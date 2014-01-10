Oscar Talk: Final thoughts before the 2014 Academy Award nominations

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
On the docket today…
– THE GUILDS HAVE MOSTLY SPOKEN: “American Hustle,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Captain Phillips” are out in front as the industry awards kudos circuit is in full swing. Does that make them the Oscar frontrunners?
– GLOBES ON THE WAY: The 71st annual Golden Globe Awards are being held Sunday. What films might get a nice publicity bump?
– WHITHER LLEWYN?: One film the industry just hasn’t taken to, all of a sudden, is the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Why?
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post.
When did you record this? No discussion of the BAFTA nominations.
None really needed. What’s to say?
I don’t see how Inside Llewyn Davis can lose Best Picture. It has John Goodman.
In all seriousness, I wonder/hope if Inside Llewyn Davis can get that “9th” spot if enough Coen Bro. fans inside the Academy prop it up.
I also see Philomena/Her as a little vulnerable. Heck, Dallas could be the Dragon Tattoo of the year, as well.
Aren’t the SAG awards next weekend? For what it’s worth, I wouldn’t mind waiting a few extra days for the post-nominations podcast if it included SAG commentary as well. Especially if that eases yours and Anne’s schedules. Pleasure to listen to you guys, as always.
You guys didn’t go over your nominations lists. Bummer you didn’t have a chance to cover the short films this year, or the sound categories. Those can usually be very difficult to predict without some commentary.
I still think Spike Jonze will sneak into Best Director, bumping someone out. Who that someone is still has me wondering.
Please make that Thursday/nomination podcast happen! Looking forward to it.
About Llewyn Davis.
Yes, it didnt hit with PGA, DGA, or WGA. Huge, huge misses.
But it has struck with ACE, ASC, and the ADG.
It also is up for GG and BFCA.
No shutout. But i really do wish it had a few of those first 3 biggees.
It also popped up with 3 BAFTA noms. There IS passion for it. I hope it = a surprise BP nom. But noms or not, great film.
But why did people go for A Serious Man, a movie a lot less accessible and instantly gratifying than Inside Llewyn Davis? Strange.
It’s difficult to say this without sounding crass but the Jewish element of “A Serious Man” helped it quite a bit.
I can see that, but it didn’t occur to me right away. I love A Serious Man, but that movie is bizarre in ways that no other Coen Bros. joint is.
ugh, if only they named the movie “Inside Llewyn Leibovitz”
I am a bit surprised seeing Forrest Whitaker in the best actor lineup. He’s not widely predicted at the moment. What’s the reasoning behind that move?
I’ve had him there the whole time. Redford missed out on most of the big precursors, and Whitaker seems in the best position to capitalize, given the SAG support for him and the film, the Harvey factor, the narratives of the year, reputation in the industry, etc.
Whitaker, Redford or even Hanks would make no sense to me. Not when you have Ejiofor, Phoenix, Dern, DiCaprio, McConaughey and Isaac fighting it out a level above. If the five aren’t picked from those six, I’ll be writing a rude letter.
To whom?
Why, to every single member of the Academy, of course, and to Harvey if Whitaker gets in. This is what I do with my spare time. The big people have to learn that my word is gospel.
I’ll be happy to help you lick the envelopes, sir.
I appreciate the offer but that’s my favorite part.
Playing with the idea for the moment. Fact is that last spot is all over the place. GG drama went with Redford (comedy to DiCaprio, Phoenix and Bale). SAG went with Whitaker. BAFTA went with Bale and DiCaprio. It’s quite simply up for grabs. Any of those four wouldn’t be a shock. I might go with DiCaprio ultimately just to give Wolf something else. Tough call.
Bummer! I wanted to hear you guys run through the categories, particularly Foreign Language, the films in which Anne usually has seen at Palm Springs. (I know you discussed it briefly, but only the main three films and not which five you think will get the nomination.)
Anyway, it’s always nice to hear you and I understand you can’t talk about the same 20 things for 30 podcasts a year, but your fans are clamoring for more, more, more! ;-)
OK, slightly off-topic, but … just saw ‘August” Osage County’.
I have issues with it, namely the direction and editing.
But my God. How anyone can say that Streep doesn’t deserve that 5th spot over Amy Adams (and I LOVE Amy Adams) is beyond me.
Yes, Meryl goes big. But that was the character. A loud, foul-mouthed, eccentric, slightly manic, cancer-stricken, pill-addicted person with major family issues. Of COURSE she goes big in quite a few scenes.
But I thought she had more than a few astounding quieter scenes that blew me away (the story about her mother). And I found her 2 delusional singing/dancing to the record player scenes to be quietly devastating – because I have a mentally ill family member who has done and DOES exactly that to escape/cope with anxiety and overwhelming tense situations.
I liked Amy Adams in AH. I always like Adams. In a weaker year, I’d be thrilled with a Best Actress/Supporting Actress nom for her. But she just did not affect me nearly as much as Streep did – if indeed they are fighting it out for the 5th spot.
My favorite Actress performances of the year are still Blanchett and Exarchopoulos.
Also, Julia Roberts. I’m so conflicted. She’s excellent, here. A nom is warranted. But she really is co-Lead. I thought for a while that she could pass as true Supporting. But then Meryl disappears from the film for like 20-25 minutes and I started to think that maybe SHE could have passed for Supporting. But no, it really is a 2 co-Lead situation.
Both of you guys are wrong. The scene from “American Hustle” is the bedroom scene between Christian Bale and Jennifer Lawrence, where Lawrence’s Rosalyn proves just how much she can twist logic to get her way.
Can’t even remember it.
Kris, thats because AH is all production design & performances and with no character depth or narrative interest.
Too harsh? :(
And by the way, I did enjoy that bedroom scene
Interesting. For me that was Lawrence’s money scene. To be honest I think I just explained it really poorly.
It’s the part right after Irving gets back, after having been kidnapped by the gangsters and held at gunpoint. Rosalyn convinces him it was her plan all along for that to happen, so that he would *then* get the idea to pull off the final sting that ends the film. The scene closes with Rosalyn telling Irving she’s leaving him for good.
My wife and I have been referencing that scene for like a week, because it’s exactly the kind of logic she uses in our relationship. (And she knows it, LOL.)
Actually, it’s disturbing how much JL’s character reminds me of what my wife would be like if I were a creepy older con-man mixed up with the law.
I’m a little late to the game, but my understanding is that sailors’ complaints about All is Lost tend to be about the equipment Redford does and does not have with him as well as what they see as simple, dumb mistakes the character makes. I believe one thread on imdb was a discussion about whether the film was intentionally making him a bad sailor.