Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Supporting Actor – Will Jared Leto continue to dominate?

In the lead-up to the 86th annual Academy Awards on March 2, HitFix will be bringing you the lowdown on all 24 Oscar categories with multiple entries each day. Take a few notes and bone up on the competition as we give you the edge in your office Oscar pool!
The Best Supporting Actor Oscar race was in flux throughout much of the season. Three of the names were more or less settled for a while but a few names kept popping up to keep those last couple of slots interesting and up for grabs. In the end, the line-up the Academy’s actors branch settled on was a very solid one. And all five actors star in Best Picture nominees, which goes to show, among other things, just how dense with talent the year’s cream of the crop really was.
At the end of that day, though, one actor has been dominating this race.
The nominees are…
Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
The truth is, Barkhad Abdi’s haunted, pressured, ultimately soulful turn as a Somali pirate in Paul Greengrass’ exciting “Captain Phillips” may well be the best performance in the category this year. The circuit has been mostly dominated by the likely Oscar winner, but it was nice to see Abdi pop up with a surprise win at the BAFTA Awards recently (following on the heels of the London Film Critics’ Circle’s similar choice). His has been a Cinderella story this year, from Minneapolis limo driver to Oscar-nominated first-time actor opposite Tom Hanks in a big Hollywood production. Maybe the BAFTA win forces some to give him another look, which would be a win itself, because the inherent naturalism he brought was lovely. (Check out our interview with Abdi here.)
Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”
All four of the principal cast members from David O. Russell’s latest landed Oscar nominations this year. We could have written the same sentence last year and indeed, Russell’s films clearly have support from the actors branch as of late. The bulk of the attention this year has been going to Jennifer Lawrence’s showy work in the corresponding supporting actress category, but Cooper’s might be my favorite of the quartet. He goes off the rails but his is a character that sort of desperation fits like a glove, as it’s a portrait of anguish every step of the way. The requisite amount is going on under the hood to keep it from being pure caricature, but I don’t know. I loved Cooper in this movie.
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Michael Fassbender took the season off, so to speak, this year as early on he said he wouldn’t be campaigning for awards. Of course, he was here and there so it wasn’t silence, and one couldn’t blame him after such a strong push on behalf of “Shame” that went nowhere a couple of years ago, but whatever the case, it’s possible that decision cost him in the long run. This was a performance that could have potentially gone the distance, in a film that needed all the help it could get in a very tight race. This is a category without veterans for a change this year and all of these younger actors had a play on the race at some point, I should think. (Check out our interview with Fassbender here.)
Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Jonah Hill worked it on behalf of “The Wolf of Wall Street” this season and it paid off as he landed his second Oscar nomination in three years. His work in the film is the stuff this category is made of, a scene-stealing burst of color throughout and really indicative of an actor who has more to offer than we thought. Sure, this is still comedy – Hill’s wheelhouse – but it’s a fully carved character portrait without leaning on the easy stuff. That’s tricky. I’d be tempted to say he’s a spoiler in the race but all of that momentum came a little too late to topple the frontrunner.
Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
And that frontrunner would be Jared Leto. Ever since “Dallas Buyers Club” launched at the Toronto Film Festival in September, Leto’s transformative performance has been a toast of the season. He’s taken down award after award, barreling into the home stretch with Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice awards to show for himself. So the road to Oscar has been paved, and it’s a great story. Leto probably didn’t expect to have much of a film career after things appeared to crash and burn on that score with the tanking of “Chapter 27” a number of years ago, particularly with his band 30 Seconds to Mars taking off. But here he is, a testament to never saying never. (Check out our interview with Leto here.)
Will win: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Could win: Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Should win: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Should have been here: Daniel Brül, “Rush”
It wasn’t overall a stellar year for the category, though a couple of names – like James Franco and particularly Daniel Brühl – were good enough to warrant consideration. Overall it’s tough to argue with this line-up, with Leto comfortably out in front.
I’ve gone back and forth on my “should win” in this category — I was with Fassbender for some time, but I’m not sure if my general admiration for the actor is enhancing the performance or vice versa. The one that keeps growing on me is Bradley Cooper — comic wildfire, but so much human tragedy and wit in those bipolar swings. He gets my vote.
I can’t decide between those two either. I’d say Abdi is the least deserving.
I think Edwin Epps is one of Fassbender’s worst performances, to be honest, though I think he and Paul Dano were getting some horrendous direction from McQueen. If just one or the other of them had been histrionic, I would have believed it was just a poor performance choice. Both of them acting like mustache-twirling fools points to McQueen deliberately asking for that.
I think Fassbender or Abdi deserve more the Oscar than Leto, and Brühl and Franco should be nominated.
Dano was pretty bad. No comparison between him and Fassbender.
Depictions of poor southern whites will always divide contemporary audiences who believe the cliches are crude stereotype instead of genuine behavior that hasn’t altered much since then.
