Oscarweb Round-up: Oswalt stealin’ spotlights

Remember when I noted Patton Oswalt’s bringing down the house at the Los Angeles pop-up screening of Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” at the New Beverly? “If he really puts in the work, he can easily find himself in that mix,” I wrote at the time. This is a guy built for the circuit, because he’s sharp, witty, outspoken but never puts his foot in his mouth and is just too lovable to be held accountable even if he did let a gaffe slip. That gregarious train kept rolling at the Gotham Awards this weekend, where Oswalt was, by all accounts, the star of the show. It helps, of course, that his performance in the film is entirely worthy and a real surprise, even for those of us who knew he had it in him. [Carpetbagger]
Charlize Theron, meanwhile, talked her weird “Dead Ringers” obsession at the ceremony. [Vulture]
David Poland, meanwhile, chats up the film’s writer, Diablo Cody. [Hot Blog]
Lou Lumenick explains how the NYFCC balloting broke down in each round of voting. [New York Post]
Robbie Collin calls Steven Spielberg out for hypocrisy across the pond. [Telegraph]
Christina Radish talks “Shame” with the film’s director (Steve McQueen) and star (Michael Fassbender). [Collider]
With the first wave of announcements behind us, Dave Karger takes his Oscar stabs. [Entertainment Weekly]
Nathaniel Rogers sits down with “Beginners” writer/director Mike Mills. [Film Experience]
Jesse Eisenberg would prefer to not be a part of the long lineage of stars who have been used to sell movies despite barely being in them, thank you very much. [E! Online]
Sasha Stone on how the lead actress race is taking shape. [Awards Daily]
The Telegraph article is must read (even though it only takes on him on a superficial level).
Spielberg calling on producers to back writers and directors and not concepts! The nerve of the guy. Well, beardo, stop producing JUNK like Transformers and other Shia LeCrap films.
This is guy who’s said to be worth 3 BILLION. Well, it seems the solution is in your hands, Spielberg. Stop WHINING and calling yourself a ROMANTIC. Cause you’re not!
End of rant.
Yeah, he’s a producer. If he has such an issue with the lack of writer directors working in the studio system, he should take the initiative to fix that. “Transformers 4” isn’t going to help that cause, and supporting a director like Bay, who’s considered satan himself by most people who give a shit about the artistry of film, is a big mistake.
Is Oswalt as good as he was in Big Fan?
Charlize Theron has actually been just as witty and entertaining on this promotional trail. There’s this “he’s one of us” mentality about Patton Oswalt so not surprised to see blogs gush over everything he does.
Extra – he just got a Grammy nod for Best Comedy Album (“Finest Hour”).