Oscar Talk: Final thoughts before the 2014 Academy Award nominations

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

On the docket today…

– THE GUILDS HAVE MOSTLY SPOKEN: “American Hustle,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Captain Phillips” are out in front as the industry awards kudos circuit is in full swing. Does that make them the Oscar frontrunners?

– GLOBES ON THE WAY: The 71st annual Golden Globe Awards are being held Sunday. What films might get a nice publicity bump?

– WHITHER LLEWYN?: One film the industry just hasn’t taken to, all of a sudden, is the Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.” Why?

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.