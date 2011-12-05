Oscarweb Round-up: The year’s best scores

Todd McCarthy has written up the best films scores of the year. So I guess I’ll offer up some favorites. I love traditional stuff from John Williams (“The Adventures of Tintin”) and Howard Shore (“Hugo”) this year. I also delighted in the jazzy change of pace Alberto Iglesias gave “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” as well as the subtle grandeur Mychael Danna brought to “Moneyball.” Alexandre Desplat’s shifting gears in the midst of his work on “The Ides of March” was fantastic. Hans Zimmer’s “Rango” work was memorable and I actually dug what Patrick Doyle did on “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” but I’d love to see Steven James get some recognition for what he did on “Attack the Block” some time this year. (As if.) [Hollywood Reporter]
A curiously nihilistic Tim Gray on Oscar campaigning: “Selling is…the Hollywood way.” And it always has been. [Variety]
The Raymond Chandler essay he quotes in his piece, which was a different year and a different outlet. [Atlantic]
Matt Zoller Seitz on Martin Scorsese’s greatest films. [Salon]
Owen Gleiberman asks when film critics suddenly got to be on a first-name basis with actors. [Entertainment Weekly]
“Lady Thatcher’s closest confidante has expressed concern at the way the former prime minister is portrayed in a new film about her life.” [Telegraph]
“Young Adult” gets prime real estate in the local paper. [Los Angeles Times]
Adam Chitwood on the Oscars “The Muppets” could win, though FYI, “Me Party” and “Let’s Talk About Me” were not submitted for Best Original Song consideration, so they are not eligible. [Collider]
Lou Lumenick writes up the non-news David Denby embargo break of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” a film not worth a fraction of the drama surrounding it this week. [New York Post]
Jeff Wells bends Robert Downey Jr. over his knee and spanks him for being a conservative. [Hollywood Elsewhere]
Kris: I take it you saw “Dragon Tattoo” and didn’t like it?
Check his thoughts in the Best Actress section of The Contenders.
On Twitter Kris basically said it was Fincher’s worst film… ouch.
Kris, I respect your prognosticating skill a lot more than your current taste in film. You’ve simply hated on too many good/great films this year. Remember fellow readers, it’s the opinion of critics that somewhat matter…not bloggers.
I can’t imagine it’s worse that “Alien 3”
Everyone says Alien 3 is his worst but I truly believe it’s Panic Room.
Harsh words for Dragon Tattoo…? Does the headline item mean you weren’t so jazzed about Reznor’s score in addition to the movie? It sounded pretty awesome independent of the film
So, I’m thinking “Hannah” has an awesome score.
hands down, best of the year. Maybe “Dragon Tattoo” will be close.
The Hanna score is an even better electronic work than Daft Punk’s Tron score last year. It really deserves some recognition.
I think has a lot to do with the fact that it’s bolstered by a good film and a director who knows how to use a score properly.
Thumbs up for Hanna.
In other news, the Annie Awards announced their nominations and ELEVEN movies are up for Best Animated Feature.
And yet, one of those is not the best animated film of the year, Winnie the Pooh.
I forgot to add the word “not” before “one”
It’s made even more odd by the fact that Pooh got nominated for directing and writing.
Even more interesting is Tintin got a bunch of nominations, including Animated Feature and Writing, but Spielberg did not get nominated for Directing.
Scores that stood out to me this year include Contagion, Take Shelter, Hugo, X-Men First Class, Tinker Tailor and Skin I Live In.
Having just checked the Contenders section, do we think DiCaprio is dropping out of the race pretty quickly? Buzz seems dead for him and that film was kind of awful
The score that stands out for the the most so far (not having seen The Artist or the Spielberg films yet) is Iglesias’ for The Skin I Live In; and I agree with McCarthy that Desplat does strong work for Deathly Hallows. His score for Ides was strong too.
I loved how music is used in Tree of Life and Shame, but it appears it is mostly the music from outside sources, not the original pieces. that particularly stand out in those films, which of course is a whole other matter.
John Williams – Tintin
Basement Jaxx – Attack The Block (who’s Steven James?)
Hans Zimmer – Rango
Patrick Doyle – Thor
Chemical Brothers – Hanna
Howard Shore – Hugo
Michael Giacchino – Super 8
Hans Zimmer – Rango
Alexandre Desplat – Harry Potter 7 Part 2
Hey, Attack the Block!
I don’t know music, but that movie is awesome.
Nominate it for something, Academy.
From the snippets, I know I’ll love both of John Williams scores. And I have yet to hear The Artist.
Otherwise, scores that jump out to me include: Hanna, Contagion, Thor, and Hugo.