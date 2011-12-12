Oscarweb Round-up: Looking to 2012

Darren Franich looks ahead to next year as the year of the dude movie. And this got me thinking. Usually by now I’ve thought at least SOMEWHAT about what’s coming up next year. But other than the barrage of “The Dark Knight Rises” stuff (including a recent peek at the opening footage of the film), I’m not really aware of all that much. I certainly couldn’t do a “top 10 films I’m looking forward to in 2012” post now if I wanted to, and usually I have something like that ready to go around the first of the year. Weird. So what’s coming around the bend that you’re anticipating? Maybe you can help steer me onto the right track. [Entertainment Weekly]
Jesus, okay, James Bobin, “The Muppets” isn’t Communist. Sheesh. [Huffington Post]
Trent Reznor and Karen O say they’ve made Led Zeppelin more aggressive with their “Immigrant Song” cover. [The Sun]
Speaking of which, Sony has released the official music video/arbitrary opening credits sequence (from “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) for the song. [Film Stage]
Jeff Wells names “Moneyball” the best film of 2011. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Steven Spielberg recommended Christian Bale to “The Flowers of War” director Zhang Yimou. [Hollywood Reporter]
Perfect timing after all those Melissa McCarthy notices came down yesterday: Adam Chitwood wonders what awards “Bridesmaids” can win. [Collider]
Variety names the 10 directors to watch. [Variety]
Melissa Silverstein talks to “Young Adult” screenwriter Diablo Cody. [Women and Hollywood]
Brian Whisenant on the year in lead actresses. [Awards Daily]
Here are some of my most anticipated for next year, pending being released:
Cogan’s Trade (Andrew Dominick)
The Burial (Terrence Malick)
The Hobbit: Part I (Peter Jackson)
The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson)
Moonrise Kingdom (Wes Anderson)
Dark Knight Rises (Christopher Nolan)
Arrietty (Ghibli Animation)
Dans La Maison (Francois Ozon)
The Westtest Country in the World (John Hillcoat)
Django Unchained (Quentin Tarantino)
I would love to see it comw down to Tarantino and PT Anderson for BP, but that’s just a dream scenario.
I’ll be very surprised if Django Unchained is the type of film awards bodies respond to.
two words: Harvey Weinstien. He made it happen for “Inglourious Basterds”, and that was without the prime real estate of a december release date.
I think Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” is coming out next year. If so that tops my list.
New PTA and Tarantino of course.
2012’s gonna be The Avengers vs. The Dark Knight Rises.
Also, Django Unchained.
I am glad that the Olympics situation didn’t hurt the Yimou & Spielberg personal relationship, especially from Yimou’s side. If they really were friends then it would have been rather sad.
That sad, the footage I’ve seen from the film really didn’t grab me as much as I hoped. I hope Yimao maintains the humanity of his yearly works and doesn’t have too much pressure to “re-bound” after his last unique and interesting film.
2012 looks like a beast of a year. Some examples:
Cogan’s Trade (Andrew Dominik)
Untitled (Terrence Malick)
The Master (PT Anderson)
The Great Gatsby (Baz Lurhmann)
Brave (Pixar)
Only God Forgives (Nicolas Winding Refn)
The Place Beyond the Pines (Derek Cianfrance)
Django Unchained (Quentin Tarantino)
Gravity (Alfonso Cuaron)
Argo (Ben Affleck)
The Hobbit 1 (Peter Jackson)
The Wettest County (John Hillcoat)
The Dark Knight Rises (Chrisopher Nolan)
Twelve Years a Slave (Steve McQueen)
The Silver Linings Playbook (David O Russell)
Lincoln (Steven Spielberg)
Kill Bin Laden (Kathryn Bigelow)
Foxcatcher (Bennett Miller)
Stoker (Park Chan Wook)
Seven Psychopaths (Martin McDonough)
Life of Pi (Ang Lee)
The Dictator (Sacha Baron Cohen)
Inside Llewyn Davis (Joel & Ethan Coen)
Looper (Rian Johnson)
Prometheus (Ridley Scott)
Skyfall (Sam Mendes)
The Bourne Legacy (Tony Gilroy)
Prometheus, Cogan’s Trade and Gravity and I guess seeing DDL as Lincoln is what I’m looking forward to most.
Forgot to Mention a smaller film that has a pretty good trailer out already – ‘Wish You Were Here’
[www.youtube.com]
Great list. I would add Gangster Squad, Nero Fiddled, and This is Forty. I wonder if Twelve Years a Slave will come out in 2012 or 2013.
Maybe Les Miserables as well.
CLOUD ATLAS
2012 is gonna be nuts
CLOUD ATLAS
2012 is gonna be nuts
YES YES YES to all of this! I’ve been looking forward to next year since March!
Also looking forward to Snow White and the Huntsman… mainly for Theron but that trailer was pretty darn enticing.
All of the above, plus Wong Kar Wai’s The Grandmasters. And as one of the few who loved Speed Racer, I’m stoked for Cloud Atlas.
But yeah, unlike 2011, it promises to be a fantastic year for American cinema.
The Hunger Games
The Dark Knight Rises
The Avengers
Brave
The Hobbit: Part I
Lincoln
Skyfall
John Carter
The Great Gatsby
New PTA after 5 years and Cuaron after 6 years. Enough said.
This is related to your predictions, but isn’t there a new rule that says only two songs can be nominated per film?
2012 is easily my most anticipated Oscar season ever. The Best Picture and Best Director line-up regardless of snubs will be historic.
Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit I, Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained