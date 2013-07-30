Watch: ‘Ostrichcopter’ is the new ‘Sharknado,’ except terrifyingly real

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There is a man named Bart Jansen. Bart Jansen is an artist, and he is also Dutch. Bart Jansen and his Dutch friend Arjen Beltman have done the following: they have found a dead ostrich in the countryside. They have turned that dead ostrich into a helicopter and called it “Ostrichcopter.” They have posted a video of Ostrichcopter on YouTube. Because Bart Jansen is an artist, he also once turned his dead cat Orville into a helicopter and put it on YouTube.

Is it wrong? Is it right? No. It is Ostrichcopter.

