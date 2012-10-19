Oscar Talk: Ep. 92 — Gotham nods, ‘Flight,’ ‘Lincoln’ and Best Supporting Actress

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
The first awards show of the season has declared nominations as the Gotham Independent Spirit Awards have announced. We discuss.
“Flight” closed out the New York Film Festival last weekend and we finally have the chance to discuss it on the podcast. I like it a bit more than Anne but we both agree it’s not necessarily an Oscar slam dunk.
One film that is unequivocally an Oscar slam dunk, though, is Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” which popped up as a “secret” screening at NYFF and which we both found striking and, ultimately, surprising.
Another week, another category as we move on into the extremely lacking Best Supporting Actress field.
And finally, reader questions. We address queries regarding the potential for overkill in Oscar marketing and perceptions of screenwriting vis a vis movie musicals.
I am so happy that you told Anne how to pronounce Quvenzhané Wallis. Thank you!
I think that Joaquin Phoenix is not out of the race. He wasn’t saying anything bad about the Awards, he finds the campaining appaling. And I think the Academy is not very fond of the way the campaining is done… didn’t they have some restrictions about how exposed can an actor be during that period (I think I read somewhere about the number of appearances during campaining).
Also his statement keeps everybody aware of the movie and his role since its life in theaters is over.
With Best Supporting Actress so weak, we may see Les Miz tie or break Chicago’s four acting nominations. Jackman, Crowe, Hathaway, and Barks, with Seyfried in the mix as well.
What? Lots of films have five acting nominations. Are you just talking about musicals? Is four acting nominations for a musical a well-known record?
Just comparing it to Chicago and its four acting nominations. Not sure what the record is for musicals.
Kris, I’d love to just suggest two really odd yet wonderful choices for Best Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt in “Looper” and Nicole Kidman “The Paperboy.”
Both are really nailing moments in genre work that are particularly great.
Yeah they were kind of bundled in that “why even mention them” note. But with such a thin field, anything is possible.
I agree with Blunt completely. Totally deserves to be in the mix, but, sadly, isn’t.
Why didn’t you mention Kerry Washington?
We did, I thought?
Les Mis doesn’t have a script, it’s a completely sung piece, so it’s not being included on prediction lists because it doesn’t have a screenplay
It definitely does have a screenplay: [www.universalpicturesawards.com]
OK, I guess my point was that the show is completely sung. Yes, there is obviously a shooting script adapted from the libretto, but I was more commenting on the above because in the podcast I didn’t think Anne and Kris were aware that the show is more of an opera than a musical.
Yeh, I was also wondering why Kris and Anne didn’t mention the main hurdle for Les Miserables for screenplay contention – the lack of dialogue. Musicals do get screenplay nominations, this one is different because it is sung-through.
Screenplays are much more than dialogue. People were making this same argument about “The Artist” last year, and they were equally wrong then.
“Les Miserables” most certainly has a screenplay.
The artist is a completely different case because it was original, and the screenplay was describing and creating the action for an original piece. In les mis, the bulk of the sreenplay is lyric for lyric from an existing piece, so while the non-sung parts of the screenplay are original, it’s hard to compare it to the other adapted screenplays that had to really adapt a text. Of course, if they love it, you never know, it’s just very unlikely
But the screenplay is by definition adapted from the Broadway show. They didn’t just hand the director and actors the script that the original stage actors used; that wouldn’t be suitable for a film at all. It needs to be adapted to fit the medium of film. The fact that the lyrics make up the bulk of the movie and are the same as the show is completely beside the point.
For comparison, Kenneth Branagh made absolutely minimal tweaks to the original text of “Hamlet” when he filmed it in 1996. But he didn’t just hand the actors the play that we all read in high school. He gave them a screenplay that took into considerations both the limitations and advantages of film, with action and direction lacking or significantly different than that of the play.
And “Hamlet” was nominated for Adapted Screenplay to boot.
Not to mention that Les Mis the musical is extremely long. They will have to make some cuts.
Kerry Washington
Jennifer Ehle
I’m not sure what Anne Thompson is talking about at all in regards to Spielberg.
I never really thought of him as someone who overcuts his films or doesn’t understand the merits of contunous takes. At the very least, I wouldn’t express suprise when those things happen. Spielberg is a master of different styles and I see something new from him every time I see his movie. Througout it all, I always felt he was a director of scenes and not just shots (and there is a lot of those out there).
