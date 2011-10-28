Oscarweb Round-up: Get your very own Lisbeth Salander costume, just in time for Halloween

10.28.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

It’s that time of year again. The pumpkins are carved, the classic horror is primed, another “Saw” movie is — wait, we’ve been spared those now. But with Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to pick out your costumes. What of 2011’s crop of films has inspired get-ups? Naturally everyone who thinks they’re hip will be sporting Ryan Gosling’s “Drive” jacket, so that will be passé on arrival. How about a bridesmaid dress from “Bridesmaids?” Or get 11 of your closest friends together for your very own human centipede? And what about a beaver puppet like Mel Gibson sports in, well, “The Beaver?” Jen Yamato has a few other suggestions. [Movieline]

Or you could go with Lisbeth Salander, which would be easy enough, given H&M’s new clothing line inspired by the character’s garb. [/Film]

Diablo Cody is totally freaked out by pre-mature Oscar talk on “Young Adult.” It’s okay. Maybe we’re all wrong. [24 Frames]

Jack Giroux sits down with “Martha Marcy May Marlene” star John Hawkes. [Film School Rejects]

The Academy has decided not to announce the Best Picture nominees in alphabetical order this year. So no mid-announcement epiphanies this time around! [Awards Daily]

The Academy celebrates the 40th anniversary of Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show.” [Oscars.org]

David Poland on a season of darker-themed movies. [Movie City News]

Michael Phillips chats with “Anonymous” director Roland Emmerich. [Chicago Tribune]

Anne Thompson, meanwhile, talks to the film’s screenwriter, John Orloff. [Thompson on Hollywood]

The family of Philip K. Dick sues for “The Adjustment Bureau” film royalties. [Hollywood, Esq.]

Around The Web

TAGSACADEMY AWARDSANONYMOUSDIABLO CODYIn Contentionjohn hawkesJohn OrloffMARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENEPHILIP K. DICKROLAND EMMERICHThe Adjustment Bureauthe girl with the dragon tattooThe Last Picture ShowYOUNG ADULT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP