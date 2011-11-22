Oscarweb Round-up: Pitching Chaplins for ‘The Artist’

There’s a really annoying campaign going on that is nevertheless SO Harvey Weinstein (meaning it will get the job done): Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughters are going around waxing on about how they love “The Artist,” and The Weinstein Company is happy to bring that message and the messengers to any and all who’ll listen. But the thing is, while I get it, I couldn’t care less what Chaplin’s granddaughters think of “The Artist.” I’d rather hear what they thought of, say, “Shame.” You know, a film with a conversation that stretches past the concession line? Anyway, all that aside, the cast and crew of the film are also making the rounds and Bret Brevet recently chatted up director Michel Hazanavicius. [Rope of Silicon]
And while we’re at it, here’s Michael Fassbender on simulating sex in “Shame” and “A Dangerous Method.” [Vulture]
Michelle Kung talks the “risky road” of the latter with screenwriter Christopher Hampton. [Speakeasy]
How social media revived “The Muppets.” [Mashable]
Speaking of which, new Muppet Walter was modeled after Michael Cera. [New York Times]
Anthony Breznican talks “J. Edgar” with director Clint Eastwood. [Entertainment Weekly]
Anthony Kaufman sans the Oscar doc shortlist is short on current social issues. [RealPolitik]
Jon Hamm writes a love letter to “Bridesmaids” co-star Kristen Wiig (with smokin’ hot photo accompaniment). [GQ]
Nathaniel Rogers digs in on Oscar shorts and songs. [Film Experience]
And because you can never be too quick on the draw (FIRST!), the NYFCC has started a Twitter feed. [Twitter]
I’m starting to feel ‘The Artist’ heat.
ditto that for ‘Hugo’.
The blurb on The Artist made my morning :-) I think this one’s gonna become unstoppable by the time the Oscars roll around…I loved Chicago and think it gets a very unfair reputation, but in terms of campaign and momentum I feel The Artist is going to follow the same route.
I love that we’re supposed to adore The Artist just because Chaplin’s daughters approve of it.
Hopefully I’ll enjoy ‘The Artist’ as a stand alone movie. Any criticisms I hear is that it’s a light truffle with nothing to say that’s substantial. Hey, I used to watch and love movies all of the time and never thought about ‘heft’. I think I’m conditioned now to not appreciate a film as much unless it has something to say. I need to hearken back to my carefree past of movie-watching.
I don’t know if the issue is that it has nothing to say (it doesn’t, but that’s not necessarily a problem), there’s just not a lot going on. When you can literally describe the plot in one or two sentences, there is a problem. The reason it is getting sustained applause and rave reactions is because of the novelty. Once you go back a second time and watch it, you notice an considerable decrease in quality.
Hugo, on the other hand, which deals with similar themes, breaks new ground visually (not just with the 3D), and there is a lot more weight to the plot. It’s not an ABC plot like The Artist, but rather has many different themes combining to create a narrative that is not only emotionally satisfying, but also intellectually satisfying. The struggles that Hugo and George Melies are so much more substantial and heartbreaking than George Valentin’s.
It really comes down to the director though. Scorsese knows how to depict struggle. It’s the basis of the majority of his films. Michel Hazanavicius just doesn’t possess that ability.
Kris, isn’t that Missi Pyle (not Bérénice Bejo) in that photo?
Whoopsie. Indeed it is. Was on auto-pilot there for a sec.
It’s interesting to see that Fassbender sees his Jung as something of a service top. That makes a lot of sense.
As for the comparison between restrictive ratings for sex vs. ratings for violence, I always think of Jack Nicholson who supposedly had a similar complaint back in the day. The thing is, if I were writing Nicholson’s story, the straight up nookie would in all probability be the least interesting aspect of his biography. The legally and morally transgressive stuff among his circle of friends might be of interest, as well as the deeper or more enduring romantic liaisons in his life, but what is absolutely revealing about the man is the fact that in the spring of 1994 he went loco with a golf club over a traffic incident.
Speaking from my own experience, I have a hard time keeping tabs on all the women who’ve exposed themselves to me, whereas I have no difficulty recollecting the times people pointed guns at me. This is the stuff drama is made of, and that explains why we see more of it in the movies than we see ordinary sex or nudity.
That said, I would agree that violence in American cinema is overdone in comparison with sex, that a lot of graphic violence is probably too disturbing for kids, and some depictions of violence are so gratuitous and so extreme that those films should probably get NC-17 ratings–which I don’t equate with censorship the same way movies are censored in Malaysia, for instance, or even the way the British Board of Film Classification effectively banned Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)–for its sexual content for crying out loud!
The thing is, I’m pretty sure that Shame’s NC-17 rating the number of times Fassbender walks in front of the camera with his big dick swinging freely than with the amount of sex depicted onscreen. We may be a sex-phobic culture, but nothing tops penis-phobia.
…NC-17 rating *has more to do with* the number of times…
Just because The Artist isn’t anything more than simple charm doesn’t make it any less worthy of the affect it has on people. If I really enjoy a film it shouldn’t matter that its without any grand statement or philosophical questions. If its as humble and charming as people say it is, well I’ll take that over a film like Shame any day.
I weep.
The Artist may initially be more enjoyable than Shame, but only one of those is going to stick with you after you leave the theatre.
I saw The Artist at TIFF and saw We Need to Talk About Kevin shortly afterward. I think about about the latter on a daily basis, but have barely thought about The Artist since I left the theatre. The Artist is perfectly fine, but it’s a mild diversion. I don’t care if it says anything or not, that’s not the point. It’s just not a good enough movie to warrant the heaps of praise it has been getting. The praise stems purely from the novelty, but once you see the film a second time and that novelty is gone, you’re left with a film more paper thin than your average summer Blockbuster.
I have to disagree, having seen The Artist twice. It’s not my favorite film of this year (that would be Shame at this point), but I liked it even more the second time. The film is so smart, so delightful and so well executed I couldn’t resist it. As an actor, I like how the two leads (by their own admission) embody certain aspects of the personas and physicality of Gene Kelly and Joan Crawford without being too cheap. My only complaint with the film is the (over)use of the soundtrack from Vertigo in the climactic sequence. It took me out of the film both times I saw it, and for me it was a miscalculation on the part of Hazanavicius.
what, you didn’t know that Chaplin’s granddaughters ONLY watch silent films?