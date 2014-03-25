Our 5 best guesses for Fox’s mystery Marvel movie

(CBR) In addition to its “Fantastic Four” reboot in 2015, “X-Men: Apocalypse” in 2016 and a sequel to “The Wolverine” in 2017, 20th Century Fox has announced that in 2018, it will release an “Unnamed Marvel Project.” Now, there's nothing fans love more than riddles and speculation, so this is the perfect time to take a look at what the prospective film could be. While Marvel retains film rights to the bulk of its catalog, there is still a large swath of its library that Fox has access to, giving the studio with the “X-Men” film rights — including Wolverine — and the Fantastic Four a plethora of cosmic and and inter-dimensional movie possibilities.

One thing is certain when looking at the future of Marvel character based movies: With the continuing success of Fox's X-Men franchise, Marvel Studios' record-breaking “Avengers” film and Sony's promise of releasing a “Spider-Man” movie every year, the Marvel Universe should rule the multiplex for many years to come. And with so many sub- franchises for Fox to choose from, ranging from the obvious to the unexpected, CBR plays detective by looking at the clues — ranging from successes and failures from past films to those that have been rumored throughout the years — to figure out what direction the studio might pursue next. How will that domination continue in 2018? Read on to find out…