Oscars Lowdown 2014: Best Supporting Actress – Nyong’o vs. Lawrence in a tale of two ingenues

The nominees are…
Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”
It seemed to be that Sally Hawkins was being underestimated by pundits all the way up to nomination day — there’s a long history of actresses being recognized for Woody Allen films, and the likable Brit’s warm, weathered work as the title character’s long-suffering sister was just the performance to continue that tradition. Perhaps Cate Blanchett’s leading turn was so dazzling that her co-stars receded a little by comparison for some awards-watchers (and SAG voters), but not for BAFTA and the Golden Globes, who gave her campaign a perfectly timed boost. Hawkins, meanwhile, held a hefty IOU from the Academy, who omitted her delightful work in “Happy-Go-Lucky” from the 2008 Best Actress llneup despite a Globe and a sweep of the major critics’ awards. So this is some sweet payback for the actress, even if she has scant chance of victory.
Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Only five actors (most recently, Tom Hanks in 1993-4) have won consecutive Oscars; no one, meanwhile, has ever managed to do so across lead and supporting categories. If anyone can, however, it’s the industry’s new, 23-year-old golden girl Lawrence, who followed up last year’s firecracker turn in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” with a comic performance of a different hue in Russell’s “American Hustle.” As a neglected New Jersey trophy wife, she channels the manic farcical energy of a Carole Lombard before turning on a dime to desolate dramatic victim-or-manipulator in the film’s latter stages. As grandly entertaining as her “science oven” routine is, it’s the transition from that energy to her her tear-streaked act of lunchtime betrayal that should turn voters’ heads. To a large extent, it has: beginning the season with a New York critics’ win, she’s since added the Globe and, unexpectedly, a BAFTA — the latter two a combination that recently worked out well for Meryl Streep and Christoph Waltz, even without SAG wins.
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
The woman who beat Lawrence to the SAG Award, of course, was an even fresher (albeit slightly older) ingenue: 29-year-old Kenyan debutante Nyong’o, whose shattering turn as Michael Fassbender’s slave and reluctant mistress Patsey in the Best Picture heavyweight has also earned her the lion’s share of critics’ awards, including wins from the Los Angeles, Boston and London circles. It’s a performance strong enough to represent itself in the race, but Nyong’o has also been an energetic and beguiling campaigner, winning an admiring following with her eloquent acceptance speeches, warm interviews and striking fashion sense. Meanwhile, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Fassbender both having run low-key campaigns due to filming commitments, Nyong’o has been “Slave’s” most visible cast member on the circuit, as well as its best shot at an acting win.
Julia Roberts, “August: Osage County”
The second of two former winners in this category was last in the Oscar race when Jennifer Lawrence was in the fourth grade. Back then, she was a runaway train for “Erin Brockovich”; this time, she’s very much an also-ran. That’s no slight on her ferocious turn as queen-bee daughter Barb in the all-star filmization of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer-winning play, which is among the most flavorful and surprising of her career. Indeed, it’s the one performance here that’s blatantly in the wrong category: she’s more than a match for Meryl Streep in a co-lead role that was classified as such at the Tonys. But “August,” once predicted as a heavyweight Oscar contender, was scuppered by John Wells’ tepid direction and critics’ accordingly tepid reviews; a pair of acting nominees are all that remain of its Oscar dreams, and both are probably running fifth in their category.
June Squibb, “Nebraska”
Any voters who feel that the category’s two frontrunners are too wet behind the ears to merit consideration have a feisty alternative in June Squibb, the 84-year-old character actress (and first-time nominee) whose salty-tongued turn as a loving but unapologetically candid matriarch is certainly the liveliest in Alexander Payne’s otherwise mellow, melancholy Best Picture nominee. It’s a performance that divides viewers: some are thoroughly tickled by her crotch-flashing antics, others find the broad a bit too, well, broad. But most would agree that she’s been a thoroughly good sport on the campaign trail, charming in interviews and hilarious in a self=deprecating Jimmy Kimmel Live skit that went viral last week — handy timing for any undecided voters. It probably won’t be enough, but she’s given it her all.
Will win: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Could win: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Should win: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Should have been here: Kristin Scott Thomas, “Only God Forgives”
This is the acting category where I’ve had the hardest time deciding on both my “will win” and “should win” choices. It’s appropriate that it’s still a competitive race, since it remained in flux throughout the season. Early on, many pundits rather rashly declared Oprah Winfrey the one to beat. She’s the most prominent absentee, but hardly, for my money, the most deserving: how I wish Mickey Sumner (“Frances Ha”), Joanna Scanlan (“The Invisible Woman”), Amy Adams (“Her”), Scarlett Johansson (“Don Jon”) and the redoubtable Kristin Scott Thomas had been in the conversation to begin with.
Should Win: Sally Hawkins
Roberts is the best of the bunch but a lead, Lawrence plays a cartoon (though I do admire her work in the scene with Jack Huston), Nyong’o is the fourth best supporting actress in her own movie, Squibb is one-note.
