Oscarweb Round-up: An early FYC for Mélanie Laurent in ‘Beginners’

One of the stories linked in today’s line-up includes Awards Daily’s Sasha Stone humbly offering a handful of FYC suggestions, specifically of films for consideration in the Best Picture category. It got me thinking about elements from the first three quarters of the year that are already in danger of being forgotten or buried, if they aren’t already. And one in particular is Mélanie Laurent’s lovely, authentic and soft portrayal opposite a similarly undervalued Ewan McGregor in “Beginners.” Christopher Plummer will get the lion’s share of awards attention for his supporting performance in the film, but Larent makes good on the promise of her early stateside career. It’s the kind of work that needs champions throughout the year to maintain any kind of attention, so consider this my flag in the sand for her. I was quite moved by what she offered in the film. Feel free to offer up similar FYCs in the comments section, but for now, let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…
Sasha Stone writes up the main categories and offers up her own FYCs to boot. [Awards Daily]
Steve Weintraub talks “50/50” and “The Help,” among other things, with Bryce Dallas Howard. [Collider]
The principals of “50/50,” meanwhile, talk about the making of the cancer comedy. [Making Of]
With “The Lion King 3D ” in mind, Steven Zeitchik wonders if moviegoing as we know it is “changing before our eyes.” [24 Frames]
Steve Pond reports on reaction to “Moneyball” at this weekend’s Academy screening, but keep in mind, it doesn’t really matter. As I always mention, one of the best Academy screening reactions ever: “Casino Royale.” [The Odds]
Oh yeah, Pete Hammond wrote the same story. With similar sources, it seems. [Deadline]
Mark Harris, meanwhile, crunches the numbers and comes away thinking Brad Pitt isn’t all that assured a nomination for the film. [Grantland]
And Anne Thompson chats with director Bennett Miller. [Thompson on Hollywood]
From across the pond, Tim Robey on “The Artist”‘s Oscar chances. [Telegraph]
Corey Stoll on “Midnight in Paris,” being Ernest Hemingway and the audition of a lifetime. [Movieline]
Fan boys and their obsession/fetish with foreign women. Did you like the performance because you have a crush oh her or was it really one of the strongest female performances of the year? You guys bash Keira Knightley’s work in A Dangerous Method and yet you like this? SMH This Oscar thing is getting damn near ridiculous
I think Laurent is quite good. I was surprised that her performance (essentially the main arc of “Inglorious Basterds”) went pretty much unnoticed by voting bodies, considering that films considerable presence that year.
Didn’t see “The Concert” because it looked wretched, though.
Re: Tim Robey’s piece, I’m looking forward to all the Weinstein tactics that got my blood boiling last year working in The Artist’s favour this season. It definitely feels better when Harvey is championing a film you love. Though I have no idea how his campaign is going to unfold.
I liked Mélanie Laurent in Beginners.
My personal FYC would be for William Shimell in Certified Copy. Wonderful acting!
Great pick. Loved all three of the main characters in that film.
Everyone knows the awards season is a self fulfilling prophecy. Pundits and campaign-runners don’t take early year films/performances seriously and so they are not taken seriously.
So break the cycle. Build your own gurus of gold but call the chart In Contention. Start next season, two weeks after the oscars, get pundits to make a list of the six big categories.
Here’s what is different:
1. All picks should come from a film that is already released.
2. If a pick comes from an unreleased film, it must be from a film opening in the next two weeks.
3. Picks must come from films the chooser has seen
This means that everyone participating in the chart has to think seriously about what is awards worthy NOW, at that point in the season. Not about what will be awards worthy in nine months. It starts a completely different conversation and gives a visibility boost to things that will probably be forgotten. Who knows, maybe this will be an impetus to giving much broader awards type coverage in March-August to those performers and filmmakers who will otherwise be ignored in the sept-Jan awards coverage.
Be part of the solution, rather than perpetuating the problem.