Lea Salonga, the voice of Princess Jasmine, still rocks her song after 20 years

#Aladdin #Disney
10.03.14

True modern-day immortality happens when you voice a character in a Disney animated film. FLAWLESS immortality is achieved if you managed to do it at the height of the Disney Renaissance. Demi-God status is obtained if you gave voice to TWO Disney heroines in the span of 10 years. 

Bow down before Lea Salonga, who was the singing voice for Princess Jasmine AND Mulan.

GIF by DopeyBeauty

Recently Ms. Salonga reminded the world why she's the Queen while performing with the operatic pop group Il Divo. Being serenaded by four Aladdins' is nice work if you can get it. Even after two decades, her voice is ON POINT.

In fact, the only thing screwing up this trip down memory lane is the lack of Brad Kane – the original singing voice for Aladdin. As nice as Il Divo are, they're no Prince Ali of Ababwa.

 
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aladdin#Disney
TAGSA Whole New WorldALADDINDISNEYIl DivoLea SalongaPrincess Jasmine

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP