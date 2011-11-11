Oscarweb Round-up: End of an Oscar era?

Well. What a week, huh? If there’s a perspective the events of the last few days can be put into, I’m not completely sure what it is, but I think Steve Pond makes a valiant attempt in a lengthy take on the exit of Brett Ratner and Eddie Murphy from this year’s Oscarcast. He marks it as a signal — along with a few other recent events — of the end of an era. The list of Oscar emcees since Billy Crystal last hosted (which was itself a bit of a return after an uncharacteristically lengthy absence of three years) is interesting: Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman, tandems. They were all attempts to shake it up. And everything else has been boiling down to a craven desire to appeal to a broader, younger audience. Maybe it’s time to re-center. [The Odds]

