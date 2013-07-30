Watch: ‘Ostrichcopter’ is the new ‘Sharknado,’ except terrifyingly real

07.31.13 5 years ago

There is a man named Bart Jansen. Bart Jansen is an artist, and he is also Dutch. Bart Jansen and his Dutch friend Arjen Beltman have done the following: they have found a dead ostrich in the countryside. They have turned that dead ostrich into a helicopter and called it “Ostrichcopter.” They have posted a video of Ostrichcopter on YouTube. Because Bart Jansen is an artist, he also once turned his dead cat Orville into a helicopter and put it on YouTube.

Is it wrong? Is it right? No. It is Ostrichcopter.

(via)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSostrichcopter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP