Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Adapted Screenplay – Can ’12 Years’ fend off ‘Philomena?’

The race for Best Adapted Screenplay has a little more intrigue than you might think on first blush. Sure, there's a heavyweight Best Picture contender in the mix, but another one with passionate support won the BAFTA Award in this category. As always, we can't look to the WGA for much help, given the usual list of ineligibilities, so we're off to our own devices. It's a solid line-up this year, four Best Picture nominees represented, while the fifth absolutely SHOULD have been a Best Picture nominee. At the end of the day, though, the smart bet may just be the obvious bet.
The nominees are…
“Before Midnight” (Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke)
I'd have to say this “Before Midnight” is far and away the best of the bunch here, but maddeningly, it's the least likely to win. Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke were nominated for their work on this franchise nine years ago in what turned out to be a bit of a surprise awards season trajectory for “Before Sunset.” This year it all seemed fated, as “Before Midnight” is the richest of the three films, and recognition here is the perfect way to tip your hat to all three. I have this fantasy where Richard Linklater, one of the most vital voices in the history of American cinema, finds himself with an Oscar in his hand. I hope it happens one day. (Check out our interview with Linklater, Delpy and Hawke here.)
“Captain Phillips” (Billy Ray)
Again, the WGA Awards aren't the best barometer, but Billy Ray surprised more than a few by fending off “The Wolf of Wall Street” for this prize from the guild. Indeed, “Captain Phillips” has hung on throughout the season, always there for a surprise when people have counted it out. So it will absolutely find its share of support in this category, while Ray is a very well-respected writer in the industry to begin with. If you think about it, outside of Best Picture, this is the only place the Academy has been left with to honor it in a major category. That could concentrate some votes. Consider it a dark horse.
“Philomena” (Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope)
“Philomena” started the season by winning the screenplay prize at the Venice Film Festival and kept its trajectory going throughout. It was WGA-ineligible, but no bother, as it would pick up the BAFTA Award for adapted screenplay in due time. Meanwhile, Steve Coogan has probably never worked so hard on the publicity trail in his life (the wonders Harvey Weinstein can manage). The phase two push for the film has been considerable to say the least, making its way all the way to the Vatican. If there is a shocker in the mix (not that plenty of the signs wouldn't have been pointing in this direction), it may be Harvey landing this as his major prize on Oscar night.
“12 Years a Slave” (John Ridley)
It feels like the film with the most Best Picture heat in the category is the one to beat. “12 Years a Slave” has made its way through the season as a testament to the written word of Solomon Northup, so it is nothing if not a prestigious adaptation. So it was that it received the University of Southern California's Scripter Award for adapted screenplays and source materials. It was not, however, eligible for WGA (potentially owed to his crossing picket lines during the WGA strike, an issue that, if widely known enough, could be problematic). The film also lost this award to “Philomena” at the BAFTA Awards, so basically, it's not a cinch. It's probably the safest bet, but don't say we didn't warn you if the Academy opts to check off a different box.
“The Wolf of Wall Street” (Terence Winter)
Along with “American Hustle,” Martin Scorsese's “The Wolf of Wall Street” hit the season at the last possible moment. But it turned out to be a good way to go, as it was top of mind as ballots were in hand and it landed a number of major nominations. Terence Winter is hugely respected in the industry, and for those not springing for the film in Best Picture or Best Director, this is a sound alternative, an outrageous (albeit largely improvised) piece of work that leaves you with plenty to think about when the film is over. But it couldn't beat out “Captain Phillips” with just the writers at the WGA Awards, and one imagines it doesn't have as much appeal throughout the Academy as other players in this race. (Check out our interview with Winter here.)
Will win: “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: “Philomena”
Should win: “Before Midnight”
Should have been here: “This is the End”
Again, this could be closer than you imagine, with passion feeding the “Philomena” vote. But if we surmise “12 Years a Slave” is as close to a Best Picture victory as we do, then it makes the most sense. Most of my favorite films this year stemmed from original screenplays, but I stand by “This is the End” as one of 2013's best, smartest comedies and would love to have seen something like that (which was adapted from a short film) nominated.
Ah, Before Midnight. Amazing screenplay that would be a deserving winner for sure. It’s sad that it couldn’t pull of a Best Picture nomination (more on that later). The Wolf of Wall Street is the only other nominee I’ve seen here and it is a fine piece of work, although it does seem like the more improvised moments in that movie are what stand out in my mind more than anything else. I think 12 Years a Slave will take this as well.
This Is the End is a weird film for me. It is certainly a meatier movie than I had originally expected, but it drags considerably towards the end. Maybe that’s due to the direction rather than the writing, but still.
My “should have been here” is The Spectacular Now. A gorgeous piece of work, and a teen movie that is written with an adult sensibility. How rare.
