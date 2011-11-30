Oscarweb Round-up: Oswalt stealin’ spotlights

#Michael Fassbender #Steven Spielberg #Charlize Theron #Patton Oswalt
11.30.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Remember when I noted Patton Oswalt’s bringing down the house at the Los Angeles pop-up screening of Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” at the New Beverly? “If he really puts in the work, he can easily find himself in that mix,” I wrote at the time. This is a guy built for the circuit, because he’s sharp, witty, outspoken but never puts his foot in his mouth and is just too lovable to be held accountable even if he did let a gaffe slip. That gregarious train kept rolling at the Gotham Awards this weekend, where Oswalt was, by all accounts, the star of the show. It helps, of course, that his performance in the film is entirely worthy and a real surprise, even for those of us who knew he had it in him. [Carpetbagger]

Charlize Theron, meanwhile, talked her weird “Dead Ringers” obsession at the ceremony. [Vulture]

David Poland, meanwhile, chats up the film’s writer, Diablo Cody. [Hot Blog]

Lou Lumenick explains how the NYFCC balloting broke down in each round of voting. [New York Post]

Robbie Collin calls Steven Spielberg out for hypocrisy across the pond. [Telegraph]

Christina Radish talks “Shame” with the film’s director (Steve McQueen) and star (Michael Fassbender). [Collider]

With the first wave of announcements behind us, Dave Karger takes his Oscar stabs. [Entertainment Weekly]

Nathaniel Rogers sits down with “Beginners” writer/director Mike Mills. [Film Experience]

Jesse Eisenberg would prefer to not be a part of the long lineage of stars who have been used to sell movies despite barely being in them, thank you very much. [E! Online]

Sasha Stone on how the lead actress race is taking shape. [Awards Daily]

