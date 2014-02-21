Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Original Screenplay – Will ‘Her’ get ‘Hustled?’

In the lead-up to the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, HitFix will be bringing you the lowdown on all 24 Oscar categories with multiple entries each day. Take a few notes and bone up on the competition as we give you the edge in your office Oscar pool!
The Best Original Screenplay category is often something of a refuge from the Best Picture race — a place where the Academy can show their appreciation for a smaller, hipper or more challenging contender that isn’t likely to take the night’s top prize. That’s more or less the case this year, particularly with the otherwise formidable “Gravity” pointedly ignored here. As it is, four less imposing Best Picture nominees are in the running, with two in particular duking it out for the win, while the fifth is a category perennial (and the only former champ in the race) with no chance whatsoever of victory this time round.
The nominees are…
“American Hustle” (David O. Russell and Eric Warren Singer)
Earlier in the season, this was looking like an easy win for Singer and Russell — who, after racking up five nods in the last four years, must be getting antsy for his first Oscar win. The pair kicked off the season with a New York Film Critics’ Circle win for their freewheeling comic screenplay, and it seemed its shaggily expansive structure and parade of colorfully defined characters would appeal to the Academy too, particularly when the film amassed a co-leading total of 10 nominations. But for whatever reason, the air has been escaping from the “Hustle” balloon a bit, while “Her” beat it to this prize at both the Golden Globes and WGA Awards. BAFTA, however, revived its fortunes with a win (Russell’s second consecutive writing award from the Brits), and the film’s many admirers within the Academy may still see this category as the most convenient place to reward it. (Check out our interview with David O. Russell here.)
“Blue Jasmine” (Woody Allen)
Two years ago, Allen rode the “Woody’s best in X years” narrative all the way to a third win in this category — and his first in 25 years — for his lightweight comedy “Midnight in Paris,” beating even the Best Picture winner in the process. I wonder if many voters felt they should have waited after seeing his thorny tragicomic work on “Blue Jasmine,” an arguably more substantial writer’s piece for which the critical reception was, if anything, even warmer. Then again, even if the film had amassed equivalent comeback momentum to “Paris” (and even if it had scored a Best Picture nod), his chances would likely have been scuppered by the currently raging Dylan Farrow scandal — it won’t hurt Cate Blanchett’s Best Actress chances any, but many voters won’t feel comfortable checking off his name right now. Still, you can bet he’ll be back soon enough for a record-extending 17th nomination in this category.
“Dallas Buyers Club” (Craig Borten and Melisa Wallack)
Borten and Wallack’s nomination wasn’t as surprising as it would have been before the WGA foreshadowed it, but it was still indicative of the unexpected depth of support within the Academy for Focus Features’ modest AIDS drama. Though the film didn’t get much attention for its writing earlier in the season, it’s a solidly structured screenplay in the traditionally redemptive mold, with flavorful dialogue and a lovingly defined trio of characters. Some have taken issue with its factually fast-and-loose treatment of Ron Woodroof’s life, and even accused it of giving a heteronormative makeover to a significant period of LGBT history — which seems to demand it tell a different story to the one it tells rather well. Either way, the nomination is far as it goes here.
“Her” (Spike Jonze)
Spike Jonze’s first two films, “Being John Malkovich” and “Adaptation,” were both eccentric visions that picked up nominations for their screenplays — though in both cases, it was Charlie Kaufman at the keyboard. “Her” is a product entirely on Jonze’s imagination, though there’s more than a hint of Kaufman’s off-kilter worldview and low-fi surrealism to this unique romantic fantasy, which picks up on any number of contemporary social mores and neuroses — relating to intimacy, communication and technology — in a way that has really struck a chord with viewers and media commentators alike. That combination of liberal, capital-O Originality and zeitgeist engagement has helped to triumph both at the Globes and WGAs, and will surely win over many Academy voters. It’s worth noting, too, that the Guild award and the Oscar haven’t been split between two mutually eligible contenders in this category since 2000.