(I can only suspect that this is due to him not calling out too much attention to continuous takes in Dramas like, say, Scorsese or De Palma do.)
Also, it is not like the man goes out of his way to insert a large battle sequences somewhere it doesn’t belong nor do I think that having smaller scale moments is going against his instincts. I think he did exactly what his instinct told him.
Maybe the problem stems from Anne’s skewed perpective. Spielberg doesn’t need to worry about a film he’ll be remembered for nor do I think he just wants it to be one film or necessarily even this one. He’s not driven out of desperation, everyone says he’s generality just loves making films.
I think you extrapolated quite a bit from that particular back-and-forth.
Kidman.
Isn’t Ann Dowd lead in Compliance? How is she supporting?
I find it really odd that Anne knows French and can pronounce all these different things but doesn’t know how to pronounce Quvenzhané Wallis? It goes by the same rules as French, with the accent on the “e” telling you where to put emphasis.
The accent here doesn’t denote emphasis in French, but how to pronounce the “e,” there being a slight difference in pronunciation between an accent aigu (to the right) and an accent grave (to the left). Like most rare or singular names, one doesn’t know with certainty how to pronounce a person’s name until that person has spoken it. Here there’s no way by reading the name to know whether the syllable to be stressed is the 2nd or 3rd, but Q pronounces it with the VEN part stressed: kwuh ven’ zha nay.
Just say it Kris, the independent film world is bland, and lacks the umph, and style of most studio directors. We don’t need to see another slow, grey, faux-vertie style, with random zooms that permeate those movies these days. Indie movies are in more of a repetitive rut, than studio movies are.
Correct.
get out of my brain
Indie films, by definition, don’t have the resources of studios, so when a studio is willing to tackle the sorts of things usually seen in indie production, it’s the best of both worlds. That’s what I was trying to get at.
I got what you were saying, Kris. Fascinating discussion between you and Anne on this.
“We don’t need to see another slow, grey, faux-vertie style, with random zooms that permeate those movies these days.”
Oh please. This is such a misrepresentation of non-studio films that it makes me wonder the last time you even saw one.
I don’t think we can necessarily say that it will be all that hard for Daniel Day-Lewis to win an unprecedented third Best Actor statue, because it hasn’t even been a possibility that often: Of the other eight two-time winners, one (Cooper) was never nominated again, and one (Penn) hasn’t yet been nominated again; four (Brando, Nicholson, March and Hoffman) were only nominated once after their second win; and one (Hanks) has received two more nominations. Only Spencer Tracy, who racked up six post-second win nominations without winning a third, suggests that DD-L might have a problem winning again. Then again, none of the other two-time winners received his subsequent nomination for playing Abraham Lincoln…
I said in response to a poster about movie stars winning Supporting Actor that “the hardware is more important than the inscription” and I stand by it for the star that desperately wants to have a career Oscar win on his record.
However 3rd Oscars and inscriptions matter. Bergman, Nicholson, and Streep are divided into 2 wins in the Lead category and 1 for Supporting. Washington being a Supporting Actor winner for Glory means he’s one Best Actor short of joining the 9 men who have two Best Actor prizes. Just like Streep the 3rd one’s about inscription.
I, for one, am looking forward to the “idea” of Best Supporting Actress possibilities from the unknowns … Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington(!), Samantha Barks, Pauline Collins, etc..
I hope 1 or 2 of these make it in if they are that good.
Because I agree that the current thin field of Hunt/Field (while I love them both) seems to be the only one’s to bet on.
I can only assume Hathaway is great based on the trailers and nature of the role; but that’s not enough, either.
“unknowns” should be yet-to-be-seens
Kris, I’m just curious why you think it’s awesome Phoenix said what he did about oscar? I don’t necessarily disagree. I was just wondering if you could expand on that?
Because he’s right and it’s refreshing to hear.
Great oscar talk, Kris and Anne. Really enjoyed your discussion of Lincoln. I could tell there was much of it you both very much admired. I look forward to seeing it.
Some comments on Best Actor as it relates to Day-Lewis.
I’m not usually a fan of Day-Lewis’ performances, and I haven’t seen “Lincoln” yet, so I’m not championing him in saying this. But I’m willing to guarantee that he will win his 3rd best actor oscar for this performance.