@Kate This! Fassbender was crap and it isn’t like he always hits it out of the park as over-hype has it. He was overacting in the “look at me!” way. The flogging scene was all about his histrionics that I’m not quite sure if look on Ejiofor’s face was shock over having been asked to flog Patsy or how much scenery Fass was swallowing. Maybe he was scared he’d be swallowed too.
He’s drinking his own Cool Aid way too much. All his competitors, including critic awards champ Franco who didn’t make it, were more memorable than him. Also, that petulant “I won’t campaign cause I did for Shame and nothing happened” is really LOL. If you don’t want to campaign than STFU instead of announcing that you won’t cause you are butthurt. What primadonna.
My “should win” for those nominated is definitely Abdi. I actually don’t care for the performances by any of the other actors, though Hill is funny.
Oh, and can we stop pretending that Fassbender campaigned his ass off in 2011? Fox Searchlight certainly pushed him hard in the media, but they couldn’t even get him to stay in LA for more than a couple of weeks for junkets and a couple of Q&As. He refused to shake hands that year, same as he did this year.
He was quite a bit more available in 2011. That’s not really debatable.
Oh, he was certainly more “available” in 2011 in the sense that he didn’t have other commitments. The fact is that he didn’t actually do much grassroots campaigning that year even though he could have. And I think it’s weird that this story about his non-campaign this year has been spun around his snub in 2011, as if that’s the main reason he’s not campaigning. No, he always had problems with it. It’s why he’d go events in 2011 like the Governor’s Awards and spend most of the time outside smoking and never introduce himself to people.
Tell us more. You obviously know him well.
From what I’ve seen and heard Fassbender is one of the most personable actors out there both with voters and fans alike. Not sure where you got that outlook on him.
Jared Leto is the best!
Will win: Jared Leto
Could win: Barkhad Abdi
Should win: Michael Fassbender
Should have been here: Ben Mendelsohn, “The Place Beyond the Pines”
This has always been my favorite category. It’s theoretically more interesting than leading actor, somehow. Gives a chance to some unusual entries.
My “should win” is between Bradley Cooper and Jonah Hill. My heart is saying Hill, my head Cooper. Sadly, I think that winning this award at 30 could be bad for Hill’s long term career; it’s easy to imagine the backlash. Although this is inappropriate criteria for evaluating “should win,” I’m comfortable with Jonah waiting a little longer. I might settle on Cooper.
Having seen all five, the other three haven’t really figured in for me. I respect the work, but Cooper and Hill are definitely my favorites.
You pretty much wrote exactly what I was going to write, haha. So… This ^^^
The performance out of all of those that I found horrifically compelling every step of the way was Fassbender so I’m pulling for him. Guy can do evil monster baddies, but this time it was in an awards prestige picture!
Should have been here: James Gandolfini. His best film performance, and a wonderful swan song.
I don’t see anyone taking this from Leto. This and Best Actress seem very much settled to me. I think there’s room for an upset in Best Actor, though. Supporting Actress seems to be neck-and-neck between Lupita Nyong’o and Jennifer Lawrence, and since I don’t see anyone else taking it, I don’t think there’s going to be an upset in that category either considering there are two frontrunners. If there’s an upset this year, I think it’s in Best Actor.
Should win: Michael Fassbender
Should be here: Jeremy Renner
I think Bradley Cooper is the best in the category. He’s the strongest in American Hustle for sure. He’s funny without standing out and overdoing it (like JLaw) yet not too understated (like Christian Bale) and switches between drama and comedy effortlessly (unlike Amy Adams) – his breakdown scene at the end is amazing. His work has grown on me the most.
With that said, Michael Fassbender was great too. But I felt like his character was a bit one-note (maybe writing, but still). Jared Leto was great, but there’s not much to the role to me. Jonah Hill was alright, I didn’t really understand the Wolf of Wallstreet love. And I haven’t seen Captain Phillips so I can’t speak on Barkhad, but good for him on winning the BAFTA.
Notably this year has no cases of arguable category fraud (which would definitely have been the case if Bruhl was nominated) — and the presumptive winner, Jared Leto, in particular is a genuine supporting role. He really has only a handful of ‘big’ scenes of his own.
It’s a strong group of nominees. I could make a decent case for most of them as the winner. I’d probably vote for Abdi or Hill if I had a ballot, but Leto’s visit to his father is such a devastating scene that I won’t mind if/when he wins.
Bradley Cooper and especially Barkhad Abdi are arguably leads.
Bale and Adams are clearly the leads of “American Hustle”.
Abdi feels like he’s in the movie more than he is (a tribute to the strength of his performance). He’s the antagonist (albeit a sympathetic one), but I wouldn’t call him a lead
My vote would easily go to Hill. I thought he was dynamite in ‘WoWS’. My second favorite was Abdi. What an amazing debut performance. Who should’ve been here? My personal winner, Casey Affleck for ‘Out of the Furnace’. Affleck digs deep into his characters, and this was no different. Tremendous work. His final scene with Bale is heartbreaking.
