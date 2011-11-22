Oscarweb Round-up: Pitching Chaplins for ‘The Artist’

There’s a really annoying campaign going on that is nevertheless SO Harvey Weinstein (meaning it will get the job done): Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughters are going around waxing on about how they love “The Artist,” and The Weinstein Company is happy to bring that message and the messengers to any and all who’ll listen. But the thing is, while I get it, I couldn’t care less what Chaplin’s granddaughters think of “The Artist.” I’d rather hear what they thought of, say, “Shame.” You know, a film with a conversation that stretches past the concession line? Anyway, all that aside, the cast and crew of the film are also making the rounds and Bret Brevet recently chatted up director Michel Hazanavicius. [Rope of Silicon]

And while we’re at it, here’s Michael Fassbender on simulating sex in “Shame” and “A Dangerous Method.” [Vulture]

Michelle Kung talks the “risky road” of the latter with screenwriter Christopher Hampton. [Speakeasy]

How social media revived “The Muppets.” [Mashable]

Speaking of which, new Muppet Walter was modeled after Michael Cera. [New York Times]

Anthony Breznican talks “J. Edgar” with director Clint Eastwood. [Entertainment Weekly]

Anthony Kaufman sans the Oscar doc shortlist is short on current social issues. [RealPolitik]

Jon Hamm writes a love letter to “Bridesmaids” co-star Kristen Wiig (with smokin’ hot photo accompaniment). [GQ]

Nathaniel Rogers digs in on Oscar shorts and songs. [Film Experience]

And because you can never be too quick on the draw (FIRST!), the NYFCC has started a Twitter feed. [Twitter]