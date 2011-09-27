Oscarweb Round-up: An early FYC for Mélanie Laurent in ‘Beginners’

One of the stories linked in today’s line-up includes Awards Daily’s Sasha Stone humbly offering a handful of FYC suggestions, specifically of films for consideration in the Best Picture category. It got me thinking about elements from the first three quarters of the year that are already in danger of being forgotten or buried, if they aren’t already. And one in particular is Mélanie Laurent’s lovely, authentic and soft portrayal opposite a similarly undervalued Ewan McGregor in “Beginners.” Christopher Plummer will get the lion’s share of awards attention for his supporting performance in the film, but Larent makes good on the promise of her early stateside career. It’s the kind of work that needs champions throughout the year to maintain any kind of attention, so consider this my flag in the sand for her. I was quite moved by what she offered in the film. Feel free to offer up similar FYCs in the comments section, but for now, let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…

