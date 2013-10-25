Oscar Talk: NYFF, Gotham nominations, awards contenders head for 2014

Welcome to Oscar Talk.
In case you’re new to the site and/or the podcast, Oscar Talk is your one-stop awards chat shop between yours truly and Anne Thompson of Thompson on Hollywood. The podcast is broadcast in special installments throughout the season, charting the ups and downs of contenders along the way. Plenty of things change en route to Oscar’s stage and we’re here to address it all as it unfolds.
On the docket today…
– NEW YORK ADDS TO THE STEW: The 2013 New York Film Festival has come and gone and added a few titles to the awards conversation. How did they land and how will they figure in throughout the season?
– GETTING OUT OF DODGE: A number of films have taken their leave of the 2013 season. Who benefits from their exit, if anyone?
– FIRST NODS OF THE YEAR: The Gotham Awards kicked off the (legitimate) season with a list of nominees Wednesday. How many of these indie titles can hold strong and become Oscar nominees?
Have a listen to the new podcast below. If the file cuts off for you at any time, try the back-up download link at the bottom of this post. You to subscribe to Oscar Talk via iTunes here. And as always, if you have a question you’d like us to address on a future podcast, send it to OscarTalk@HitFix.com.
“Here I Come” courtesy of Stuart Park.
Meryl Streep post Praire Home Companion/Devil Wears Prada has been a cartoon. Just absolutely ludicrous performances in Doubt, Julie & Julia and Iron Lady that got nominated. It is like watching something fantastical, she is another level of over-the-top now. Her last 3 nominations are some of the worst in history.
And August Osage County seems to be continuing along that trajectory. This is what Eric Kohn, who is a great critic, wrote about her performance – “Streep remains a sore point at the root of the storyline. From her initial appearance onward, she’s an insufferably over-the-top loon. Her eyes constantly bulging and mocking tone undulating wildly, she has the dimensions of a Gollum-like monstrosity out of sync with the subtler performances around her.”
How can a performance like this be nominated?
I actually felt Streep deserved to win for Doubt, I hated Prada, and I loved her performance as Julia Child.
But, the overall gist of what you’re saying is spot on. It’s remarkable how overwhelmingly broad her performances have gotten, and it’s increasingly annoying. Every time I see a new film of hers, I keep thinking how much she reminds me of Lauren Ambrose’s split personality in Psycho Beach Party.
I can’t give Streep a hard time because she wants to work . Meryl is a trailer blazer and proven that an actress’ film career can thrive past the age of 40 . And, I admire most of her performances , but I have to agree about her turn in Doubt. I saw the play on stage, and trust me, Viola Davis gave the only performance that was worthy of an Oscar nomination. Amy Adams was too whiny and annoying , Philip Seymour Hoffman was too over-the-top and scene chewing , and Meryl was over-bearing and cartoonish. Cherry Jones originated that female role , and she owns that character . Streep couldn’t come close to Jones. Many NY theatre critics consider Cherry has the best American theatre actress- more than La Streep. I am curious why Hollywood never pursued Cherry for major film roles ?
Streep is a lost cause these days. I won’t deny her talent and the history of her filmography, but at the same time she is just plain unwatchable nowadays. It’s a shame. She could have been one of the absolute greats, and instead she has become my number one pet hate (and most people I know who care about movies think the same). Please god, retirement now!
People who care about movies recognize the brilliance of Streep. She is a living legend and her performances are always solid. The hate will always be out there but demanding she retire is simply demented hate. People who know and care about movies know what Streep brings to every role and no one will ever fill the void when she no longer acts…
Retirement?? Now THAT’S “over the top”. Streep hasn’t lost any of her brilliance and is still a vital actress. Maybe she makes some poor choices sometimes, but just look at her underrated performance in Hope Springs and you’ll know that she’s still as good as she always was.
I’m starting to think that Before Midnight can’t just get a single Best Actress or Screenplay nod. Best Picture is a “maybe” here, but I can see Richard Linklater scoring a Best Director nod. There’s still enough room to get a fresh new nominee in the category, especially one whose works and creative processes should be well very appreciated by actors.
If last year they got Benh Zeitlin instead of Ben Affleck, I mean… anything could happen right here.