Given that nobody (ok, well maybe a few people) actually reads these screenplays, I’d imagine voters usually just go for their favorite film of the bunch. That or films that are perceived to have incredible dialogue do well (such as Django’s much deserved win last year).
Interesting that you say “films that are perceived to have incredible dialogue”, which implies a certain scepticism, and then refer to Tarantino’s “much deserved” second win.
Not saying you’re wrong — though I personally think Amour is ten times the screenplay Django is — but it’s not where I thought your point was going!
I fail to see how amour is such a great script, it was like staring at someone at a nursing home and nothing happens
Will win: “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: “Philomena”
Should win: “Before Midnight”
Should have been here: “In the House”
Should have been here, eligible edition: “Lore”
Will win: “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: I see the theory for “Philomena”, but I’m struggling to believe it
Should win, even though it’s an original screenplay: “Before Midnight”
Should win, if we’re really talking about adapted screenplays: “12 Years a Slave”
Should have been here (and eligible): “In the House”
As much as it’s a bit odd to call it “adapted”, I do see the logic in a sequel like “Before Midnight”, building off of pre-existing characters, not being viewed as an entirely original piece of work.
By that rationale, isn’t any original screenplay that features real-life characters — be it a biopic or a work of imagination like “Shakespeare in Love” — also “adapted”?
I think there’s a difference between an interpretation of a real life figure and a story which is a continuation of an existing character, but I get your point.
I think some of those original screenplays should be considered adaptations. Something like “Milk”, considering the story it’s telling, can’t stray too far from reality. But “Shakespeare in Love” and “Midnight in Paris” may use real-life characters, but not in a way that is bound to their real-life identities. Shakespeare, F. Scott Fitzgerald, etc might as well be fictional.
And “Before Midnight” is absolutely adapted, since it’s somewhat confined to previously existing structure. The concept of “Midnight” isn’t completely made up; it’s not like Julie Delpy was going to start out the film as a circus clown, you know. Likewise for “Toy Story 3”; that film has to be considered adapted, since Woody and company already had previously defined characteristics.
I’d be surprised if “Philomena” won. I’m not reading too much into its BAFTA win, because not only were they the one group that was bound to embrace the film, but Steve Coogan is a huge BAFTA favorite. Although the movie obviously has its fans in the Academy too, I just don’t see it happening when it’s up against a potential Best Picture winner.
I think this is the one category that “12 Years a Slave” looks like it can’t lose. If it wins nothing else (which, frankly, is somewhat of a possibility), it will win this.
I can’t help but feel that “Inside Llewyn Davis” might have been here had they campaigned it as an adaptation of “The Mayor of MacDougal Street.” This was one of those rare years in which the Original Screenplay category was more competitive than the Adapted Screenplay category.
I love Before Midnight and it’s screenplay amongst many, many other reasons. I do think it’s wacky that it’s nominated for Best Adapted screenplay simply because it’s a sequel. When did that come into play (mostly because the idea of a sequel getting a best writing nomination seems kind of outside the box).
I prefer “August: Osage County” to at least three of these nominees. So, yeah… should have been here.
Will win: “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: “Captain Phillips”
Should win: “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Should have been here: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
I have to predict Before Midnight. I’m not good at predicting because I tend to naively think that next time, maybe they will actually reward the best. I’m still baffled that Philomena, Nebraska and Captain Phillips got BP noms, when swapping them out for Inside Llewyn Davis, All is Lost and Before Midnight (or Frances Ha, At Any Price and, yes, The Hobbit part 2) would have made for a phenomenal lineup. Part of me believes that on a different day, some of these would happen.
I think philomena should win something, it’s so powerful and much more moving than 12 years. I would also love to see wolf win too.
My two favorite movies of the year are 12 Years A Slave and Before Midnight. I think both of them are nearly perfect pieces of writing. I also think Midnight is the best of its trilogy.
If I have to pick a winner between them, it’s because of this: I found parts of the lunch scene in Before Midnight (with the big group) to be just a little bit on the wrong side of pretentious that the series had avoided up to that point. 12 years a slave, in my opinion, makes no mis-steps. I’ve seen it 3 times now and the depth of the characters, and the poetry of the language just gets more impressive every time out.
“Before Midnight” definitely hits those weird, awkward, artificial moments once in a while. Stretches feel overwritten, especially much of the back and forth in the hotel scene. For me it doesn’t feel nearly as organic as the scripts of the first two films.
I have issues with “12 Years a Slave” as well, but that would probably still be my pick. There really wasn’t an adapted screenplay all year I was able to fully, emphatically embrace, which was disappointing.
Interesting. I’d never read that piece by John Ridley before, and now I wish it’d gotten more press when it came out (or even now). Thanks for linking to it.