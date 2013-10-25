Oscar Talk: NYFF, Gotham nominations, awards contenders head for 2014

Welcome to Oscar Talk.

In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.

On the docket today…

– NEW YORK ADDS TO THE STEW: The 2013 New York Film Festival has come and gone and added a few titles to the awards conversation. How did they land and how will they figure in throughout the season?

– GETTING OUT OF DODGE: A number of films have taken their leave of the 2013 season. Who benefits from their exit, if anyone?

– FIRST NODS OF THE YEAR: The Gotham Awards kicked off the (legitimate) season with a list of nominees Wednesday. How many of these indie titles can hold strong and become Oscar nominees?

Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.

“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.