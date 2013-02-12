Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn go to Google in first look at ‘The Internship’

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are ready to begin “The Internship.”

20th Century Fox has unveiled the first marketing materials for the film, including a photo (above), a new poster, and an “announcement video” showing bits from the upcoming trailer.

Written by Vaughn and Jared Stern, “The Internship” centers on two struggling salesmen who score an internship at Google, only to find that they’re hopelessly out of touch with cutting edge technology and marketing. It’s Wilson and Vaughn’s first film together since 2005’s hit “Wedding Crashers.”

The trailer will for the film will debut tomorrow at 2 pm ET as part of a Google+ “hangout” with Wilson, Vaughn and host Conan O’Brien. Fox and Google+ released a video announcing the hangout that includes a first look at the film.

Watch it here:

“The Internship” also stars Rose Byrne, Dylan O”Brien, Max Minghella, and Jessica Szohr, with John goodman and Will Ferrell. Shawn Levy (“A Night at the Museum,” “Real Steel”) directed.

Additionally, the first poster for the film was released, which you can check out at Collider here.

“The Internship” opens June 7.