Oscar Watch: Banksy gets a campaign and James Franco gets ready to party

One of the more intriguing stories left on Oscar night (don’t laugh, there are many still) is just which of the five nominees will win the very competitive best documentary. While “Gasland,” “Inside Job,” “Restrepo” and “Waste Land” are all critically acclaimed works, “Exit Through The Gift Shop” landed on many top ten lists as well and was barely second to “Inside Job” at the box office with an impressive $3.2 million through unconventional distribution.

If you hadn’t heard, “Gift Shop” is a doc which continues to change perspectives on notorious and illegal street artist Banksy all the while never revealing who this mysterious figure is. It has many fans outside of the traditional documentary world and could easily win the big prize. As only Banksy could, he reacted to the nomination by saying, “This is a big surprise. I don”t agree with the concept of award ceremonies, but I”m prepared to make an exception for the ones I”m nominated for. The last time there was a naked man covered in gold paint in my house, it was me.”

Whether Banksy would really show up and possibly risk arrest on outstanding warrants is unclear, but that hasn’t stopped someone from pushing “Gift Shop” for the award. Banksy has no official PR firm working on his awards campaign, but an impressive mural pushing his film’s candidacy went up near La Brea and San Vicente Tuesday Morning in Los Angeles. The artwork finds Banksy as “Oscar” himself protected by stormtroopers (perhaps a warning?). Needless to say, we’re hoping this image starts making its way across LA’s wild posting walls throughout town. Perhaps even a poster size?

In other Oscar news….

– Who needs that swanky, guest list tighter than security for a nuclear bomb Vanity Fair party, right? Well, not Oscar nominee and co-host James Franco. Instead, the “127 Hours” actor plans a secret after, after, after Oscars party at a new bar he also happens to be co-owner of. Although where that is no one knows…yet. Franco tells People, “It’s at a secret location. And that’s what I’m looking forward to because I’m going to be singing there at the bar. I’ll be singing at the Oscars, but there will be a private performance at my new bar.” (And yes, we’re already trying to get on his guest list.)

– Annette Bening is getting a nice tribute thanks to BackStage and The Actor’s Fund next week in Los Angeles. On Feb. 7th “The Kids Are All Right” will screen along with “The Grifters” and Bening will do a Q&A in between. The next night, Bening’s work will be on display with screenings of “American Beauty” and the film that should have won her an Oscar already, “Being Julia.” Find out more on each event here.