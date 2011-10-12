Oscarweb Round-up: McQueen’s De Niro

Yesterday’s news that Michael Fassbender will be hooking up with Steve McQueen for a third shot on goal (after “Hunger” and “Shame”) has me excited at the beginnings of a beautiful partnership. Fassbender as Pitt or De Niro to McQueen’s Fincher or Scorsese? I think we all respond to successful collaborations and these two are already off to a brilliant start. There’s no doubt in my mind they have a lot of magic left in them and perhaps haven’t even begun to show us anything. The new film is called “Twelve Years a Slave” and little is known about it as of now, but I’m already pumped. [Variety]

Let’s see what else is going on in the Oscarweb today…

Nathaniel Rogers, meanwhile, reports from the NYFF “Shame” after party, held at the location where Carey Mulligan croons “New York, New York” in the film. [The Film Experience]

Peter Knegt writes up 13 underdog actresses who deserve Oscar attention this season. [indieWIRE]

Devin Faraci argues that “Footloose” director Craig Brewer should set his sights on a proper musical. [Badass Digest]

John Campea chats with yours truly about the impact Steve Jobs has had on the film business. [Movie Reviews To Go]

Sasha Stone tries to discern how nominees under the current 5% system might have panned out, but I don’t think it’s as scientific as that: the branches aren’t making Best Picture selections with their nominations. [Awards Daily]

Hadley Freeman states the obvious in nailing that sad, litigious Detroit woman over her “Drive” lawsuit. [The Guardian]

“The Ides of March” pays homage to street artist Shepard Fairey. [Culture Monster]

Stuart Elliot reports from a Popular Mechanics awards celebration, where James Cameron accepted an award and declared the spirit of innovation alive and well. [Media Decoder]