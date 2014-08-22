‘Outcast’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage is the White Ghost with a bloody sword

#Nicolas Cage
and 08.22.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Nicolas Cage films bring with them a certain level of excitement. Not so much because fans expect Oscar-worthy material, but because the actor offers performance that range from “intense” to “completely bonkers.”

It”s too early to tell where “Outcast” falls, but the trailer certainly shows him doing his thing while wielding a sword and playing the reluctant teacher for Hayden Christensen and Yifei Liu. Cage plays a former Crusader living in the woods who winds up helping Christensen to protect Liu”s young brother, who”s supposed to be the next emperor.

“Outcast” is directed by Nick Powell based on a script by James Dormer (Strike Back). This marks Powell”s directorial debut after working for years in stunts. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 27, 2015.