“Nebraska” (Bob Nelson)
Three of Alexander Payne’s previous films have been nominated by the writers’ branch, while two of them actually took the Oscar, so it was no surprise to see this one included — the key differences, of course, being that “Nebraska” is a) an original screenplay and b) not written by Payne himself. On the latter point, many uninformed voters will doubtless assume otherwise, given that Nelson’s first feature screenplay strikes a similarly mordant comic tone to Payne’s self-written work, and similarly scrutinizes the sometimes farcical foibles of weary American everymen. (It even attracted similar charges of condescension from Payne’s detractors.) One thing it will not share with the director’s last two films, however, is a writing Oscar; the competition from buzzier Best Picture players is simply too strong.
Will win: “Her”
Could win: “American Hustle”
Should win: “Her”
Should have been here: “Frances Ha”
This was a competitive field at the nominations stage, with a number of prestige titles jostling for inclusion — many have already decried the omission of BAFTA nominee “Inside Llewyn Davis” from the list, and the Coens’ film joins “Gravity” as the category’s most conspicuous absentee. Still, my fantasy vote would have gone elsewhere: to Sebstian Lelio for the compassionate human comedy of “Gloria,” or Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for the loose-limbed, verbally rich authenticity of Llewyn Davis’s little sister, “Frances Ha.”
What do you think deserves to win Best Original Screenplay this year? Vote in our poll below.
How do you think this race will pan out, and what do wish were nominated? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Her would be my choice for Should Win, though I have major issues with some of the writing. Frances Ha or In the House would be my personal choices.
In the House, wonderful screenplay that it is, is actually an adaptation.
Beginning to lean back toward American Hustle here but it’s a close one.
Curious, and I know you’re not a big supporter but you mentioned it first, what is the substantive case for this screenplay? I don’t mean to be snarky, but I’ve hear a few arguments pertaining to this film being about false faces and manipulation and so forth and I’ve not yet heard a strong argument that demonstrates that this film has any cohesive point at all. Any fans, your thoughts are much appreciated too.
Let’s break it down this way, as far as how the Academy looks at things when it comes to writing. A good screenplay = good dialogue, and American Hustle is probably the talkiest film in the category.
Well, Guy sums it up pretty well above. The film feels spontaneous, loose, but also meticulous in structure and character building. The elements are constantly weaving in and around each other, balancing humor and pathos throughout a story that encompasses a sprawl of relationships that operate on multiple levels. It’s extremely impressive writing, both for its breadth and its skill at juggling so many narrative components.
See, I don’t hear most people describing it that way. I hear it being referred to as a mess. A fun mess, but a mess nonetheless. The characters are inconsistent and a good many of the plots fall apart upon close examination. Even Bale and Adams said in interviews that there was virtually no script and when they tried to point out to the director that when he was changing things along the way, it wouldn’t make sense down the line, he said he didn’t care. I think the acting in Hustle is what’s appreciated most, not the writing.
Yeah, I appreciate your point of view, JPLATT, but I have to side with Chuckie on this. I’m not sold on this complexity argument I really thought it was haphazardly constructed, but to each their own.
Her.
Hoping Her will win, while Short Term 12 is my should have been here.
That’s an adaptation, actually.
Should have been here: Fruitvale Station
Her and American Hustle were my two favorite films of the year. I’d be pleased with either one winning the Oscar.
I’m ok with either “Her” or “American Hustle” winning here, although I like “Her” better as a screenplay, I think David O Russell really deserves an award for the work he’s done on his past 3 films. I like that Jonze and Russell, who are mutual admirers of each other and have acted in each other’s films, are going head to head.
Guy, no need to bitch-slap “Midnight in Paris”. Sure, it may not be as thematically bold as “Blue Jasmine”, but getting the tone of that script right couldn’t have been an easy task. Lightweight doesn’t automatically equal lesser, and it’s not like they are even aiming for remotely similar results.
I’m fine with lightweight — which I intended as a description of tone rather than a pejorative — and I never said they were aiming for similar results. I just don’t think it’s a very good screenplay. (I don’t think Blue Jasmine is a great one, either, but it’s far more richly characterised. And wittier, in my opinion.)
I mean, I agree that lightweight doesn’t automatically equal lesser — but it’s you who automatically interpreted it that way in your reading! ;)
fair enough, but this isn’t the first time you’ve criticized “Midnight in Paris” as a lesser Allen film and referred to it as lightweight. Perhaps I drew a connection between what were actually two unrelated thoughts. I’m partial to “Midnight in Paris” and actually prefer when Allen works in that vein as opposed to his weightier stuff, which, as in “Blue Jasmine”, I find uneven.