Actually I’m surprised that woody harrelson from out of the furnace didn’t get any love, he was scary
Out of Hill and Cooper (the only two I’ve seen), I would go for Cooper.
As for my “should be here”, I would go with James Gandolfini. Anyone arguing that he’s been getting nominations because of his death does not know what he is talking about. He is wonderful in “Enough Said.”
My vote easily goes to Jared Leto. The scene where he’s on the bed, visibly shaking and coughing up blood and uttering out “I don’t want to die” has haunted me ever since I saw it. He takes a character that could have easily been a walking stereotype and caricature and fleshes out a fully realized human being with pain, fear, pride, and hope. Astonishing performance.
I was with Fassbender for a while, but the wounded naturalism of Abdi came out ahead for me. The praise for Leto is the most baffling aspect of the year for me. I see nothing good in that performance or in how the character is used in the film. But congrats to him I guess
Will win: Leto
Should win: Fassbender
Could win: Cooper
Should have been here: Franco
This is quite a 360 from last year’s category – all previous winners and veterans (and some nominations even kind of lazy with more inspired work in the hunt). This year definitely more fresh and exciting. Franco, Gandolfini and Gyllenhaal (he was campaigning in this category) would have been great too but this category is awesome as it is. Glad to see Cooper getting so much love. He was my favourite of the cast too and if someone had to win from Hustle, I would rather it be him.
Will win: Jared Leto “Dallas Buyers Club”
Could win: Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”
Should win: Michael Fassbender “12 Years a Slave”
Should have been here: Will Forte “Nebraska”
Should be here: Sam Rockwell!
I haven’t seen DBC yet, but from the other 4, Fassbender is BY FAR the most deserving.
I think this is the weakest the category has ever been, honestly. Cooper and Hill aren’t even the best supporting actors in their own movies.
As to who should be there? McConaughey for either Wolf or Mud, easily. Jeremy Renner would be a better choice too. And Bruhl; even though it would be a shameless category fraud, it’s better than seeing undeserving performances making it.
I would love to see Bradley cooper take this because he was so deserving to win last year for silver linings play book and the academy used to do make up oscars– Penelope cruz, renee zellwegger– and I would love it if Bradley or Amy Adams, who finally is in a movie that is also nominated for best picture take best actress. Not to mention that Bradley is so humble. My second choice would be Jonah hill– hope they show that “waiting for my apology” parking lot scene.
I just wonder why it would go to Leto who feels like a hollywood outsider and his quirky acceptance speeches. The performance itself, when I saw it, I didn’t think that either performance was anything special to be dominating this category
Will win: Leto
Could win: Hill
Should win: Fassbender (or anyone but Cooper)
Deserved a nod: Renner
Jared Leto is very, very good in DBC. But Michael Fassbender gave the best performance I’ve seen this past year, lead or supporting. It’s a haunting performance that avoids cliches. I don’t mind that Jared L will win because he did lovely work (also avoiding cliches) and he’s my 2nd choice if I had a ballot. I don’t get the praise for Bradley Cooper in Hustle, but then I didn’t much like the movie and am astonished it got so many nominations.
Will win: Leto
Could win: Abdi
Should win: Anybody but Jonah Hill
Should be here: James Gandolfini and Will Forte
Campaigning or not campaigning, hand shaking or not hand shaking, smoking or not smoking, Fassbender is electrifying and deserves the win! Leto, with what is also a fine performance, will win.
I keep seeing Daniel Bruhl and Will Forte as “should haves” but I just cant put them there since they are leads in their respective films, co-leads perhaps, but definitely leads none the less. Hell even Barkhad Abdi is a lead. This is a rant I guess but it just annoys me how this category has become best performance by the actor that isn’t a huge star yet or isn’t as big as the other star in the film.
Jared Leto definitely gets my vote! He disappeared in this role! My Runner up is Mike Fassbender, in a heartbeat! I love both of their performances. But not sure why Bradly Cooper is even nominated. There were better performances than him for sure! Seriously! There was no shortage of strong performances this year!
Will win: Jared Leto
Should win: Jared Leto
I didn’t see Jared Leto. I see a real person called Rayon on the screen. Infortunally, there’s no many scenes with this character, what is really sad, but when she is on, she takes all the attention to her.
Jared Leto really did a beautiful job. Now words.
I don’t think Jared Leto should win for Dallas Buyer’s Club. He was good, but he was walking talking Oscar bait. He was a composite of everything the Academy loves. If I had my way, Jonah Hill would be the winner as he offered (in my mind) the best performance.
Jonah Hill is a walking talking JOKE.
Jared Leto’s performance is brilliant. He brought so much heart and love to this movie he truly deserves the Oscar.