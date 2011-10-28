Oscarweb Round-up: Get your very own Lisbeth Salander costume, just in time for Halloween

It’s that time of year again. The pumpkins are carved, the classic horror is primed, another “Saw” movie is — wait, we’ve been spared those now. But with Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to pick out your costumes. What of 2011’s crop of films has inspired get-ups? Naturally everyone who thinks they’re hip will be sporting Ryan Gosling’s “Drive” jacket, so that will be passé on arrival. How about a bridesmaid dress from “Bridesmaids?” Or get 11 of your closest friends together for your very own human centipede? And what about a beaver puppet like Mel Gibson sports in, well, “The Beaver?” Jen Yamato has a few other suggestions. [Movieline]
Or you could go with Lisbeth Salander, which would be easy enough, given H&M’s new clothing line inspired by the character’s garb. [/Film]
Diablo Cody is totally freaked out by pre-mature Oscar talk on “Young Adult.” It’s okay. Maybe we’re all wrong. [24 Frames]
Jack Giroux sits down with “Martha Marcy May Marlene” star John Hawkes. [Film School Rejects]
The Academy has decided not to announce the Best Picture nominees in alphabetical order this year. So no mid-announcement epiphanies this time around! [Awards Daily]
The Academy celebrates the 40th anniversary of Peter Bogdanovich’s “The Last Picture Show.” [Oscars.org]
David Poland on a season of darker-themed movies. [Movie City News]
Michael Phillips chats with “Anonymous” director Roland Emmerich. [Chicago Tribune]
Anne Thompson, meanwhile, talks to the film’s screenwriter, John Orloff. [Thompson on Hollywood]
The family of Philip K. Dick sues for “The Adjustment Bureau” film royalties. [Hollywood, Esq.]
I can certainly understand what Diablo Cody is freaked out about. It seems like a lot of pressure, but it definitely seems like the studio releasing it has some aspirations toward awards.
The Best Picure nominees non-story was reported at Hitfix a few days ago.
Not that I need a snarky commenter to tell me what is and isn’t a “non-story,” but if it isn’t obvious by now that this space is reserved for little nuggets, regardless of when they were reported, that don’t really need anything more than a note and a link, you aren’t paying attention.
As for WHERE it was reported, I just linked what I saw first. Again, not big or important enough to me to track it down to an original report. But I decided to do so anyway and it was actually Awards Daily who put the info out there, so I’ve corrected it.
The Drive costume is only being sold online from two relatively obscure websites. It’s nowhere to be seen in mainstream costume stores, so no…not “everyone” will be wearing it.
On top of that, first shipments don’t arrive till November, so unless somebody makes their own scorpion jacket from scratch…NO ONE will be wearing it this year.
I seem to talk to tons of people who want to make it happen for their costume. Easy to duplicate. So, you know, whatever.