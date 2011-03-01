Owl City announces new album, but no Taylor Swift guest vocals

Things are looking “Bright and Beautiful” for Owl City’s future.

The pop act, helmed by Adam Young, has announced its next album, “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” due May 17 via Universal Republic.

Young collaborated with engineer Jack Joseph Puig (Beck, Green Day, John Mayer) to produce the set, recorded out of the singer-songwriter’s own Sky Harbor Studios in hometown Owatonna, Minn.

“Bright and Beautiful” is the official follow-up to Owl City’s 2009 album “Ocean Eyes,” though Young released some stripped-down recordings last year, “An Airplane Carried Me to Bed,” under the Sky Sailing moniker. He also has released ambient instrumental tracks under the name Port Blue.

And if you missed it, Owl City posted an “enchanted” Valentine’s Day gift for friend and apparent crush Taylor Swift in February, a response to her “Speak Now” track “Enchanted.”

As revealed in our interview last year, Adam Young had asked Swift to be on his new record; however, a representative told HitFix that the “Fearless” singer will not appear on the album. However, there is a prospect of “a guest or two,” details pending.

With the success of single “Fireflies,” “Ocean Eyes” topped at No. 8 on The Billboard 200 in 2009.

Young will be hitting the road in support of the new album starting June 13 at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium.

Here are Owl City’s tour dates:

June 13 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

14 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

16 House of Blues Orlando, FL

17 Fillmore Charlotte, NC

18 Pier Six Baltimore, MD

20 Olympia Montreal, QC

21 Kool Haus Toronto, QC

23 Roseland Ballroom New York, NY

25 The Mann Philadelphia, PA

26 House of Blues Boston, MA

28 Egyptian Room Indianapolis, IN

29 Fillmore Detroit, MI

30 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

July 1 LC Pavilion Columbus, OH

11 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO

12 Fillmore Denver, CO

13 MacKay Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

15 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

16 The Center Vancouver, BC

17 Roseland Ballroom Portland, OR

19 Warfield Theatre San Francisco, CA

21 Club Nokia Los Angeles, CA

23 Fox Theatre Pomona, CA

25 Verizon Theatre Houston, TX

26 Verizon Theatre Dallas, TX

27 ACL Live Austin, TX

29 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

30 Roy Wilkins Auditorium Minneapolis, MN

