Outstanding Drama Series – Emmy Nomination Preview 2013

You know how Oscars voters have fudged their Best Picture fields in recent years with nine or 10 nominees? This might be a great year for Emmy voters to contemplate a similar cheat. All six of last year’s nominees are eligible again this year and, if you ask my opinion, the *worst* of the shows last season was “Homeland,” which happens to be the defending champion and a lock to return. But what does that mean for “House of Cards” or “The Americans” or “Hannibal” or “Rectify” or former nominees like “The Good Wife” or “Dexter”? There are some years I might have predicted a buzz-y show like “Scandal” might have a real shot, but that’s pretty much impossible to argue in this field.
Sigh. We need 10 nominees. Or 20.
Check out my full slate of candidates…
Tough choices this year. My top picks would be
Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Hannibal, The Americans, Justified, Game of Thrones
Runners up are Bates Motel and Orphan Black. For me
I haven’t seen all the shows on the list (most notable are Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, The Newsroom and House of Cards, but I have yet to catch up on Damages, Shameless and Treme). I really, really hope we don’t see any nominations for The Following, because that show really rubbed me the wrong way and at the end of the season I was beginning to really hate it. Still didn’t stop watching, because I have a bit of a hard time quitting on shows I’ve followed for as much as a season, but I watched it under protest. Also, Revolution was terrible.
Breaking Bad
Homeland
Mad Men
Game of Thrones
House of Cards
Shameless
That would be my choices. Although Shameless is really a long stretch, I still think Emmy Rossum should and may get some Emmy recognition this year.
Yes , Emmy deserves a nomination!
Breaking Bad
GoT
Mad Men
The Americans
Homeland
Hannibal
Boardwalk Empire
Justified
Are all deserving a nomination imo
And than you still have great series like Vikings, SOA, Southland, Good Wife, Dexter etc.
And I have not even watched Scandal , Parenthood, rectify etc.
THismust be the biggest year in TV history if you look at the number of quality dramas around. There is basicaly too much too watch .
And House of Cards and…
A bit surprised that The Walking Dead is only in the other contenders category. It’s not that I think its chances are particularly good or that it in any way merits a nod for quality, but I would’ve thought popularity would count for a bit more. Especially next to something like Vikings that most people aren’t even aware of.
Bill – I have two years of precedent to suggest that “The Walking Dead” won’t be nominated for Drama Series. It’s not going to happen. “Vikings” is an unknown. As I’ve said many times before in these galleries, the first 10-ish slides, perhaps a few more in deeper categories, are based on actual probability. The next group is about handicapping chances for new shows and shows with notable years. Several of the “Other Shows With Chances” have better odds of being nominated than “Vikings,” but none of them are going to be nominated, so I consider it more interesting to talk about the unknowns…
-Daniel
But in all fairness, this season of TWD was pretty much the best and most beloved so far. (Especially after the awful 2nd season.) Maybe this will count for something.
Agreed that the first two years don’t speak kindly of its chances, but my thinking was that the show took kind of a big leap forward this year in terms of cultural relevance. Best ratings to date, more people talking about it, uptick in quality, so I thought it might have arrived, so to speak. I guess I’d cite True Blood as precedent. Similar-ish genre, was ignored first season, then nominated for the second one. All that being said, I’d still say TWD has a pretty slim shot at a nod.
Bill – You could theoretically be correct! I’d say that in terms of actual cultural relevance, the leap “Walking Dead” took this year was more a symbolic one — It was always a HUGE hit, but it became TV’s top show — than a truly tangible one. And that “True Blood” earned that one random Drama Series nod on the heels of a Golden Globe nod and a PGA nod and several other theoretical indicators, while TWC has none of that.
But you could absolutely be right…
-Daniel
Thanks for the responses, Dan.
Breaking Bad
Mad Men
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Rectify
Parenthood
Obviously I don’t expect the latter two to get nominations, or Rectify to really get anything, but I am holding out hope for Potter. The Americans, Hannibal, Justified, Boardwalk, House of Cards, & Orphan Black are all pretty deserving too & I hope they each get some form of recognition.
I would LOVE to see SPARTACUS getting some nods, especially one in this category. But face it, it’s one of these shows that despite its obvious quality, everybody is ashamed of admitting that they watch and even like it.
Oh god yes! Loved the final season of Spartacus. One of the best series finales I’ve ever seen too.
For me, the best returning shows were MAD MEN, GAME of THRONES and DOWNTON ABBEY – because they were all able to sucessfully expand their universe by introducing new characters that, instead of stealing screen time from the rest of the cast, were wisely used to shine a new light on them. My fourth and last pick has to be the sublime RECTIFY. I can put in words how much I loved it.
Oh phew. I liked the Newsroom. A lot. Glad you *suppose* that’s ok.
GoT and BB are probably tops for me this year.
I love Mad Men, but other than the finale, I didn’t love this season.
Shameless, on the other hand, had its best season yet (by far)! I’d love to see it get recognized.
Is all of Mad Men eligible, or did some of it air after the deadline? I know that often doesn’t matter in perception, but I’m curious what can be submitted.
Andy – The eligibility window ended in May, but all “Mad Men” episodes are eligible because of Emmy regs…
-Daniel
I’ve been in the Breaking Bad camp the last few years for best show, but I’m going with Justified this year. Justified was incredible and the arc of Boyd & Ava was amazing. The writing continues to excel with every Raylan and Boyd conversation. After Justified, I would add Breaking Bad and Thrones. Mad Men has slipped and I’m just not that impressed anymore with Homeland. I’ll take Strike Back over Homeland every day of the week. Boardwalk has improved and Hannibal & Orphan Black were added as my two new shows.
My personal picks:
-Mad Men (should win but probably won’t)
-Breaking Bad (shouldn’t win but has a good shot)
-Game of Thrones (longshot to win but will be nominated)
-Justified (its best season yet by my reckoning, it’s time)
-Boardwalk Empire (maybe a boring choice but it’s still in my top 6 easily. Boardwalk also has precedent and has not dropped in quality IMO.)
-Homeland (doesn’t deserve it after the mess of the second half of the season, but it will get a nomination)
Justified is the most likely one on my list to get booted, but Homeland is the one that deserves it the least.
Outside chances: Hannibal, House of Cards, The Americans, maybe Downtown Abbey (I have yet to watch it)