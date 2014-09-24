Outkast closing out reunion tour with Janelle Monae, Bun B, Childish Gambino and more

When Outkast first set the dates for their reunion tour and festival stops, the duo's hometown Atlanta may have felt neglected. But they're making it up to that Southern city.

On Sept. 26-28, Andre 3000 and Big Boi will perform at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park downtown, with a slew of special guests for each night, in a series dubbed #ATLast.

On Friday Sept. 26, Solange, 2 Chainz and Janelle Monae will open, and Bun B will make an appearance during Outkast's show.

On Saturday Sept. 27, Childish Gambino, Kid Cudi and Raury are set to support.

On Sunday Sept. 28, B.o.B is opener, and Dungeon Family members including Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, Bun B, K Camp, Devin the Dude, Kilo, Gipp Goodie and DJ Unk are skedded to perform during the headlining set.

In less than 24 hours, tickets have sold out, but don't count out the possibility of more becoming available — or on secondary ticket sales marketplaces. Uber is also running a promotion on show dates for fans to win tickets. Use app for more details.

After #ATLast, Outkast have only a couple of remaining dates on slate, including headlining spots at Austin City Limits, Treasure Island Music Festival, Life Is Beautiful fest and the Voodoo Experience, dates below. What do you think Andre and Big Boi should do when it's over?

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Experience