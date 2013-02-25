Oscar-winning director Sean Fine shows some RG3 support at the Academy Awards

Here’s a nice story that totally blind-sided me today. Did you know that Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Fine (“Inocente”) is a huge Redskins fan? It goes deeper than that, actually, and this blog post from Stephen Czarda lays out the story, which led to Fine sporting some nifty burgundy and gold socks on the red carpet last night.

“[Fine’s] journey to Oscar winning journalist…started at the bouncing bleachers of RFK Stadium,” he writes. “His grandfather, Nate Fine, was the team”s official photographer for over half a century. He spent countless hours perfecting each and every photo for Redskins nation. Remember, a majority of his work was done well before the modern technology of today where photo uploading, editing, and special effects make photography much easier to tackle.

“The Redskins have one of the largest fan bases in the world and without his photographs, many would have been simply unable to see the franchise.

“In 1988, the Redskins dedicated their Super Bowl XXII thrashing of the Denver Broncos to Fine after his years of dedication…The Redskins portrayal of elegance and beauty emulated the millions of photos that Fine produced, and his grandson, dedicated his victory at the Academy Awards with a Redskins portrait of his own.”

I don’t think I need to convey here that I’m a fellow Redskins fan, so sue me if this makes me love “Inocente,” a charming and beautifully mounted documentary short about artists and homelessness and the need to support the arts, even more.