Should have been here: Amy Adams for Her
Ha! We really think alike! I thought Amy Adams was fantastic: grounded, honest, refreshing in a movie that captures the confusion when people are in love.
After watching “Blue Jasmine” again, there is no doubt that Hawkins deserves the win, fleshing out a character who would’ve been stampeded by Hurricane Jasmine.
Will win: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Should win: June Squibb “Nebraska”
Should have been here: Carey Mulligan “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Will Win: Lupita Nyong’o
Could Win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should Win: Sally Hawkins
Should Have Been Here: Kaitlyn Dever (“Short Term 12”)
This was actually quite a healthy field this year. I’ve only seen Hawkins and Lawrence’s performances but both were very good, and Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz, Margot Robbie, Oprah, Eva Mendes, and Vera Farmiga would have been solid choices as well.
Nice to see Johansson mentioned for Don Jon. Hilarious and perfect performance. Sadly that movie really went downhill in the second half, I can’t help but think that this would’ve been a very easy win if that movie had been only a bit better. Johansson is one of those that when she hits, she’ll have the easiest of times to every podium.
I think the shock of Oscar night can come here. And I’m counting Lawrence repeating as a shock because it’s something I still have a hard time imagining. But I can totally see Squibb or even Hawkins taking this.
Also, this should be: Should Win (Fraud Included): Roberts, Should Win (No Fraud): Lawrence.
I remain perplexed by the love for Lawrence’s work in American Hustle. She looks like a child playing dress-up. All her choices are the choices of a girl approximating adulthood. Maybe that’s the part. But I really don’t think so.
No, it most definitely is the part. In the brunch scene, her character is essentially tattling on someone.
Jennifer Lawrence’s performance was atrocious, like she’s in a bad SNL sketch or some 3rd rate Adam Sandler comedy, her win would be the most undeserved award since Roberto Benigni. ANY other actress would have received tepid reviews for the same performance.
Fortunately, Lupita is going to win this one, I think.
Will win: Lupita Nyong’o
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should win: Lupita Nyong’o
Should have been nominated: Lea Seydoux
That’s funny, because any other actress wouldn’t have *given* the same performance, so that’s impossible. Lawrence owned it.
Should be here: Toni Collette, “The Way, Way Back”
I’ve only seen three of these performances (though I’m set to watch Nebraska next week in the 2nd half of AMC’s Best Picture showcase), but I feel like I can just the race from those three. Hawkins gave a lovely performance whose recognition is the nomination itself. I wasn’t blown away by her, but that’s because she had the very difficult task of grounding a film filled with liars, cheats, neurotics, and crooks. It’s the sort of solid, no-frills work that too often goes unnoticed, so I’m glad she’s here. (It reminds me of Stanley Tucci’s performance in “Julie and Julia”, in the year when he was nominated for the wrong role.)
I won’t hesitate to give Lawrence a heap of accolades for giving a rock-out-with-your-c***-out type of performance that has been unnecessarily divisive. I kind of understand why people don’t like the performance… but I absolutely disagree with them. I watched the movie thinking “Man, Lupita Nyong’o better give one hell of a performance to convince me Lawrence doesn’t deserve to win for this!”
And, well, Nyong’o didn’t really impress me. (Nor did ’12 Years a Slave’ as a whole, which was a major bummer for me, as a bit of an African-American literature aficionado.) I can understand why some people have been wowed by her – the soap scene is clearly among the best moments of acting through the whole year – but frankly the role was so slight otherwise, and her performance equally slight (IMHO), that I can’t really say I’d care to see her win. And, frankly, I think Nyong’o’s immaturity as an actor was thrown into relief by being paired with such gifted veterans. Sarah Paulson deserved a nod more than Nyong’o. But, honestly, the standout female performance for me was Alfre Woodard’s minuscule role as the knowing and cynical house-slave who plays mistress to her lecherous slaveowner.
And, as I said, those are what I’ve seen. Based on them, I’d say…
Will win: Lupita Nyong’o
Should win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should have been here: Alfre Woodard
“rock-out-with-your-c***-out”
I hope the “c***” stands for one thing and not another.
LOL
It stands for the one that JLaw doesn’t actually have, haha.
The other is more of a Margot Robbie in Wolf of Wall Street thing.
That’s exactly what I feel about Lupita, the soap scene and that’s it, but it’s almost like its not a complete performance.
Julia Roberts is so delicious in August: Osage County and it’s probably my favorite performance in this category, but this is the same dilemma as Christoph Waltz last year. Amazing performance, WRONG category. In no universe is this a supporting performance (and it also speaks volumes when the screenwriter/playwright refers to your character as the protagonist of the film).
My choice would be Sally Hawkins, who was so warm and grounded and was the perfect antidote to Jasmine’s wayward and delusional antics. It’s a true supporting performance and one that really stays with you.
