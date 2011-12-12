Oscarweb Round-up: Looking to 2012

Darren Franich looks ahead to next year as the year of the dude movie. And this got me thinking. Usually by now I’ve thought at least SOMEWHAT about what’s coming up next year. But other than the barrage of “The Dark Knight Rises” stuff (including a recent peek at the opening footage of the film), I’m not really aware of all that much. I certainly couldn’t do a “top 10 films I’m looking forward to in 2012” post now if I wanted to, and usually I have something like that ready to go around the first of the year. Weird. So what’s coming around the bend that you’re anticipating? Maybe you can help steer me onto the right track. [Entertainment Weekly]

Jesus, okay, James Bobin, “The Muppets” isn’t Communist. Sheesh. [Huffington Post]

Trent Reznor and Karen O say they’ve made Led Zeppelin more aggressive with their “Immigrant Song” cover. [The Sun]

Speaking of which, Sony has released the official music video/arbitrary opening credits sequence (from “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”) for the song. [Film Stage]

Jeff Wells names “Moneyball” the best film of 2011. [Hollywood Elsewhere]

Steven Spielberg recommended Christian Bale to “The Flowers of War” director Zhang Yimou. [Hollywood Reporter]

Perfect timing after all those Melissa McCarthy notices came down yesterday: Adam Chitwood wonders what awards “Bridesmaids” can win. [Collider]

Variety names the 10 directors to watch. [Variety]

Melissa Silverstein talks to “Young Adult” screenwriter Diablo Cody. [Women and Hollywood]

Brian Whisenant on the year in lead actresses. [Awards Daily]