Yes, as you say, I think Midnight in Paris is both lightweight and lesser (though still agreeable) Woody Allen. It is not the latter because of the former: Radio Days, for example, I find both lightweight and entirely captivating.
I agree with DYLANS about the Midnight in Paris screenplay. What a clever concept for a movie! Very funny, as well. Blue Jasmine is a pretty good script but some of the character decisions in the last act weaken it a bit for me.
This is more of a nitpick, but I’m also unsure of what is meant by Blue Jasmine getting a “warmer critical reception”. Seemed to me that, while Midnight in Paris is a film of lesser depth, its reviews were just a *tad* better than Blue Jasmine all around, gaining higher RT and Metacritic scores and appearing on far more Top 10 lists.
Will win: “American Hustle”
Could win: “Her
Should win: “Nebraska”
Should have been here: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
I’ve had this category wrong since The King’s Speech, and it’s competitive again. Very torn as to who to predict. There’s a strong argument for both, and I’m sure I’ll have it wrong again.
As far as should win, I don’t really know either. I’m honestly not over the moon about any of these five screenplays. American Hustle, which I like very much, could really use a stronger protagonist and a bit more focus. Blue Jasmine has a very off-target climax (with Jasmine’s son), and Dallas Buyers Club, while proficient, is less remarkable than the category often offers. I have much bigger problems with the other two nominees. So I’m not sure about “should win.”
My “should have been here,” based on what I’ve seen, goes to one of the apocalyptic comedies, This is the End or The World’s End. This is the End gets the edge because of the odd tacked-on epilogue to The World’s End.
Will win: American Hustle
Could win: Her
Should win: Her
Should have been there: Inside Llewyn Davis
In my dream world, Her wins and a surprised Jason Bateman announces it.
Took me a second, but well done, classic
Him and Michael Cera should be the co-presenters
Excepting a case in which Lawrence wins Supporting Actress and “Her” wins Original Screenplay, it looks a lot like only a whopping 5 of the 9 Best Picture nominees this year are going home empty-handed. Any win for “Nebraska,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Philomena” would be considered a surprise. “Captain Phillips” *could* win Editing, but it’s certainly not a lock. Either “Her” or “American Hustle” is winning Original Screenplay, but again, unless the scenario I specified earlier occurs, one of them is going home empty-handed.
So really, there’s a very good chance that only 4 of this year’s 9 Best Picture nominees will be winning any awards at all. If that’s not an argument as to why they should just go back to having 5 nominees, I don’t know what is.
And last year eight of the nine nominated films won at least one Oscar. You can’t assess it based on any one year.
I don’t understand how that is an argument for 5 nominees, Edwin. If 5 BP nominees win no awards, they will still have been BP nominees. They wouldn’t win those other awards all of a sudden just because they magically are no longer nominated for Picture. Also, if there had been 5 nominees and only 4 won anything, one would be a sad, solo shut-out, and everyone would say there should be more than 5 nominees since nothing but BP nominees won anything.
I fully admit to using a LOT of things as excuses to argue for 5 nominees, so I recognize that it’s sometimes a stretch. However, there is at least some logic behind my argument in this case. It’s not that I think those 5 movies would win awards if they weren’t Best Picture nominees; it’s that the fact that less than half of the Best Picture nominees are winning anything makes it very clear that they are filler slots. I’m glad that “Her” is a Best Picture nominee. It wouldn’t have been nominated in a 5-nominee year. So that’s a good thing. And going back to the first expanded year, it still seems delightfully shocking that “A Serious Man” was nominated for Best Picture. Still, I think it’s usually pretty obvious what the top 5 are anyway, and the bottom 3 or 4 usually aren’t even in contention for any prize whatsoever. Last year was an exception, but every other year in the expanded era, at least 3 of the nominees had no chance of winning any category. Best Picture nominees should at least feel like *somewhat* of a threat, right?
Obviously, that argument falls into the same “it makes a Best Picture nomination less meaningful” debate that people have been saying since the expanded field began.
But even supposing you don’t buy that, I’ll give you an example from personal experience that might show how the expanded lineup has actually backfired. A relative of mine was going to see a movie and wanted to catch up on the Oscar nominees. Upon looking at the list of Best Picture nominees, she said, “Oh my god, there are SEVEN that I haven’t seen. I’m never going to catch up with these.” She wound up seeing a non-Oscar nominee instead. I’m not saying that small example proves anything, but I’m sure a lot of people have that mentality, and I wouldn’t be surprised if even some Academy members held that view. This very website published an article following the nominations about how few movies were actually nominated in the major categories (without looking it up, I think there are only 11 movies represented in the “big 6” categories). That might mean that voters are so busy catching up on all the movies with Best Picture buzz that they don’t have time to watch movies that might just have buzz in a few categories excluding Best Picture. It gives Best Picture contenders an unfair advantage if that’s the case. Look at the Supporting Actor category this year. Jonah Hill looked to be finished after his complete lack of precursor nominations, but he got in anyway over James Gandolfini and Daniel Bruhl. I would not be surprised at all if the reason behind this was that voters watched “The Wolf of Wall Street” because it had Best Picture buzz but not “Enough Said” or “Rush” because they weren’t considered Best Picture possibilities.
I realize I’ve gone way off track here, but my point is that I’m a huge advocate of switching back to 5 nominees.
Out of curiousity Edwin, what do you think the 5 nominees would have been if this wasn’t an expanded year?
I’m sure that 12 Year’s a Slave, American Hustle, and Gravity would have gotten in. I think the remaining two would be some combination of Captain Phillips, Nebraska, and The Wolf of Wall Street.
I actually think “Dallas Buyers Club” would have gotten in, with the last slot being a coin toss between “Nebraska” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” I’m leaning more towards “Wolf” getting in and Payne getting the lone director slot (which I miss), but it could easily have been the other way around. I guess “Captain Phillips” is a possibility too, but it underperformed too much for me to think of it as a top 5 placer.
Don’t ask me what the top 5 would have been last year, though, because after “Argo,” “Life of Pi,” “Lincoln,” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” I have absolutely no clue what the fifth nominee would have been. You could make a solid argument for at least 3 of the others, if not all 5.
Yeah, it seems clear to me that Dallas Buyers Club would have been in the top five, and would have been the near-annual Best Picture nominee to miss out on a Best Director slot.
Really? I mean DBC was at the bottom of most peoples’ lists in predictions, this site included I think. I mean its definitely gained a lot steam the last couple of weeks, but that was after the nominations came in.
It certainly wasn’t at the bottom of this site’s list. Look at all that guild love. Look at that surprise editing nomination (which would have made very little sense without a Best Picture bid). It’s pretty obvious.
Just because a movie gets an editing nod doesn’t mean it’s a top 5 best picture contender. With the possible exception of last year, every year since the best picture expansion has had at least one nominee that was obviously not a top five contender (one year even had a non-best picture nominee, which funny enough, ended up winning). And even last year, the 5th slot went to Zero Dark Thirty, which I personally think was 6th, 7th, or even 8th on most people’s lists. I’ve always thought that oscar prognosticators thinking an editing win automatically makes the odds of that film winning Best Picture very, very good is really overstated. In the last 15 years, only 7 of the editing winners went on to win best picture. That’s not even half. I also apply this logic to the likelihood of getting a top 5 best picture nod (if such a thing actually existed now) just because there is an editing nod.
I think your point about the guilds is more valid since there is some crossover, but even so, the wins were all made after the nominations were announced. At that point, it wasn’t even clear if McConaughey was the frontrunner.
“Just because a movie gets an editing nod doesn’t mean it’s a top 5 best picture contender.”
Of course not. But when the film isn’t particularly an editor’s showcase — and Dallas Buyers Club, proficient as it is in that department, certainly isn’t — it’s indicative of something in the water. Editing arguably has more relevance than most crafts to the Best Picture race given that it can have such a strong relationship to script and performance. Anyway, pointless arguing about hypotheticals.
And just to respond to your last point, the guild nominations are far more relevant than the wins in this conversation — when Dallas Buyers Club got that SAG ensemble nod, for example, it was clear that the film was a surefire Best Picture nominee, given that the film isn’t especially an ensemble piece. (In much the same way that the editing nomination is telling, given that it isn’t especially an editor’s piece.)
It’s not just that it got a Best Editing nomination. It overperformed in general. Though they weren’t quite as surprising as the Editing nod, it wasn’t a consensus pick for Original Screenplay or Makeup either. The fact that it got all three of those nominations means that there was clearly widespread support for the movie.
