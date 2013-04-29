HitFix’s 25 Most Anticipated Films of Summer 2013: Who’s no. 1?

The countdown is complete, and at least on our end of things, the summer is underway.
So far, members of the HitFix staff have seen at least half of the films from this countdown, including “Iron Man 3,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and “The Great Gatsby,” and while we may be embargoed from reviewing them, we can tell you that our enthusiasm for the summer is unchanged. This is a great, diverse line-up of material, and it doesn’t matter what your tastes are… something in here is going to appeal to you.
Maybe you’re looking forward to seeing some new adventures for some familiar faces this summer. Nothing wrong with that, and Hollywood is happy to help with Robert Downey Jr. facing a very different take on The Mandarin, one of Iron Man’s most famous rivals. There’s also the follow-up to 2009’s successful relaunch of “Star Trek,” with JJ Abrams once again directing and playing games with some of the most iconic moments from the original series. Hugh Jackman’s playing “The Wolverine” for the sixth time, we check in with a young Mike and Sully for “Monsters University,” the anti-social lunatics of “Kick-Ass 2” dish up some more bad behavior, and Superman will finally punch a whole bunch of someones in “Man Of Steel.”
Even if you’re into the art-house end of things, there’s a big sequel coming out this year, and “Before Midnight” is absolutely worth the wait. Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke, and Richard Linklater have got something really special in the form of this series, and this latest encounter with Celine and Jesse is the strongest yet. Fans of “Drive” have got to be giddy over “Only God Forgives,” which reunites Ryan Gosling with filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn. Sofia Coppola has already got the real-life subjects of “The Bling Ring” acting defensive about the way they’re portrayed. “The Spectacular Now” should be a strong reminder of just how gifted Shailene Woodley is before she disappears into the blockbuster world with “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Divergent.”
And Wong Kar-Wai tackling the oft-told real-life tale of Ip Man? Sounds great to us.
In the end, the purpose of doing this is trying to steer you towards things you might otherwise miss, things that might get steamrolled by the big competition, and it’s to help highlight which of the unmissable monoliths might actually be worth the attention. I’m sure they’ll sell the hell out of “The Heat,” with Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock playing not-quite-buddy cops, but we’re automatically interested without any sales pitch just because Paul Feig is directing, and we think the world of his big comedy brain. And when it come to “Frances Ha,” I’m guessing it’s going to be hard for a black-and-white indie comedy to make the same kind of media splash as, say, Leonardo Di Caprio and Baz Luhrmann and 3D with Jay-Z, our point is that your summer should have room for both. Yes, we know that the pedigree for “Elysium” makes it an automatic contender, but just because James Wan’s “The Conjuring” is still somewhat under the radar, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s less worthy of some pre-release hype. We expect to be thrilled by Edgar Wright’s “The World’s End,” especially with both Simon Pegg and Nick Frost starring, but we love that we got blindsided by Sarah Polley’s intimate but important “Stories We Tell.”
It’s an exciting line-up, and I’d love to know which films (including those not listed here) you are most interested in seeing and why.
“Iron Man 3” arrives in theaters this Friday, and after that, strap in, because the summer will be in full swing.
I think you mean Jesse and Celine. Unless there’s a sequel to Celeste and Jesse Forever coming out that I don’t know about.
Considering its buzz, its novelty, and its production team, I would have thought “Much Ado About Nothing” would be on a “most anticipated” list.
Agreed. After TIFF last year, i think every second person I talked to had it as their favourite film of the festival.
There are at least six movies between 25 and 6 that I’m anticipating more than the top five on this list. It’s defensible, but kind of anticlimactic.
I think my top 5 are Star Trek, Elysium, Only God Forgives, This is the End, and World’s End – and all pretty much based on the respective filmakers’ previous work.
Also interested in Spectacular Now & Fruitvale based on the buzz out of Sundance.
And I can appreciate the talent behind Lone Ranger, but my god, based on what I’ve seen so far I have absolutely no interest whatsoever…
Iron Man 3 at number 20? Granted Marvel superheroes may not be everyone’s cup of tea but this is just out of touch with reality!
This list is bullsh#t. There is a lot that I think is wrong with it. But to focus for a minute on number 1, I want to be enthused about it, but it’s only borderline for me. The trailer was dark and sluggish and just didn’t look as cool as it should be. I’ll see it, but am I looking forward to it the way I’m looking forward to Man of Steel or Iron Man or Star Trek? Not even close. And I think the world is with me. I feel like this list is the product of a geek snob-off in the Hitfix offices (are there offices, btw?). Also, this may not be important, but Pacific Rim is a terrible title.
Nah, this top five list is wishful thinking, Hitfix is off track here. The Gatsby film has limited appeal here and abroad and good luck with the other choices.
Seems to me that people don’t understand what this list is. This list doesn’t reflect my personal opinion either but that doesn’t bother me because I know that it’s not supposed to. The top 2 probably are my top 2 though, just in the opposite order. Iron Man 3 might have beat one or both of them but I’ve seen that already so not really anticipating it anymore.
I can’t vote since Man of Steel is my choice. The most anticipated film this summer over at yahoo is Superman, guys!
Sorry to say this but it seems that you guys at Hitfix are kinda out of touch with the general public in your choice of the top five most anticipated movies this summer.