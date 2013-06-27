Outstanding Drama Series – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

You know how Oscars voters have fudged their Best Picture fields in recent years with nine or 10 nominees? This might be a great year for Emmy voters to contemplate a similar cheat. All six of last year’s nominees are eligible again this year and, if you ask my opinion, the *worst* of the shows last season was “Homeland,” which happens to be the defending champion and a lock to return. But what does that mean for “House of Cards” or “The Americans” or “Hannibal” or “Rectify” or former nominees like “The Good Wife” or “Dexter”? There are some years I might have predicted a buzz-y show like “Scandal” might have a real shot, but that’s pretty much impossible to argue in this field.

Sigh. We need 10 nominees. Or 20.

Check out my full slate of candidates…