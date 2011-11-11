Oscarweb Round-up: End of an Oscar era?

Well. What a week, huh? If there’s a perspective the events of the last few days can be put into, I’m not completely sure what it is, but I think Steve Pond makes a valiant attempt in a lengthy take on the exit of Brett Ratner and Eddie Murphy from this year’s Oscarcast. He marks it as a signal — along with a few other recent events — of the end of an era. The list of Oscar emcees since Billy Crystal last hosted (which was itself a bit of a return after an uncharacteristically lengthy absence of three years) is interesting: Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman, tandems. They were all attempts to shake it up. And everything else has been boiling down to a craven desire to appeal to a broader, younger audience. Maybe it’s time to re-center. [The Odds]
Ricky Gervais makes Hollywood a 2 for 1 offer: “I’ll host the Globes and the Oscars.” [Access Hollywood]
No surprise: Twitards, er, TwiHARDS are already lining up for the Monday premiere of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.” [Deadline]
Kenneth Turan on the “euphoric effect” Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist” has on people. (Okay.) [Los Angeles Times]
Sasha Stone is on the record, says the film “can’t lose” Best Picture. [Awards Daily]
Pauline Kael biographer Brian Kellow says the late critic would have loved “Bridesmaids” but hated “The Help.” [The Wrap]
Bill Nighy talks “Arthur Christmas” across the pond. [Guardian]
Using “The Dark Knight” to defend Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. [Badass Digest]
Werner Herzog talks “Into the Abyss” with the Andrew Goldman… [New York Times Magazine]
…and with David Poland. [Movie City News]
I’m getting kind of sick of everybody calling “The Artist” the hands-down winner this early in the race. Not because I don’t think it can happen, but I’d like to see what a mainstream audience will think of it, if they’ll even go see it at all. This film plays right into the hand of nostalgic cinephiles, who lets remember are the only ones who’ve seen it. I remember Kris not being as taken by it, so maybe mainstream audiences may fall in line with him after this echo-chamber enthusiasm being built by the critics.
Oh lord, Sasha. :shakeshead: Here we go again. LOL
That’s interesting, and amusing, what Kellow says Kael would think of those two films. Having read many of her reviews, I think he’s right.