The only argument I’ve heard from anybody (and Kris’ said exactly this argument in the podcast) against his winning is that it would be his 3rd and that seems like to many. But when you consider the logic, that being the only argument against him winning being the only one is kind of a pathetic case. Oscar statistics can signify trends, but sometimes we get carried away with them and assume the Academy members sit there and go “But wait, we can’t give him a 3rd Oscar!”, which just doesn’t happen. At the beginning of the season i was also supporting such a logic. But they love him and it appears as though it’s that kind of performance, so it will be hard for anyone to beat him.
I don’t think John Hawkes can beat Day-Lewis as an alternative to voting for him. If Hawkes wins, its because a consensus has built around him as being the best performance. And I don’t think that will be the case. The film is so much smaller and he a much less well known actor (though an undeniably respected actor) than “Lincoln” and Day Lewis kind of overwhelm his potential to shine otherwise. And ever if the critics support him (which they will), it won’t be universal, as they will likely also champion Phoenix and Day Lewis.
The only person who I think could potentially be a threat for the win, if my expectations sight-unseen are as good as the real thing, is Hugh Jackman. He’s well liked by the academy (at least as a host, but likeability counts for something) and he’s never really had a good performance showcase like this for them to nominate him. If he nails it like I think he will, he could very well become the favorite. And he makes sense as an alternative to Day-Lewis. As his film has the mass audience appeal and he the star power.
I disagree. Granted, it’s a very competitive category this year. But if Adrien Brody can beat DDL, then Hawkes can, too. Granted, DDL is playing arguably the most revered figure in US history. But don’t underestimate the appeal of a Hawkes win, an actor, largely considered a character actor, who, let’s be honest, will not get many chances at a lead actor oscar. I’m not saying I think Hawkes will win. I’m saying the race is still very fluid, and, with such strong performances among several very respected actors, settling on one right now as the favorite seems very premature.
I’m curious, though. Why don’t you usually like DDL’s performances?
I find Day-Lewis’ scenery-chewing to often be excessive and his performances to play as cartoonish. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s incredibly talented and his virtue is always on display, but sometimes I just find it irritating.
And I don’t think Brody and Hawks are analogous at all, at least not in the way I’m referring. Brody was an alternative to Day-Lewis. “Gangs” was crumbling as a BP nominee (didn’t win a single of 10 nominations, and it couldn’t even beat “Talk to Her” for screenplay, which is a great script but is as non mainstream as the Oscars have ever gone with a major award) and “The Pianist” was way on the rise, winning 3 major awards (including Brody’s) and probably would have beaten “Chicago” for Best Picture had it not come into the race so late. Brody’s performance in “The Pianist” was in every way the antithesis of the kind of performance Day Lewis gave in “Gangs”, much more nuanced and emotional, where nuanced and emotional both seem to be in play with “Lincoln” and Hawkes in “The Sessions”. Which isn’t to say they are the same performance (cause they aren’t), just that they aren’t at polar ends of the spectrum. I happen to think Brody was by far the better performance that year, and it was the qualities that made it so different from what Daniel Day Lewis did in “Gangs” that made me feel that way.
Hawkes, Phoenix, Denzel. Incredible talent there. Any could win. But I feel like if Jackman nails it, he would be the biggest threat to DDL with the Academy.
I will say Dylan brings up a fair enough point. I greatly enjoy DDL’s work but I’ve always felt it was mannered and that the acclaim often seems to revolve around the somewhat artistically glamorous nature of his process.
And I don’t always dislike him or his style. For example, I think he’s quite good in “There Will Be Blood”, although it took me a few viewings to feel that way. With Plainview, he has an extremely well written character to work with, and one with a very subtle emotional arc. It took me many viewings to see that arc underneath the very cold exterior of the film, but it’s there, and it’s Day-Lewis’ commitment that makes the character work.
JJ1, that’s closer to what I’m feeling right now, any of those three could win. At least until some other indicators happen, like end of year lists and critics awards. And I agree about Jackman. He could be the spoiler if Les Miserable hits big with the voters.
I dont know why but Anne Thompson & THR both put Looper’s Emily Blunt in the supporting actress as contender (?) I think that movie’s hype is already dead -.-
and i dont understand how people keep bringing up amanda seyfried’s name LOL
Yeah, Seyfried is shown in the trailers a lot (because people know her), and she’s a lovely actress, but her role is pretty small and, more importantly, fairly passive. It’s not a nom-worthy type of role for anyone; not just her.
I didn’t listen past the 11 minute mark once Anne decided we needed to know everything that happens in “Flight”. Keep in mind: we HAVEN’T SEEN THE MOVIE YET.