As Guy said, it’s pretty pointless to debate hypotheticals, but “Dallas Buyers Club” is not the kind of movie that gets 5 nominations (3 in the “big 8” categories) and doesn’t get in for Best Picture. It’s a fairly low-key indie movie. Big studio prestige projects can get that many nominations without getting in for Best Picture, but I think whenever a smaller movie gets that many nominations, it means that there was major support for it.
I see your points and they do make sense, but there are two more reasons why it got these other nominations that don’t normally don’t go to “low key indies.” For one thing, it had 1 huge star in it, as well as 2 fairly well known ones. Of course there are a lot of movies that have that, but it doesn’t hurt.
But my second reason is more important. Dallas Buyer’s Club is in a very unique position in that it’s basically the movie that must represent Focus Features. Focus Features as we knew it doesn’t exist anymore and I can definitely see The Academy wanting to let the studio go out on a high note by giving it multiple nominations since it’s really been a fairly successful studio when it comes to The Oscars over the last 10 years.
Obviously, this is not an argument for why Dallas Buyer’s Club wouldn’t have made best picture in a 5 movie field (you and Guy haven’t 100% convinced me, but I definitely see why you might be right), But it’s more reasons for why it would get 5 nominations (so if anything, I’m supporting your argument). Whether the actor factor and end of studio factor would have been more reasons for it to be a best pic nominee, I don’t know.
Anyway, as you said, none of this really matters since it’s all hypothetical. I didn’t mean to get into this huge discussion over something that ultimately doesn’t even matter.
To be clear, I wouldn’t bet a lot of money on “Dallas Buyers Club” being in the top five. I don’t know, and there’s no way to ever find out. I’m just saying that there are signs pointing to it being in the top five. Take them for whatever they’re worth.
One more point: it’s the frontrunner in two acting categories. What was the last movie to win two acting Oscars that wasn’t a Best Picture nominee?
@Edwin,
Well you had me curious, so I had to look it up. The last movie to win two acting oscars and not be nominated for Best Movie? Hud in 1963 when it won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. It was also nominated for Best Actor and Best Director, but somehow missed out on Best Picture. Anyway, that’s a good point. But to be fair, it’s almost impossible for every best picture nominee to not have one or probably two nominations just because there are now so many films to choose from. This blog even wrote an article about this and how it proves that the expansion hasn’t had the desired effect of bringing in more popular films.
Will win: Her
Could win: American Hustle (but the dialogue is at times disappointingly on-the-nose and heavy-handed)
Should win: Her
Deserved a nod: Enough Said
I feel like predicting Her to win here is a lot like predicting Amour last year, which many did. Yes, it’s nice to think that they would go for something , but at the end of the day, there was no way Django Unchained was going to lose.
that should read “something unique that seemed out of their comfort zone”
“Her” has more precursor support than “Amour” did, and the latter was more or less guaranteed to win Foreign Language Film, so there was a ‘preferred forum’ to honour it in. That’s not the case with “Her”.
That WGA win counts for quite a lot, particularly when all the relevant candidates were eligible.
Even fans of American Hustle acknowledge the script is the weakest link. Half of the plot makes no real sense when you break it down. And I don’t see them throwing it script as a “consolation prize.” With Her locking up so many precursors, I find it odd many people think Hustle is still the frontrunner. I actually think it’s Her for the win with Nebraska, a film the Academy loves, as the potential spoiler.
When the nominations first came out, I thought: “That Dallas Buyers Club nomination belongs to Inside Llewyn Davis.”
But then I finally saw Nebraska, and I thought: “That Nebraska nomination belongs to Inside Llewyn Davis.”
I’m honestly confused at where the praise for that film is coming from, it’s certainly agreeable enough, but the script is far too clunky (with a far too out-of-his-depth performance from Will Forte) to merit a nomination in my opinion.
I agree. Terrible movie, terrible Forte. (And I didn’t believe one second of Squibb’s performance, either.)
Squibb’s performance was a bit too cartoonish. Bruce Dern was the only actual person in the film.
Totally agree with the Will/Could/Should summary at the end. Frances Ha was far and away my favorite screenplay of the year. But in its absence i hope my number 2 pick Her will squash any chance Hustle has. I thought the AH script was the weakest aspect of the film and frankly: just a big ole hot mess.