On a side note, I really worry about what a win would do for Jennifer Lawrence’s career. I think the backlash would be tremendous (she already has an undeserved “overrated” chorus surrounding her at the moment). But I do love her in the movie (and I also think she’s 1000% better than her Best Actress winning performance from last year).
Jennifer was superb and worthy of her oscar for silver linings play book, to say otherwise is ridiculous.
I don’t think Jennifer will win… But if it happens, I can’t imagine such backlash. Most people adore her.
Anyway, we should not be concerned about her career: Coming next May, she will add another box-office hit to her resume as part of the X-Men ensemble. There’s also the the certainty of starring on one of the biggest grossing films of both 2014 and 2015 with The Hunger Games. David O. Russell is a friend of hers and she is only 23. She’ll be fine.
if she wins, the backlash will just be in the Internet. Tom Hanks Forrest Gump win also had its share of skeptics and “too soon” comments but it didn’t affect his career at all
If Lawrence wins the backlash will be great. In size not in the enjoyment of tearing down a Hollywood starlet. I’ll resent her until Chastain wins Best Actress and I refuse a victory for her in Supporting as reason to celebrate if they just had gotten it right the first time. Especially because Chastain has a gun to her head being in her thirties and Lawrence has no clue what’s in store for her the moment she gets pregnant or turns thirty — whichever comes first.
Jessica pretended to be younger until she was outed. You know how people dig in your past once you’re famous. Notice she is no longer talking about Julliard pretending she just graduated?
She wouldn’t have to lie if Hollywood wasn’t so anti-woman. Ageism causes all female talent to be concern with her career prospects when that same standard isn’t applied at all to men.
She wouldn’t have to lie if Hollywood wasn’t so anti-woman. Ageism causes all female talent to be concern with her career prospects when that same standard isn’t applied at all to men.
Will win: Lupita Nyong’o
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence
Should win: Lupita Nyong’o
Should have been here: Irit Sheleg, “Fill the Void”
Will win: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Could win: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Should win: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Should have been here: Lea Seydoux, “Blue Is The Warmest Color”
The first time I watched American Hustle, I thought Jennifer’s performance was fantastic. That’s because it was a huge surprise. Her character has the “out of the curve” factor that impresses, and she was surprisingly funny in the movie.
However, the second time I saw AH, I got very disappointed about her performance. That’s because there was nothing more to it. There was no layer that got discovered with time, with a rewatch. The performance felt bland, flat. I know exactly how she would act. There was nothing new to it.
That’s the opposite of truly fantastic supporting performances like Lupita’s and Sally’s. And Lea Sedoux. (I haven’t watched Nebraska for the second time yet). The same goes to Julianne Nicholson, who has the best supporting performance in A:OC.
Considering all this, I came to a point that I myself would not even nominate Jennifer Lawrence this year.
Not as taken with N’Yongo’s performance as Lawrence’s. I expected more of the part before seeing the film just by word of mouth and found it to be well acted, but also limited and nothing as profound as everyone made it out to be. I found myself feeling more sympathetic towards her due to her characters harrowing experience as opposed to her actual performance. American Hustle was a mess of a film but I loved Lawrence in it above everything else. Every time she wasn’t on the screen I grew bored and wanted to see more of her. Regardless of the age controversy, which I actually think worked in favor of the performance, it’s the first time I’ve ever really believed the hype surrounding her as a real talent, especially with her characters more subtle moments later in the film. It seems as if some people are having a hard time separating the public personas of the actresses from their work. Lupita is a breathe of fresh air on the awards circuit, gracious and lovely, and everyone is getting Jennifer lawrence fatigued. My personal choice is Sally Hawkins but of those two front runners it would have to be Lawrence hands down.
To me it’s between jennifer Lawrence and Sally Hawkins, Lupita just doesn’t have enough scenes that add up to an oscar winning performance
That’s what I thought until I remembered Judi Dench and her 8 min of screen time in Shakespeare in Love…
Interesting all-over-the-place discussion here in the comments.
Will win: Lawrence (ouch)
Could win: Nyong’o (knock wood)
Should win: Nyong’o
Deserved a nod: Paulson
I personally wasn’t overly impressed with Lupita Nyong’o’s performance. I thought it was good but I thought Sarah Paulson was much more riveting in a small supporting role. For that, I feel Jennifer Lawrence is more deserved of this award for the range between drama and comedy shown in AH
Should have been here: Kaitlyn Derver for Short Term 12
Just watched 12 years a slave knowing Lupita won the award, was shocked to see she was hardly even in the film? She did a great job, sure but definitely not outstanding.
She wasn’t even in the film until half way through, then it wasn’t until about three quarters of the way through she even got given a line. Got to say I haven’t seen any of the other 4 films so can’t comment on the rest, but if that’s the best supporting actress performance of the year it really doesn’t say much about the category.