. “ParaNorman” and “Frankenweenie” both have passionate supporters, and I could see either of them winning (particularly the latter). Plus we haven’t even seen “Rise of the Guardians” yet, and although I’m not sure “Wreck-It Ralph” will be to the Academy’s liking, you never know. Unless one of those films just completely floors people, it looks like this won’t be a done deal for just the second time in the category’s history (the first being 2006 when it was “Happy Feet” vs. “Cars”).
I still have this gut feeling that one of the big on-paper frontrunners will disappoint. Which isn’t to say I think it wouldn’t get a nomination anyway, but I’m saying I still think that either “Lincoln” or “Les Miserables” could end up in the “War Horse” zone of being considered just barely good enough to make it in. I know one thing for sure: if “Les Miserables” is the big frontrunner it seems to be and ends up winning both Picture and Director, Tom Hooper might become the most hated person among internet movie fans.
I’m amazed people keep bringing up Hathaway/Jackman as having been a possibility. Wouldn’t it have seemed like there was an enormous level of favoritism for “Les Mis” if that had been the case, and isn’t that frowned upon? Sure, Franco can host when it was already well established that he wasn’t going to beat Firth, but it’s highly possible that both Jackman and Hathaway could be nominees, isn’t there some sort of conflict of interest?
Also, and this is directed at Greg, I’m surprised by the lack of David Straithairn anywhere on the Best Supporting Actor field for “Lincoln”. Surely he deserves some consideration, seeing that he’s featured somewhat prominently in both the trailer and the TV spot, and William Seward is an important figure during this period of Lincoln’s administration that the film is focusing on. I think those factors would point to the possibility that something signifigant might be there.
Lincoln’s coming out party at the NYFF on Monday is great timing considering Argo is also opening next week.
Even if Lincoln grabs the headlines only to be pushed aside if/when Argo pulls a high RT/MC score and has a great opening weekend, Lincoln can strike again at AFI and once again in its theatrical release and probable election cycle boost. It’s a sustained month long attack, not to mention 4 out of the 5 last BP winners were November releases.
Come December after Silver Linings Playbook and Les Miz and Life of Pi and Hitchcock and The Hobbit, Argo could seem like old news.
Kris, in the Gurus chart that you discussed Riva is in the Top 5 but Trintignant is not. Wouldnt the voters vote for them in a pair, if they vote Riva, they will vote Trintignant too?
That was my initial logic, but Best Actor is just so competitive. And if one is stronger than the other, I think it’s definitely Riva.
And do you think the film overall might be too difficult for the academy in the big categories of picture/director/screenplay?
No.
See: Williams > Gosling for “Blue Valentine.” Performances that you would think should be voted for as a pair, and yet only the lady gets nominated.
I’ve never been fully on board with the whole: both sexes will get in because they were both awesome and from the same movie!-thing.
To me, since Best Actor and Best Actress tends to be a bit lopsided (with contenders), I always think the female has the better shot in a smaller field.
That said, I also think that the whole ‘Best Actress looks thin’ thing every year is a bit oversold. I can usually find a healthy list of impressive Lead performances/roles from a variety of actresses (stars or up & comers) every year.
“I can usually find a healthy list of impressive Lead performances/roles from a variety of actresses (stars or up & comers) every year.”
Many of us can. The whole point of calling a race “thin” is understanding that, of the VIABLE contenders, it’s generally slim pickins. Hey, I’d love for the Academy to nominate Tang Wei in “Lust, Caution,” but…
this is true
Someone PLEASE teach Anne Thompson how to pronounce Quvenzhané Wallis!
Can’t imagine The Master/PTA not getting in for Pic and Director. I think the critics will keep it afloat. And I hope Promised Land takes the Hitchcock slot (yes, I know you’re merely predicting the # of nominees).
I finally saw The Master last night. I loved it. I’m surprised I liked it as much as I did. I went in with lowered expectations after the mini-backlash. I had problems with the last act. But I always have issues with PTA’s last acts, with the exception of Boogie Nights.
I was fascinated with the film. Enthralled by the performances. I’m still thinking about the film and discussing it with friends. Gorgeously made. It’s sure to be in my top 10 for the year.
I’m going to sound like an old fart, but I like the Tina Fey/Steve Martin hosting idea. I hope that happens one day. I’m less surly about the McFarlane choice now than I was a few days ago, but I’m still not crazy about the idea.
Sorry. I meant my comment on the hosting to be its own comment, not a response.
Kris, you and I went to the same film school. I know exactly the professor you’re referring to, because he was still there my first two years. I just graduated this year. I love it when you mention NCSA in your podcasts, because now it makes me nostalgic.