I don’t see it happening for Linklater. I think last year’s Best Director race was a huge anomaly. I wouldn’t count on those kinds of surprises happening every year. And even if they were to throw in an out-of-left-field pick again this year, it wouldn’t be Linklater. It’s not really seen as a “director’s movie” (not my opinion, just general perception), so I can’t imagine Linklater getting in for Best Director if the movie can’t even manage a nod in an unusually thin Adapted Screenplay category. If there’s a surprise in Best Director this year, it’s much more likely to be someone like J.C. Chandor, Woody Allen, or Alexander Payne (although these might not be considered such dark horses in another month or two).
Adapted screenplay’s totally within reach for BM, though, and while I agree last year was an anomaly, I don’t think they’ll use the last two spots (I mean, Cuarón, McQueen and Greengrass look like really safe bets right now) on recently nominated directors such as Allen, Payne, Scorsese or most of all, David O. Russell. American Hustle might be good (who knows), but he’d be going on a super fast Stephen Daldry-style record with the Academy. There could still be some SLP leftover love for him, but… I dunno. His movie has a massive cast and that always helps, but back-to-back nominations in two years?
J.C. Chandor’s also a good out-of-left-field pick too, but because the Academy’s mostly composed by actors, I’m going with Linklater, whose Before trilogy features some serious study-worth elements for the branch.
This is what I’m going with right now: Cuarón, McQueen, Greengrass, Linklater and mmmmaybe Scorsese. Alternative: J.C. Chandor.
You realize that the actors don’t vote on the director nominees, right? Only the directors branch gets that privilege. The full Academy body chooses the winners from each branch’s nominees.
But actors are by far the largest branch in the Academy. They definitely have an influence at the directors branch and elsewhere — especially since the director’s branch isn’t as numerous as the DGA. I’m just saying his trilogy’s good and rich enough to deserve attention from acting and directing branches.
And look, I’m not putting any money on Linklater or anything. It’s too soon for that. I’m just saying the movie’s something really personally studied and crafted by Linklater, Hawke and Delpy, it’s the last film on a really good trilogy, it’s made pretty decent money — all this should point out to not dismiss this one just yet, no matter who made it.
Completely agreed, Andre J. If Oscar seasons can ever “teach” us anything, last season’s proved (or “proved”) the power of the Passion Vote. How else do we reconcile the Behn Zeitlin and Michael Haneke nods over the more widely presumed contenders last year, or their movies landing on the Best Picture roster? Oscar voters apparently *loved* those movies. And I think enough voters, maybe actors especially, love “Before Midnight” just as much. I’m currently predicting a Julie Delpy nod, too, and think that Best Director is a definite possibility, but Best Picture seems entirely possible. And personally speaking, a screenplay nod seems kind of inevitable.
Just to clarify, I do think “Before Midnight” will get an Adapted Screenplay nod (I disagree that it should even be considered an adapted screenplay, but that’s another story). I’m just saying that I don’t really see any evidence that this will become a cause for the actor’s branch, and I think there are more likely spoilers in the Best Director race. Delpy is a long shot for Best Actress. Her only chance is if either Streep, Dench, or Thompson lose traction, and even then, that would be assuming that other contenders like Amy Adams, Brie Larson, and Adele Exarchopoulos don’t gain momentum. Contrary to what Andre J initially posted, I think a lone Best Adapted Screenplay nomination is by far the likeliest possibility. I’m not saying anything else is out of the question, just unlikely.
Do we know that Before Midnight is the last of a trilogy? A year ago most people weren’t aware that there was going to be a part three.
Maybe the Academy will wait until “Before Death” gets released in 2058 before rewarding Linklater.
Prettok: Lol. That Before Death movie sounds like a remake of Amour.
And yeah, it’s possible there could be another film down the line, maybe nine years later (Before Midday?), but I think they’ll be willing to commend him for what he’s done so far with his characters. Francis Ford Coppola and Peter Jackson won awards for stories that at the time, people didn’t know they’d be continued, while Kieslowski and Iñárritu scored nods from one film from their trilogies (namely, their last entries on them, which Before Midnight could very well be).
I was surprised a couple of weeks ago that people were still thinking Greta Gerwig had a chance of being nominated for an Oscar for “Frances Ha,” and now that she has not been nominated for a Gotham Award, I’m surprised again that Anne and Kris find that an “oversight.” I’ll defer to you folks on the movies I haven’t seen, but I saw “Frances Ha,” and it wasn’t very good. Gerwig is an engaging actress, but it’s hard to carry a dud movie, especially when your character is that off-putting.
Suffice it to say, your opinion of “Frances Ha” is a bit in the minority, hence us being surprised she was passed over for an indie award notice.
Well, you’re in the minority on that one.
Heh. Posted before I saw any comments.
