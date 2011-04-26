Ozzy Osbourne talks ‘God Bless’ documentary, dispels ‘X Factor’ rumors

“God Bless Ozzy Osbourne” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend, and the documentary deals a lot in rumors and clarification. Yes, the Prince of Darkness has a whole other family, other than the ones that rattled around MTV’s “The Osbournes” earlier this decade. He nearly drank himself to death, tried to get sober over 50 times and attempted to murder second and current wife Sharon when he was on a bender. His kids don’t think he used to be a very good father. He’s also had a thing for getting naked and prays now.

But please put it to rest finally, don’t ever ask again, can we quit talking about it…

“One of the things that amazes me is that even now, people go ‘So Ozzy, did you really bite the head off a bat?’ And if you don’t know that, then you must have been living in a cave,” Osbourne said during a press conference in New York yesterday, to promote “God Bless” and to put a few other facts to rest.

For one, no, he’s not in line to become an “X Factor” judge (rather, “I was gonna say, go f*ck yourself”). “That”s not my gig. It might be [for] my wife, but not me.”

The rocker is fairly well known for his famous mumble in recent years, but he’s growing harder of hearing. But he’s not ready to shy away from touring or continuing his sober trek. “I’m lucky to be alive… 45 years up the road and still doing it,” he says. “I wanted the real story [in ‘God Bless Ozzy Osbourne’], the good and bad in life. I’m not ever one to shy away from my bad parts… I don’t want to die. There’s nothing that I’ve done that I wanna do again. Yet.”

Son Jack Osbourne, who produced the film, says something similar. “I kind of wanted to set the record straight, who Ozzy Osbourne actually is. ‘The Osbournes’ was done at a very strange time in our family, crazy things going on. My dad isn’t the same person he is today as he was back then.”

One major change is that, at 62-years-old, Ozzy Osbourne only recently got his driver’s license.

“He got a Ferrari and crashed it the next day,” Jack laughed.

“I had to be a rockstar and buy the f*cking Ferrari,” Ozzy said, shaking his long hair.

Jack’s company Schwee, after efforts for “God Bless” have died down are considering “something with Tommy Lee next.” Also, a long-gestating project of Black Sabbath-based horror movies is still on the table.

There are two screenings of “God Bless Ozzy Osbourne” left at Tribeca, on Thursday and Saturday.