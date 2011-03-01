Owl City announces new album, but no Taylor Swift guest vocals

03.01.11 7 years ago

Things are looking “Bright and Beautiful” for Owl City’s future.

The pop act, helmed by Adam Young, has announced its next album, “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” due May 17 via Universal Republic.

Young collaborated with engineer Jack Joseph Puig (Beck, Green Day, John Mayer) to produce the set, recorded out of the singer-songwriter’s own Sky Harbor Studios in hometown Owatonna, Minn.

“Bright and Beautiful” is the official follow-up to Owl City’s 2009 album “Ocean Eyes,” though Young released some stripped-down recordings last year, “An Airplane Carried Me to Bed,” under the Sky Sailing moniker. He also has released ambient instrumental tracks under the name Port Blue.

And if you missed it, Owl City posted an “enchanted” Valentine’s Day gift for friend and apparent crush Taylor Swift in February, a response to her “Speak Now” track “Enchanted.”

As revealed in our interview last year, Adam Young had asked Swift to be on his new record; however, a representative told HitFix that the “Fearless” singer will not appear on the album. However, there is a prospect of “a guest or two,” details pending.

With the success of single “Fireflies,” “Ocean Eyes” topped at No. 8 on The Billboard 200 in 2009.

Young will be hitting the road in support of the new album starting June 13 at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium.

Here are Owl City’s tour dates:
  June     13        Ryman Auditorium                  Nashville, TN
            14        Tabernacle                              Atlanta, GA
            16        House of Blues                        Orlando, FL
            17        Fillmore                                   Charlotte, NC
            18        Pier Six                                    Baltimore, MD
            20        Olympia                                  Montreal, QC
            21        Kool Haus                                Toronto, QC
            23        Roseland Ballroom                 New York, NY
            25        The Mann                                Philadelphia, PA
            26        House of Blues                        Boston, MA
            28        Egyptian Room                        Indianapolis, IN
            29        Fillmore                                   Detroit, MI
            30        Summerfest                            Milwaukee, WI
July      1          LC Pavilion                              Columbus, OH
            11        Uptown Theatre                      Kansas City, MO
            12        Fillmore                                   Denver, CO
            13        MacKay Event Center             Salt Lake City, UT
            15        Paramount Theatre                Seattle, WA
            16        The Center                              Vancouver, BC
            17        Roseland Ballroom                 Portland, OR
            19        Warfield Theatre                    San Francisco, CA
            21        Club Nokia                               Los Angeles, CA
            23        Fox Theatre                             Pomona, CA
            25        Verizon Theatre                      Houston, TX
            26        Verizon Theatre                      Dallas, TX
            27        ACL Live                                  Austin, TX
            29        Aragon Ballroom                    Chicago, IL
            30        Roy Wilkins Auditorium          Minneapolis, MN
 

