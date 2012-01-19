P.J. Hogan set to direct big-screen ‘Bone’ adaptation

The most unusual thing about this story is the idea of Warner Bros. getting back into feature animation, something that has not been a great strength of theirs in the past.
As much as I adore “The Iron Giant,” I can acknowledge based on what I know about that process that it is a good thing Warner shut down their feature animation division in ’99. Every now and then, you’ll see a studio get the idea that they should be making animated films so they can get a slice of that financial pie, and they’ll spend a lot of time and money to do so, and inevitably we’ll get one or two movies that cost way too much and underperform, and then the studios get right back out of that business. Remember when 20th Century Fox bought Don Bluth a giant animation studio in Arizona? You know… the one that was supposed to replace the giant animation studio that Bluth ran into the ground in Ireland? And do you remember when that entire thing went belly up about a year and a half later?
Animation requires a genuine devotion to the art form if you’re going to succeed at it. Pixar is Pixar because they weren’t just a vanity division of another company. They were built to create animated movies, and they give that process their full attention. They treat it seriously. They don’t just view their movies as “kid’s films” designed to plug into a release schedule window at a certain date. The reason studios rarely get it right when they try to spontaneously create an animation division is because they don’t understand how hard it is to make a great animated film, and part of that is finding just the right story to tell.
It looks like Warner Bros. has the first part of the process beat, though, because they’re finally planning to turn “Bone” into a film.
Jeff Smith’s epic story is one of the great accomplishments of comic book history, a sprawling fantasy about a family of small bald white creatures who are banished from their home, only to stumble into a valley where humans are being threatened by the Lord of the Locusts, drawing them into a battle. There are rat creatures and dragons and a girl named Thorn, and it is often very funny, always gorgeously drawn, and very, very hard to summarize. Jeff Smith wrote and illustrated the entire series, and his work is remarkable. They’ve tried to make a movie out of “Bone” before, and Smith has stayed heavily involved, determined not to let Hollywood ruin his baby.
I consider it very good news that P.J. Hogan has been hired to direct the film for Warner Bros., and I am curious to see how he adapts his style to animation. Patrick Sean Smith has also reportedly been hired to write the film, and it looks like Animal Logic is involved as producers, along with Dan Lin. Animal Logic is the CGI house behind “Legend Of The Guardians,” the Zack Snyder owl movie, and if they’re going to bring “Bone” to life looking like that, I’m all for it. That’s an exciting thought.
Whatever the case, it’s still early days here, and I hope Warner Bros. does this one right. The fact that they’re not making this all about setting up an in-house studio is encouraging. Instead, they’re partnered with a company that can do this sort of work, and they’ve got the right source material to start.
I’ll have to go back and watch Hogan’s Pan now. I remember liking the movie when I was thirteen or so as another adaptation of that story, but reading reactions to his hiring, it seems like there was a lot of themes and subtexts to his vision of the Pan story that flew over my head at that young age.
heres an interview with jeff smith from last year where he talks about working with animal logic and such [www.printmag.com]
CGI Bone? Hmmm, not sure how I feel about that. Hopefully as long as JS is involved it wont be a complete disaster. Animation test ASAP please :D
One thing I’d like your thoughts on Drew, what’s the deal with Trek 2 being post converted to 3d? Surely a tent pole like that should be filmed in 3d, is there such a dearth of 3d cameras still? Has the post conversion process improved that much (by all accounts even the “good” ones are underwhelming)? I just don’t get it…
From interviews with J.J. Abrams, it sounds like the 3D cameras aren’t something he really wants to work with or adapt his shooting style to. He looked at conversions, thought they looked good, and told the studio a post-conversion had his approval. For those of us who have suffered through a lot of mediocre-at-best conversions over the past few years and understand that they best of them isn’t really worth watching over the 2D version or something actually filmed in 3D, Abrams really should have either gotten out of his comfort zone and tried shooting in 3D, or simply stood his ground and insisted on a 2D Trek with no post-conversion prints.
Will they try to compress the whole epic into a limited number of movies (or, God forbid, just one), leading to an endingless atrocity like the Bakshi LOTR? Or are they in for the long haul?
I’m having nightmare visions of another Last Airbender movie, where they crammed an entire season’s worth of TV episodes into barely 100 minutes of screentime, and ended up with a narrative mess. Bone requires room to spread (preferably in a trilogy of films), and also to animated the old-fashioned way…by hand. I’d love to see Hayao Miyazaki get a crack at this property.
I agree with you in principal Monty Jack. I don’t want to see the entire story squashed into one film. However I would prefer a movie that stands on it’s own as a complete film instead of one that ends with a sequel-begging cliff hanger. Just in case they only produce the one film because it wasn’t successful enough to warrant a sequel. So that begs the question, how do you end it satisfactory manner?