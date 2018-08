When the trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released, fan enthusiasm for the saga was also awakened. After the dull political/economical interspersed with giant CGI armies fighting miasma that was the prequels, everything was back to its slightly worn, lived-in look.

Then along comes Murdock Motion to bring Jar Jar Binks into the mix with this terrifying parody.

No. Please no.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Via GeeksAreSexy ]