Palme d’Or winner ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ gets a US trailer

It’s been four months since I saw Abdellatif Kechiche’s “Blue is the Warmest Color” at Cannes — whereupon it became, as it did for an awful lot of people, my favorite film of the festival. (Steven Spielberg’s jury, of course, agreed.) The film’s been burning pretty brightly in my mind ever since, but this expertly constructed US trailer brought that much more of it flooding back. Sundance Selects are taking a smart approach here, selling the film on evocative fragments of sound and image, and allowing viewers to find its raw emotional and physicals details for themselves.
The film’s just a month away from its US release, and a little over a fortnight from its French date — a refreshing turn of events, considering how often we have to wait until the following year for international festival sensations to cross over. It’ll be interesting to see how well the film does, taking into account the restrictions of an NC-17 rating. It’s heartening to see that the marketing isn’t playing any kind of sensationalist angle: sensual and sexually explicit as the film is, it’s also as pure a love story as any we’ve seen in recent years.
Is there any possibility of Academy recognition here, given the film’s ineligibility in the Best Foreign Language Film category? I’m not overly optimistic, though if critics rally forcefully behind the remarkable Adele Exarchopoulos, I won’t rule anything out. Oscar nominations are a secondary target, however: this is a film that an entire generation could take to their hearts. Check out the trailer and tell us what you think.
I’m slightly optimistic about its Oscars prospects (actress and screenplay maybe?) mostly given the surprising amount of nominations “Amour” received last year. Also, I tend to think of the Academy as being mostly made up of Steven Spielbergs and his jury awarded it top honours at Cannes.
Amour and Blue is the Warmest Colour are not exactly equivalent cases, though. One’s a study in ageing from a brand-name auteur, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics. The other’s an erotic drama about young homosexuality, distributed by Sundance Selects. I hope you’re right, but foreign-language hopefuls are not all made alike.
Also, Amour’s five nominations weren’t surprising to all of us. ;)
Also, if the Academy was mostly made up of Steven Spielbergs, their choices would be a lot more discerning every year.
You’re right, they are very different films. I meant that there seems to be more of an openness towards foreign fare as of late. Perhaps it’s just wishful thinking.
I also think Amour had Haneke going for it, a well known “auteur” who has been fully embraced by the Academy at this point.
Yes, a brand-name auteur, as I said in my comment above. It helps.
It looks beautiful.
overrated film
Beach House – beautiful choice!