Owen Wilson hints at involvement in Wes Anderson’s new ‘Moon’

New York — Owen Wilson may not be in the lead cast for Wes Anderson’s forthcoming “Moon Rise Kingdom,” but don’t count him out acting in it altogether.

Yesterday (Dec. 12), the actor was on hand at a press conference in Manhattan to field questions on “Little Fockers,” but did have a few words to say about his involvement with Anderson’s next flick.

Initially, he said “I am not going to be a part of it” — a shock, considering Wilson has either acted in or written for every one of the writer/director’s full-length films.

But then he retread.

“Well, I won”t be playing one of the main characters in it. I have read the script and it”s really funny. It”s really good.”

So you’re acting in it?

“You never know.”

Well then. At the very least, we know now that Wilson’s on board again for “Zoolander 2.” “Fockers” and “Zoolander” cohort Ben Stiller, as previously reported, both confirmed that the sequel in further on in development, with a finished script.

Bill Murray and Anderson film newcomers Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton are slated to co-star in “Moon Rise Kingdom.” Shooting is expected to begin next year.

Wilson appears in “Fockers,” out on Dec. 22, and in “How Do You Know,” out on Dec. 15.