I’m in the minority in thinking “Frances Ha” is not award-worthy, yet the movie received no award nominations from an orginization designed to bolster independent films? I guess we’ll have to see how things go with the Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars, but everyone saw the same movie I did.
Well. Snubbed? Theres been plenty of movies, good and bad, that shes been good in where she didnt make the cut for one reason or another. Heartburn, House of the Spirits, The River Wild, Before and After, Marvins Room, The Manchurian Candidate. Especially those last 4.
I think Streep is incredible. Im just saying that, for some reason, I feel like shes slightly susceptible to a snub this year. Dont know why. Im sure shell make it in and contend, but …
Sorry, meant to post that a few comments below. Just did.
Frank: “Oraganization” = like five people on a committee. And in any case, by minority opinion, I meant your take on the film itself. Which is frankly the first such extreme negative take I’ve heard.
Also, suffice it to say — and not that critical reception is the be all, because it’s not — but 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 Metacritic score at least backs up the assumption that it’s a well-loved movie. It’s a snub, no matter how you slice it. The early release hurt it a little bit, and it’s a film that debuted way at Telluride in 2012, too, so maybe it didn’t linger enough for some.
I dont think The Butler is dead yet. Not at all. I still feel like Lee Daniels, Forrest Whitaker, Oprah, various actors, craftspeople, great box office, etc will keep it in the conversation. But who knows.
I don’t know. I sense it fading somewhat, mainly because the competition just seems really tough this year.
I would have to agree. It definitely isnt the frontrunner they want it to be anymore, but I think it will play very well with the Academy. Respected cast, important subject matter, biopic, aging actors…it checks off a lot of boxes. Oprah is likely its only shot at winning anything, but I see it getting several nominations.
Hanks is in. I think Dern is the most vulnerable in that very solid top five. But like you said, Kris, tears will be shed. Tough category this year.
I’m inclined to agree with you that Dern is the most vulnerable, but even he is looking pretty close to a sure thing. If “Nebraska” goes over as well as I think it will, then he’ll become a lock within the next few weeks. The point is that it’s just hard to imagine anyone cracking the assumed five.
I also view Dern as most vulnerable. That said, havent seen the film. I
Are people forgetting Forest Whitaker? Superb reviews and well-liked by actors.
Just saw All is Lost. Wow. Redford just might take it after all. And thats after having seen Ejiofor yesterday and Hanks a few days before. What strength in the Best Actor race.
Glad you liked it! I’m looking forward to seeing it. You are right, mean category this year.
The challenge for Redford is getting people to see the movie. Which won’t necessarily be easy.
Great podcast, as always, Kris and Anne. While I understand the decision to go monthly, and the monthly Oscar Talks are certainly chock-full of awesome topics, I miss hearing you both on a weekly basis.
I do, though, agree with JJI, and think you both might be overlooking the potential power of “The Butler” with “the steak eaters”… the members of the Academy for whom “12 Years a Slave” might be too much… the way “Brokeback Mountain” was apparently too much for certain Oscar voters who may not feel like confronting certain topics too directly (and who seemed to have no problem admitting that they refused to even *watch* “BBM”). In terms of this Oscar Talk, though, I’m particularly curious about the lack of mention of Forest Whitaker in this admittedly “bloodbath” year for Best Actor contenders.
As someone who saw “The Butler” in a crowded Iowa auditorium that was, so far as I could tell, pretty equally-divided between members of various races, this thing played like *gangbusters*… by the end, the loud, sustained applause made me momentarily think this was the Best Picture to beat. It just left that particular cineplex last week, lasting far longer than any other summertime film.
As far as Whitaker is concerned, he seemed, when I first saw the movie, a Done Deal, and — despite so many deserving contenders in this category — still kind of does. Hugely respected (I’m guessing) within the Academy, added respect for jump-starting and co-producing “Fruitvale Station” (which *also* played like gangbusters at my Iowa screening), starred in a $100-million-plus hit, ages more than 50 years through the course of the film, didn’t get swallowed by the Force of Nature that is Oprah Winfrey… .
And the performance is pretty damned great. Whitaker not only has to age believably over a half-century, but his portrayal is subtle enough that you can absolutely see the differences between White-House-Gaines and out-of-White-House Gaines without Whitaker making an actory-y show of it. It’s incredibly subtle work (and maybe too subtle in this year of contenders), but no more so than Gary Oldman’s work in “Tinker Tailor” or Demian Bechir’s in “A Better Life”… or Tom Hanks’ in “Captain Phillips” before the film’s last 10 minutes.
Thanks again for the podcast, and for continually spurring discussion topics!
I’m very much aware of how much love there is for The Butler. Anne’s the one that said it’s dead or whatever. I still have been expecting these other titles to push it out once AMPAS gets a look, though.
If a Meryl Streep backlash gains ground, is it a possibility that it’s Julia that AMPAS nominates for Lead Actress?
I’ve actually been wondering if Streep could be snubbed this year. She may even be the weak link among the assumed five. Well, I guess Dench could miss out too, but I just have a feeling “Philomena” will be better received, so Dench will have more of a firm ground to stand on in the race. But in any case, if Streep does get snubbed, I really doubt Roberts will get in the lead category over her. If anything, Roberts might miss out on a nomination in either category because some voters won’t buy the supporting campaign while others will (probably how Scarlett Johansson missed out on a nod for “Lost in Translation” back in 2003). If Streep gets snubbed, it’ll be to benefit someone like Amy Adams, or maybe even a dark horse like Adele Exarchopolous or Julie Delpy.
I have been thinking lately that Streep could be a 50/50 for a nom.
When has Streep ever been snubbed by the Academy?
JJ1 Well. Snubbed? Theres been plenty of movies, good and bad, that shes been good in where she didnt make the cut for one reason or another. Heartburn, House of the Spirits, The River Wild, Before and After, Marvins Room, The Manchurian Candidate. Especially those last 4.
I think Streep is incredible. Im just saying that, for some reason, I feel like shes slightly susceptible to a snub this year. Dont know why. Im sure shell make it in and contend, but …
I havent seen August yet, but if its anything like the play, campaigning Julia Roberts in supporting is a joke. The play has two leads plain and simple. And since basically the same 5 names keep coming up for lead actress, it seems it would be easier to push one of those out for Julia if they campaign right (especially since no one has seen Thompson yet). Im just so fed up with category fraud and hoping we avoid it this year. Waltz win in supporting last year just made me want to scream. (If we go by critics Roberts doesnt have a shot in either category anyway)
I find it a bit weird to hear that 2013 is the best year for movies in a very long time.
OK, I haven’t seen any of the oscar-bait movies, so you could say I have no idea what I’m talking about, but I found 2013 to be a ridiculously weak year for the “big” movies, the blockbusters and I feel like the usual surge of quality that comes at the end of every year couldn’t possibly make up for the suckiness of the spring and summer.
That’s only true if you’re looking at the blockbusters, which are hardly ever the best movies out in any year. There were plenty of good movies out in the spring and summer, like Before Midnight, Lore, A Hijacking, Stoker, Blancanieves, Stories We Tell, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Frances Ha, In the House, Upstream Color, and The Place Beyond the Pines. Most of these are out on DVD or iTunes right now. Check them out.
“OK, I haven’t seen any of the oscar-bait movies, so you could say I have no idea what I’m talking about”
Yes, you could have ended your comment right there.
Though agreeing that this comment is kinda missing a lot of points, I think this could make an interesting topic of discussion; this year has had weak blockbuster type stuff, and strong Oscar type stuff, so if you’re one of those types that was really disappointed that Skyfall didn’t get a nom last year, don’t bother worrying about anything happening like that this year (unless “The Hobbit 2: Electric Boogaloo” goes unexpectedly gangbusters out of nowhere).
Last year had a couple great “popcorn” flicks (the aforementioned Skyfall and The Avengers spring to mind), but the year was also strong for the Oscar type movie (I was not unhappy with any nominee last year, though I guess Les Miserables was kind of a love it/hate it choice), so, though I was disappointed at the Bond no show, I mean, it was a Bond movie.
However, the year before featured a really lackluster crop of nominees (the most memorable scene Moneyball was involved in actually happened in this year’s This Is the End; and let’s not forget Extremely Annoying and Incredibly Stupid) that knocked off a really great crop of popcorn picks; Rango, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Harry Potter 8, Attack the Block, heck, I’d even make a case for Kung Fu Panda 2. Just one of those would have been a nice addition.
Kris, in saying that Meryl Streep as “too broad lately” you must consider that her most recent film Hope Springs was a rather low-key performance. Having seen August: Osage County at TIFF, I agree wholly with Anne Thompson assessment on the “secret” of Meryl’s performance.
“‘Her’ says what it has to say in 20 minutes and then drones on.”
Keep in mind this is coming from the guy who chose Enter the Void as his film of the year a few years ago.