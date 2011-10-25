Oscarweb Round-up: Protesting ‘Anonymous’

I’m not quite sure I get this. Maybe it could be considered savvy by the marketing standards like those overly praised for another film further down in this week’s round-up, but the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is protesting “Anonymous” by striking through the actor’s name on signs all over Warwickshire. Here’s hoping it has the effect they’re aiming for, and not the opposite. But boy is it getting nasty out there for this film. People have their claws out. There’s something so sacred about Shakespeare that the gall of a project like this is irking a great many. Just take a look at the op-ed sections this week. “Dogs and cats, living together. Mass hysteria!” [BBC]
The film’s star, Rhys Ifans, meanwhile, discusses his work therein and naturally gets hit up for some tid-bits on “The Amazing Spider-Man.” [Movieline]
Among other things, Brett Ratner talks the Oscars and his emcee for the show, Eddie Murphy. [Collider]
Andrew Niccol discusses his new film, a distant cousin to “Gattaca,” “In Time.” [Film School Rejects]
Once upon a time Steve Jobs tried to get Aaron Sorkin to write a Pixar film. Now Sorkin is front and center on a list of possible writers for the Apple honcho’s biopic. [24 Frames]
Sasha Stone unsurprisingly goes head-first into the tank for “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” marketing. [Awards Daily]
Hobbits assemble! Ten years on, the stars of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” hold a reunion. [Empire]
The audience award at the Chicago Film Festival went to, yep, you guessed it, “The Artist.” [The Race]
One guy told Steve Pond that “The Help” could win Best Picture. So that got him thinking (on that and the possibility of “Midnight in Paris” winning). [The Odds]
George Clooney: Movie multi-tasker. [Speakeasy]
And one final note. Congrats to Guy for landing a stringer critic position at Variety. His first offering: a review of Salim Ahamed’s “Abu, Son of Adam.” [Variety]
The marketing for Dragon Tattoo IS very good. You have an axe to grind after last year’s Social Network hoopla.
No. I don’t. Why would I have an axe to grind over a film that was in my top 10?
It depends on what you mean by “good.” If by that you mean it’s cool and hip and “puts the art back into it,” I’m totally with you. If by that you mean it reaches a broad enough cross-section of people to drum up interest in the film outside the choir that is bound to go see it anyway, then we disagree.
I don’t get all the outrage over Anonymous. It’s a fictional film and it sound like it could be great fun. A friend of mine who saw it at Toronto and who is super picky thought it was one of the best films he saw there — and he saw about 50 movies.
My guess is there would be much less outrage or much ado about Anonymous if the film were presented merely as a fictional film, as Daveylo suggests. But Emmerich and others involved in the film are on record defending the varacity of the Oxfordian theory that is the basis for the film’s narrative and criticizing those who would affirm Shakespeare’s authorship of his plays. But hey, the controversy raises the film’s profile and could bring in audiences; or it may turn them off, don’t know.
I happen to read Newsweek and the NYTimes and was surprised to see not one but two articles each in both publications about Anonymous this weekend (and I believe on-line too), much more interesting than this rather silly curiosity from Warwarkshire Kris linked to. The Newsweek articles deal more with the Oxfordian Theory behind the movie (one critical, the other an even-handed Thee Said/Thou Said approach), but the NYTimes articles last weekend dealt directly with the movie and filmmaking.
I am surprised Kris didn’t link to the NYTimes Arts and Leisure portrait of Roland Emmerich, because it paints him sympathetically as a perhaps eccentric, but very likable man and savvy filmmaker/producer, with a special emphasis on the film’s design elements that also so impressed Kris. Only Emmerich’s assertion that Shakespeare’s daughter was illiterate, which is quickly dismissed by the journalist, casts a shadow on the director himself. Heck, even the Shakespearean scholar Shapiro, while criticizing the movie and its publicity materials, still heaps praise on Emmerich the man.
The Saturday magazine article by S. Marche is a very well written, impassioned and at times hilarious takedown of the Oxfordian theory in particular and Conspiracy Theories in general. But it also spends a lot of time picking apart the movie on points of historical accuracy.
Which brings me to the questions that have been mulling about my head ever since Anonymous appeared on the scene: what if any is a movie’s responsibility to historical accuracy? What are our expectations as an audience? Certainly “The Life of Brian” is held to a different standard than, say, “The Passion of the Christ” – or “the Great Dictator” compared to “Schindler’s List”. Do we expect more historical accuracy in movies about recent historical figures and events (like in “J. Edgar” and “The Iron lady”) than we would in movies about times and people further removed from us in history, say “Troy”? I found it remarkable that Marche considered “Shakespeare in Love” more historically accurate than “Anonymous”, and yet no one contends that the events in “Shakespeare in Love’ actually took place (Marche is talking about the historical context in which the fiction of SiL is placed).
Is a film based on accepted historical narratives given more slack to take creative license with chronology or composite characters than a film that challenges accepted historical narratives? Oliver Stone and Michael Moore felt required to boast of an army of fact checkers to back up the documented elements of their movies “W” and “Fahrenheit 911”. And alternative historical or philosophical narratives like “JFK” and always invite more critical scrutiny than a film like “13 Days” – is that extra critical scrutiny to be expected and as it should be, if these films challenge the generally accepted historical narrative?
Emmerich is described in NYTimes as pushing his screenwriter to add sensational elements to up the entertainment value, which leads me to infer that even though Emmerich may say every movie is political, his primary concern is telling an engaging, entertaining story. And his Oxfordian boat-rocking is perhaps partly out of conviction, but probably mostly the act of a consummate showman.
For my part, I will agree with Daveylo and advise myself and everyone else to enjoy “Anonymous” as fiction. Complete fiction.
That would likely also make it a better movie.
Congrats Guy!